(BBC-US)   There may soon be a quick, non-invasive coronavirus testing method available. Your tester wants steak
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Butthole sniffing is my fetish
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah.
Right.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I remember something about dogs sniffing cancer.

Keep in mind there is an expression in corporate buzz speak: "smell test". As in "Ok this passed the smell test, let's do some actual work and find out for real what we are dealing with".

In other words, you'd still need an actual test.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Great, until some asshole starts rubbing beggin strips on their friends pants before they go to the doctor for testing
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Today a sidebar taught me that Brits have to keep 2 meters from others while we Americans have to keep 6 feet. That seems so unfair.
 
