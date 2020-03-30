 Skip to content
(AP News)   Maine man, 22, arrested for setting fire to local elementary school. His mom sensed something was wrong when he didn't take his Scooby Doo lunchbox to school that day   (apnews.com) divider line
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tyger Tyger burning bright
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, that sounds like something he would do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

uknesvuinng: Yeah, that sounds like something he would do.

[Fark user image 250x384]


Dammit! Beat me to it.

/Immediately what I though of when I read the headline
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Finally broke out the Marines?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark's new handling of GIFs makes me sad. I remember the good old days when I could just copy and paste one right in.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hogans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lobo Compilation (The Main Man Episode)
Youtube HpFplmMcjOE


Actually, a school would be pretty tame for the Main Man.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey, at least he didn't murder a bunch of kids because he couldn't get laid.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
mental illness is a helluva drug
 
