Bride donates all the flowers that were for her COVID-cancelled wedding to local hospices.
9
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to have a bright spot in these dark times.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on her. Seriously.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
She is whatever the opposite of a Bridezilla is.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It is a terrible day for rain...

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood English Dub Terrible Day For Rain
Youtube s7HcPvTew_4
 
gar1013
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: She is whatever the opposite of a Bridezilla is.


Bride Kong?

/she seems like a nice person
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SBinRR: She is whatever the opposite of a Bridezilla is.


Bridemothra
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unlike media sellers who will put disc in some device to scratch them all and then toss. Scum bags. Damn scum of the Earth.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bless her heart.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: SBinRR: She is whatever the opposite of a Bridezilla is.

Bridemothra


Bride MechaStreisand? No.
 
