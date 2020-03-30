 Skip to content
(Independent)   Not to worry anyone, but the Royal Navy is monitoring 'unusually high levels of activity' by Russian warships in English Channel   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA: "... two Ropucha-class landing ships, ... "


Woulverines!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To be fair, the Russian navy only consists of 8 ships.
 
Juc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
mine it again, enforce social distancing.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Smoke 'em if ya got 'em.
 
Bondith
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: To be fair, the Russian navy only consists of 8 ships.


And "unusually high levels of activity" consists of "moving under their own power."
 
anfrind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Russia needs to do something to distract from their numerous cases of "viral pneumonia".
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Russia and North Korea are attention whore countries.

Russia in particular seems to get frat boy giggles out of playing the "I'm not touching you" game with other countries' armed forces.

This is the 800th time Russia has spooked a region for nothing more than chuckles.
 
madgonad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is their carrier out there rolling coal again?

No, it isn't. Because it got the side ripped out by the collapsing / sinking drydock which was supposed to fix it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're probably the only survivors of a once proud empire, crammed onto military wessels to escape the total shutdown of the Mother.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OHNOES! The Russian Navy! I'm quaking in my boots over a navy that has a very poor record, historically both operationally and technically.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NEWSFLAH: Then Russians are dicks
 
Uzzah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
madgonad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: FTA: "... two Ropucha-class landing ships, ... "


Woulverines!


Yeah, they are less than half the length and a fifth the tonnage of the current America-class amphibious assault ships. I think Richard Branson's yachts are more formidable.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They're just Putin us on again. We shouldn't be Russian to conclusions here.
 
Superjoe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They should have just gone straight to warning shots.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Russian Navy is a joke.
They have one carrier and it has to be accompanied by a tug on deployment in case it breaks down. The only thing its good for is flinging airplanes into the ocean.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"They've come to steal our jerbs ventilators!"
 
