 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCTV Tallahassee)   No, they don't close Florida. But, they're stopping people at the border before letting them in   (wctv.tv) divider line
23
    More: Florida, HotSpot, rest stop, Java performance, United States, Just-in-time compilation, New York City, County, only way  
•       •       •

667 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 5:50 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The goal is to limit the number of people coming from hot spots around the country, including Louisiana and New York.

They seem a bit confused. According to this, Florida is a hotspot, not Louisiana or Alabama or Mississippi. Those places should be worried about Floridaman.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I liked it again, I liked that extra precaution," said Ann Burns.

We know the real story.  All those men in uniform make her moist.  Ann is SUCH a hussy.  Shame on you Ann.  Shame.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stopping someone from Alabama from going into Florida is like worrying about dropping your herpes into a bowl of chlamydia.
 
hammettman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Certainly not for an IQ test.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
thanksray.gif
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: The goal is to limit the number of people coming from hot spots around the country, including Louisiana and New York.

They seem a bit confused. According to this, Florida is a hotspot, not Louisiana or Alabama or Mississippi. Those places should be worried about Floridaman.

[Fark user image 425x400]


That looks like Michigan has the worst rise going.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Border's closed.  Alligator out front should've told you.
 
151
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Had a friend get pulled over the other day while going to get food on her lunch break as a nurse. Literally pulled over only to ask what she was doing, and "prove" she had a reason to do it. I'm assuming the scrubs and ID badge were sufficient to officer farkboy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And yet nothing can be done to stop the spring break fratbros from leaving with a car load of germs, taking them home to grandma's basement.
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yes, a highly effective method of keeping people out of the state.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: The goal is to limit the number of people coming from hot spots around the country, including Louisiana and New York.

They seem a bit confused. According to this, Florida is a hotspot, not Louisiana or Alabama or Mississippi. Those places should be worried about Floridaman.

[Fark user image image 425x400]


They're imitating Trump. Let people infect each other but "close the border" to look like they're doing something.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They set these up on I-10 coming in from Alabama and I-95 coming in from Georgia, but not I-75 or any of the myriad of state and U.S. highways. They knew about the checkpoint, but decided to go through, rather than get off and take U.S. 90 or 98.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Part of the governor's campaign to make sure everybody understands that the coming tidal wave of infections should be blamed on New York.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wxboy: Yes, a highly effective method of keeping people out of the state.

[Fark user image image 850x501]


No fair! You brought visual aids!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They did the same thing a couple years ago during bike week and only stopped motorcycles.  It was like giving everyone "attitude violations" where the cop
tries to find every single thing they can cite you for.  Headlight too dim.  Tires too worn.  Turn signals too small or missing (some states don't require them).  Handlebars 1/2" too high.  On and on.  Searched saddle bags.  Run the VIN.  They'd even look under the bikes looking for things they could cite you for, not that I could tell you what that was about.

Outside of the motorcycle community nobody cared so I guess now people know what it feels like to have their rights stomped.

Gotta say at least this time it makes a lot of sense.  I'm pretty sure it's unconstitutional, but I understand.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Georgia pulled this shiat after Hurricane Irma

All exits on I-95 were closed


I no longer drive thru or purchase items from the state of Georgia
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Georgia pulled this shiat after Hurricane Irma

All exits on I-95 were closed


I no longer drive thru or purchase items from the state of Georgia


Allow me to apologize on behalf of my state for keeping your dumb ass out of areas of extreme flooding.

By all means, don't come back now, ya hee-yah?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh GOODY.  I live near the border here between Florida and Alabama.  There's actually a bar near the crossing called the Florabama that gets waves of people during spring break.  Well, not so much now with things going on, but I'm sure that checkpoint should be interesting to say the least.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
it gets worse. not only will dumbshiat desantis not order a statewide stay-at-home, he wants the worst hit counties (according to the extremely extremely sparse testing) -who actually have one- to end it on april 15.

he has NO idea what's coming...


https://www.miamiherald.com/news/coron​avirus/article241609941.html

fark threw the link away.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

odinsposse: edmo: The goal is to limit the number of people coming from hot spots around the country, including Louisiana and New York.

They seem a bit confused. According to this, Florida is a hotspot, not Louisiana or Alabama or Mississippi. Those places should be worried about Floridaman.

[Fark user image image 425x400]

They're imitating Trump. Let people infect each other but "close the border" to look like they're doing something.


Deflecting blame for their own lack of a plan.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

151: Had a friend get pulled over the other day while going to get food on her lunch break as a nurse. Literally pulled over only to ask what she was doing, and "prove" she had a reason to do it. I'm assuming the scrubs and ID badge were sufficient to officer farkboy.


you sound surprised.

MI has a statewide stay-at-home order, that's what it means. check that ANY people outside are the ones allowed to be there, not frakers bored of being home.

it's ok, it's gonna save lives.
 
saywhat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They should close the border in the other direction and not let anyone out of Floriduh.  Stupidity is contagious...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.