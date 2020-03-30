 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Crowds in NY cannot help themselves from getting an up close look at the USS Comfort   (nypost.com) divider line
62
    More: Dumbass, New York City, throngs of people, members of the City Hall press corps, Hospital ship, Manhattan, New York's social-distance regulations, dozen NYPD cops, police commissioner  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's USNS subby not USS. There is a difference.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just want to get on board...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the Governor went to NYC to meet it.

\ That's not helping either.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: They just want to get on board...


They just wanna ride
To get inside
And ride around the harbor
Like Bonnie and Clyde?
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we're doomed.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad it's only for trauma cases. Otherwise one could quip that they'll be seeing it from the inside very soon.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been a perfect time to turn on the fire hose.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told New Yorkers are super blasé about everything.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually from the picture, given the perspective, it's really not that many people and they all could well be 6ft apart. Now whether they're all sheltering in place or not is another matter, but the picture covers a lot of square footage.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, just stay home.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People doing this is just incomprehensible to me, especially in a place being called the US epicenter of the pandemic.
I don't worry very much in general, but these people are pulling the rug out from under me.
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: It's USNS subby not USS. There is a difference.


I saw they said that in the article. What is the difference? Other than the N. No snark, genuinely curious.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people still wonder how De Blasio, Bloomberg and Giuliani were elected mayor.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYCers gonna NYC.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: Red Shirt Blues: It's USNS subby not USS. There is a difference.

I saw they said that in the article. What is the difference? Other than the N. No snark, genuinely curious.


Civilian staffed vs military staffed
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a very long telephoto shot that exaggerates the crowding. Thanks New Derp Post.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: Red Shirt Blues: It's USNS subby not USS. There is a difference.

I saw they said that in the article. What is the difference? Other than the N. No snark, genuinely curious.


Commissioning.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_​S​tates_Naval_Ship
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: Red Shirt Blues: It's USNS subby not USS. There is a difference.

I saw they said that in the article. What is the difference? Other than the N. No snark, genuinely curious.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unite​d​_States_Ship
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 1,000 beds, if I remember.

If I recall correctly she's planned to be used for all non-covid patients.

I hope it will be enough!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this irony? I can never tell but it feels like it could be.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how half the crowd is pressing their bare hands against the barrier, a few inches from their bare faces, to get a good pic for their InstaTok. Enjoy the view chucklefarks, that's as close as you'll get to an ICU when all the hospitals are at capacity because of herd stupidity.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: Actually from the picture, given the perspective, it's really not that many people and they all could well be 6ft apart. Now whether they're all sheltering in place or not is another matter, but the picture covers a lot of square footage.


Nah, they're bunched up on top of each other, and photos don't show everywhere they are, not the crowds changing throughout the day.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nbcn​e​wyork.com/news/local/usns-comfort-arri​ves-in-nyc-monday-to-help-hospital-wit​h-non-coronavirus-patients/2350317/%3f​amp
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: About 1,000 beds, if I remember.

If I recall correctly she's planned to be used for all non-covid patients.

I hope it will be enough!


It's not. COVID patients get the hospital and overflow get the ship.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nor, not not
 
pullthisquickly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN and the like will be posting this pic and saying sickened crowds fight to get on USS Comfort. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jadedgrl: Riche: About 1,000 beds, if I remember.

If I recall correctly she's planned to be used for all non-covid patients.

I hope it will be enough!

It's not. COVID patients get the hospital and overflow get the ship.


Blah, I apologize. Read it too quickly and didn't say you said non-COVID. But yeah, that's the case. Not sure if they plan to transfer the already sick over to the ship. Not sure if it's safe to do so.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nothing. Wait till you see the crowds we've got scheduled to cluster onto the B Ark.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jadedgrl: Riche: About 1,000 beds, if I remember.

If I recall correctly she's planned to be used for all non-covid patients.

I hope it will be enough!

It's not. COVID patients get the hospital and overflow get the ship.


Nope, just watched the videos and read the stories, it's for non-coronavirus patients.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see you corrected yourself.  ;)
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: Red Shirt Blues: It's USNS subby not USS. There is a difference.

I saw they said that in the article. What is the difference? Other than the N. No snark, genuinely curious.


Warship is a USS. It's full of soldiers. If there was a war, it isn't a crime to fire on a warship.

A USNS flagged ship is crewed by civilians but the ship is still the property of the navy. Probably not a crime to fire on it, depending on the circumstances. If it was a hospital ship (The reason they're all white with red crosses, BTW) that is a big no-no. While a USNS supply ship is a viable target.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: About 1,000 beds, if I remember.

If I recall correctly she's planned to be used for all non-covid patients.

I hope it will be enough!


1000 beds:
80 Intensive care
280 intermediate care
120 light care
500 limited care

12 Operating Rooms (one fitted as an interventional radiology suite)

I haven't found out if they have managed to wedge an MRI machine on board. Given the whole ship is made of steel putting a multi-Tesla superconducting magnet onboard would be non-trivial. They do have CT and standard Xray, with the usual suite of contrast agents and the like, plus the Xray gear in the IR suite.

Crew:
61 Merchant Marine (16 when in reserve)
58 Navy (mostly communications and support)
1156 Medical Staff, probably a mix of US Navy reservists, US Navy active duty and civilian.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Action Replay Nick: Actually from the picture, given the perspective, it's really not that many people and they all could well be 6ft apart. Now whether they're all sheltering in place or not is another matter, but the picture covers a lot of square footage.

Nah, they're bunched up on top of each other, and photos don't show everywhere they are, not the crowds changing throughout the day.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nbcne​wyork.com/news/local/usns-comfort-arri​ves-in-nyc-monday-to-help-hospital-wit​h-non-coronavirus-patients/2350317/%3f​amp


Exactly. Here's a pic from lindalouwho's link:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Jadedgrl: Riche: About 1,000 beds, if I remember.

If I recall correctly she's planned to be used for all non-covid patients.

I hope it will be enough!

It's not. COVID patients get the hospital and overflow get the ship.

Nope, just watched the videos and read the stories, it's for non-coronavirus patients.


Yep - same with the Mercy in L.A.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just imagine if it was the USNS FREE BLOWJOB?
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T Baggins: I love how half the crowd is pressing their bare hands against the barrier, a few inches from their bare faces, to get a good pic for their InstaTok. Enjoy the view chucklefarks, that's as close as you'll get to an ICU when all the hospitals are at capacity because of herd stupidity.[Fark user image 850x566]


most of those people want have to go to the hospital, except for that one guy
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T Baggins: I love how half the crowd is pressing their bare hands against the barrier, a few inches from their bare faces, to get a good pic for their InstaTok. Enjoy the view chucklefarks, that's as close as you'll get to an ICU when all the hospitals are at capacity because of herd stupidity.[Fark user image 850x566]


It's like when people run to the ocean during a tsunami warning just to watch the water recede from the shoreline, except  in this case the wave coming at them  is invisible.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: This is a very long telephoto shot that exaggerates the crowding. Thanks New Derp Post.

[Fark user image 600x400]


Really?
You sound as derpy as any city dwelling tard.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: And people still wonder how De Blasio, Bloomberg and Giuliani were elected mayor.


And Clinton as senator.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pullthisquickly: CNN and the like will be posting this pic and saying sickened crowds fight to get on USS Comfort.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I was going to go with "Irresponsible actions by Trump lead to massive gatherings in NYC hot zone"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's too close for Comfort.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: palelizard: Red Shirt Blues: It's USNS subby not USS. There is a difference.

I saw they said that in the article. What is the difference? Other than the N. No snark, genuinely curious.

Warship is a USS. It's full of soldiers. If there was a war, it isn't a crime to fire on a warship.

A USNS flagged ship is crewed by civilians but the ship is still the property of the navy. Probably not a crime to fire on it, depending on the circumstances. If it was a hospital ship (The reason they're all white with red crosses, BTW) that is a big no-no. While a USNS supply ship is a viable target.


The original Comfort was hit by a Kamikaze, 29 April 1945, while off Okinawa. Here is one of the operating rooms:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Six doctors, six nurses, nine army medical corpsmen, one navy crewman, and seven patients were killed.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

mrparks: Warship is a USS. It's full of soldiers.


Specifically Marine Core Soldiers
 
drtgb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Red Shirt Blues
It's USNS subby not USS. There is a difference.

The USS ones can go warp speed into outer space.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: jaytkay: This is a very long telephoto shot that exaggerates the crowding. Thanks New Derp Post.

[Fark user image 600x400]

Really?
You sound as derpy as any city dwelling tard.

It's a telephoto shot. Anyone with a little photography knowledge can tell you that.


Three shots, without moving the camera and subjects.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pounddawg: we're doomed.


We were doomed last month.

Now we're dying.
 
tasteme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bill the unknowing
Just imagine if it was the USNS FREE BLOWJOB?

Uh-uh. They'd gotta respect the PSA or no stimulus check
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And you Coasties call us Heartlanders a bunch of rubes.

Stay inside you liberal goofballs.
 
Cormee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xai: They just want to get on board...


Isn't that to be used for non-covid illnesses, and the hospitals for CV?
 
CzarChasm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ for those who remember
 
