 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Survey: 12 percent of at-home workers skip video due to lack of clothes. Farkers heard laughing at such low numbers   (upi.com) divider line
43
    More: Interesting, Clothing, Webcam, Camera, survey of stay, home workers, United States, video calls, interactive presentation tool  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 10:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're working from home and wearing pants, you're doing it wrong.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm one of those people that has to put on pants and a clean shirt to feel motivated, even working from home. Nobody uses Skype video, though.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I angle my camera so the only thing in view is my face then I use an app that obfuscates the background.

//pro
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skip video games? I've never once let a lack of clothes keep me from video games, in fact it helps with some games.

Erm, at least so I've heard.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only time I've taken off my PJs is when the wife tells me I'm starting to smell worse then the dog's farts.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
A total 11 percent of respondents reported seeing "something that they considered unprofessional" in the background of a coworker's video call.

Suck it, you're in their home now, buddy. They don't have to keep their house professional unless you're paying for it.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Seems to me that the concern for lack of clothes would properly lie at the other end of the stream.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
After working from home for several years, I'd like to remind everyone that, while people on your videoconference might not be able to see your lack of pants, they can still hear and pants on leather sounds a lot different from naked skin on leather when you move in your seat.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

synithium: I angle my camera so the only thing in view is my face then I use an app that obfuscates the background.

//pro


Oh man, is the background boring or do you have fun with them?

Like putting yourself in a beach scene, or zooming through space. Or have like a submarine window behind you and the occasional fish and giant squid.
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But if they're paying attention, they'll still see the "ending" shot shoot through the camera view.
 
Esroc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you aren't using this opportunity to stare your boss dead in the eye while pantsless and sporting a raging boner then why even be alive?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: After working from home for several years, I'd like to remind everyone that, while people on your videoconference might not be able to see your lack of pants, they can still hear and pants on leather sounds a lot different from naked skin on leather when you move in your seat.


That's why I have my video conferences in bed.

In bed, no one can hear you don't have pants on.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
sorry not thread jacking but State farm just had a commercial calling this whole work-at-home thing our new normal should I be concerned
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just throwing ideas out there.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've worked from home for ~10 years, no one needs to see you.  Just disable video.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: After working from home for several years, I'd like to remind everyone that, while people on your videoconference might not be able to see your lack of pants, they can still hear and pants on leather sounds a lot different from naked skin on leather when you move in your seat.


Farts sound different too.
 
synithium
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dyhchong: synithium: I angle my camera so the only thing in view is my face then I use an app that obfuscates the background.

//pro

Oh man, is the background boring or do you have fun with them?

Like putting yourself in a beach scene, or zooming through space. Or have like a submarine window behind you and the occasional fish and giant squid.


For work I use a boring grey blur.  It goes with my boring grey personality.
 
trialpha
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why in god's name do people have video on in the first place? It adds nothing to the experience, and just wastes bandwidth.

Half of the time the video doesn't even sync properly, so it's completely garbage. You could replace the entire thing by a still of your head on some background for the same effect.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been in my pajamas for two weeks.  Fortunately, I have three pair, so I can cycle through them.  I've only put on real clothes on the rare occasion I need to venture out for supplies.  I have a teleconference every morning at 9am.  I already told them I wasn't wearing pants.  The response was, "is anyone?"
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
just make sure you mute when you flush
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure more than 12% of my coworkers have skipped video due to my lack of clothes... I mean, camera stays on; it's their choice if they want in on the feed.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sorry not thread jacking but State farm just had a commercial calling this whole work-at-home thing our new normal should I be concerned


Yeah, now we know who the dead weight is. Fear not though. Our overlords what is best for us, which is good. So we have that going for us.

Alright, that enough of this thinking stuff I need to go buy some Chinese widgets on Amazon and return it the next day.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Esroc: If you aren't using this opportunity to stare your boss dead in the eye while pantsless and sporting a raging boner then why even be alive?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CommonName2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pro tip: sweatpants with a pair of clean jeans by the door. You get to make an effort to get out of your pj's but you don't lose any of the comfort. Plus if someone rings your doorbell, you can change in seconds.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: waxbeans: sorry not thread jacking but State farm just had a commercial calling this whole work-at-home thing our new normal should I be concerned

Yeah, now we know who the dead weight is. Fear not though. Our overlords what is best for us, which is good. So we have that going for us.

Alright, that enough of this thinking stuff I need to go buy some Chinese widgets on Amazon and return it the next day.


Oh my God and Jeep is running commercial that is 3 months no payments because

During c19 we're with you
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: If you're working from home and wearing pants, you're doing it wrong.


You sound.... childless.

Because I really want my soon to be 16 year old daughter yelling 'DAD! PUT PANTS ON!' when she comes by my office space to pick up something off of the printer.

And no, her being all day and me telecommuting isn't anything new for either if us. She's been in 'virtual school' for a couple years now.  Ive been part time telecommuting since last summer.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've been complaining that my laptop camera is at the bottom of the screen, near the hinge. I call it the nostril-cam because it looks up your nose. However, the background behind me is my ceiling which looks great. Tidy. Well kept. Not covered in a thousand toy dinosaurs and legos.
 
anfrind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My company actively discourages the use of videoconferencing, because all work laptops outside the office must be connected to the company VPN, and our VPN gateways can barely handle the recent surge in traffic even without videoconferencing.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Walker: If you're working from home and wearing pants, you're doing it wrong.

You sound.... childless.

Because I really want my soon to be 16 year old daughter yelling 'DAD! PUT PANTS ON!' when she comes by my office space to pick up something off of the printer.

And no, her being all day and me telecommuting isn't anything new for either if us. She's been in 'virtual school' for a couple years now.  Ive been part time telecommuting since last summer.


Based on the information supplied, why is she printing things?

I could understand having to, like, give a speech at school or something but in the absence of going to school, what on earth could possibly be on that paper that's more useful than any other format in this modern age?
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The first week of telecommuting, I opted for the "business up top; party down below" model of video meeting and instruction. It made the whole thing feel like kind of a lark. Now that the reality of the situation is starting to sink in, I need whatever little bit of a tether to my professional life that I can grasp, so pants it is (but no skirts until we're safely out of tights weather, because pfuque that). I've started only bothering with makeup on days in putting in a virtual appearance, though, which does seem like tiptoing perilously close to the edge of giving up.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I only call in for zoom meetings and I put my phone on mute.  It's much better for my paycheck.  Saying "Jane you ignorant slut" and them hearing nothing works better than them seeing me on camera and reading my lips.

I am team pants as I never know if the biatch cat or Axle may jump in my lap or nose me.  That's not fun pant less.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Petey4335: Walker: If you're working from home and wearing pants, you're doing it wrong.

You sound.... childless.

Because I really want my soon to be 16 year old daughter yelling 'DAD! PUT PANTS ON!' when she comes by my office space to pick up something off of the printer.

And no, her being all day and me telecommuting isn't anything new for either if us. She's been in 'virtual school' for a couple years now.  Ive been part time telecommuting since last summer.

Based on the information supplied, why is she printing things?

I could understand having to, like, give a speech at school or something but in the absence of going to school, what on earth could possibly be on that paper that's more useful than any other format in this modern age?


You wouldn't believe how many people I've worked with that wouldn't read an email until it was printed. They'd print a three page meeting invite just to get one phone number. They think of it as their 'second monitor'.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You wouldn't believe how many people I've worked with that wouldn't read an email until it was printed. They'd print a three page meeting invite just to get one phone number. They think of it as their 'second monitor'.


How many 16 year olds do you work with?

And how do I get a job there?
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've been complaining that my laptop camera is at the bottom of the screen, near the hinge. I call it the nostril-cam because it looks up your nose. However, the background behind me is my ceiling which looks great. Tidy. Well kept. Not covered in a thousand toy dinosaurs and legos.


Yeah.... mine also points upward. More or less to hide the terrible state of my second desk. But upward points toward a 6 foot bookcase. The top shelf and apparently floating above my head during our conference today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Russ1642: You wouldn't believe how many people I've worked with that wouldn't read an email until it was printed. They'd print a three page meeting invite just to get one phone number. They think of it as their 'second monitor'.

How many 16 year olds do you work with?

And how do I get a job there?


If you stock the paper tray and also make coffee we might have a position fo ryou
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Russ1642: You wouldn't believe how many people I've worked with that wouldn't read an email until it was printed. They'd print a three page meeting invite just to get one phone number. They think of it as their 'second monitor'.

How many 16 year olds do you work with?

And how do I get a job there?


You have got to be kidding me. It's the older generation that's addicted to paper.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: dyhchong: Russ1642: You wouldn't believe how many people I've worked with that wouldn't read an email until it was printed. They'd print a three page meeting invite just to get one phone number. They think of it as their 'second monitor'.

How many 16 year olds do you work with?

And how do I get a job there?

You have got to be kidding me. It's the older generation that's addicted to paper.


Exactly. I didn't query why he's printing.

I queried why his 16 year old is printing.
 
Birnone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
while 16 percent said they had re-arranged their homes to look more professional in the background of a video call

You're willing to rearrange things in your home but you're not willing to either green screen in fake background or create a backdrop for your video calls? Some people like to do things the hard way.
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: dyhchong: Petey4335: Walker: If you're working from home and wearing pants, you're doing it wrong.

You sound.... childless.

Because I really want my soon to be 16 year old daughter yelling 'DAD! PUT PANTS ON!' when she comes by my office space to pick up something off of the printer.

And no, her being all day and me telecommuting isn't anything new for either if us. She's been in 'virtual school' for a couple years now.  Ive been part time telecommuting since last summer.

Based on the information supplied, why is she printing things?

I could understand having to, like, give a speech at school or something but in the absence of going to school, what on earth could possibly be on that paper that's more useful than any other format in this modern age?

You wouldn't believe how many people I've worked with that wouldn't read an email until it was printed. They'd print a three page meeting invite just to get one phone number. They think of it as their 'second monitor'.


Here's a better solution:

i.pcmag.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Petey4335: Walker: If you're working from home and wearing pants, you're doing it wrong.

You sound.... childless.

Because I really want my soon to be 16 year old daughter yelling 'DAD! PUT PANTS ON!' when she comes by my office space to pick up something off of the printer.

And no, her being all day and me telecommuting isn't anything new for either if us. She's been in 'virtual school' for a couple years now.  Ive been part time telecommuting since last summer.

Based on the information supplied, why is she printing things?

I could understand having to, like, give a speech at school or something but in the absence of going to school, what on earth could possibly be on that paper that's more useful than any other format in this modern age?


Art is not all done digitally.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Russ1642: dyhchong: Russ1642: You wouldn't believe how many people I've worked with that wouldn't read an email until it was printed. They'd print a three page meeting invite just to get one phone number. They think of it as their 'second monitor'.

How many 16 year olds do you work with?

And how do I get a job there?

You have got to be kidding me. It's the older generation that's addicted to paper.

Exactly. I didn't query why he's printing.

I queried why his 16 year old is printing.


We don't read articles and you expect us to read whole comments? But now that I did I can say that a 16 year old printing something is like a 16 year old using a typewriter or a coffee maker. It's a novelty to them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Birnone: while 16 percent said they had re-arranged their homes to look more professional in the background of a video call

You're willing to rearrange things in your home but you're not willing to either green screen in fake background or create a backdrop for your video calls? Some people like to do things the hard way.


Yeah but when you do things the hard way they don't usually fall apart easily
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: Russ1642: dyhchong: Petey4335: Walker: If you're working from home and wearing pants, you're doing it wrong.

You sound.... childless.

Because I really want my soon to be 16 year old daughter yelling 'DAD! PUT PANTS ON!' when she comes by my office space to pick up something off of the printer.

And no, her being all day and me telecommuting isn't anything new for either if us. She's been in 'virtual school' for a couple years now.  Ive been part time telecommuting since last summer.

Based on the information supplied, why is she printing things?

I could understand having to, like, give a speech at school or something but in the absence of going to school, what on earth could possibly be on that paper that's more useful than any other format in this modern age?

You wouldn't believe how many people I've worked with that wouldn't read an email until it was printed. They'd print a three page meeting invite just to get one phone number. They think of it as their 'second monitor'.

Here's a better solution:

[i.pcmag.com image 850x477]


This is a better solution:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And no, the laptop isn't powering those. There's a tower under there.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.