(MSN)   Liberty University denies reports of COVID on campus. Says no students in its residence halls have had "sufficient symptoms" to get tested   (msn.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe that statement as much as I believe Jerry Falwell, Jr. speaks for Jesus, God and/or the Holy Ghost.

/Can I have an Amen?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume 'sufficient symptoms' are "Has been confirmed to have COVID", at which point there's really no point to test, is there?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give them a few days.  Stay away from them in the meantime.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING NEWS: Religious leaders continue eternal tradition of ignoring science
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I believe that statement as much as I believe Jerry Falwell, Jr. speaks for Jesus, God and/or the Holy Ghost.

/Can I have an Amen?


Ibiza Ibiza Villa gpgp
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT is some evil shiat right there
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing Covid-19 is just a commie conspiracy. You get them Reds, Jerry!
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Give me Liberty!!!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any kids get sick from this, their parents need to sue Falwell into oblivion for reckless endangerment.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen, sure im a little skeptical but since when can you not trust the word of a Falwell?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the no testing allows him to work on the principal of

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size



Wait till he and his students find out that Darwin does not care.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
NYT is reporting fake news?  Color me shocked.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sure, since they already sent home everyone who showed symptoms.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Narrator: There were cases of COVID on campus.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Any kids get sick from this, their parents need to sue Falwell into oblivion for reckless endangerment.


any kid going there and their parents are as nutty as Jerry
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: NYT is reporting fake news?  Color me shocked.


Good thing there are no you-know-whats on Fark.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I assume 'sufficient symptoms' are "Has been confirmed to have COVID", at which point there's really no point to test, is there?


It's the "we don't test for COVID unless you've been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID" circle of fail.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Papa Nurgle says let it simmer for a few days - a good outbreak takes time to cook.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: NYT is reporting fake news?


No, not actually - what makes you think that?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I assume 'sufficient symptoms' are "Has been confirmed to have COVID", at which point there's really no point to test, is there?


Hasn't that been SOP unless you are a rich sports ball player or politician or just wealthy enough in general? "Due to lack of tests, please self isolate. If you are actively dying and if feels like you are drowning in your own lungs, come in and we will give you a test." They only test you if you can fake it/have it/have the flu. It is a genius system.
 
deathsaurus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Life comes at you fast
Liberty, liberty, liberty, liberty
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Narrator: There were cases of COVID on campus.


Lawyers:. You better cover this up as best you can.

Doctors:. Yeah, that's COVID.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not mine but certainly appropriate

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scdog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"In defending his decision to reopen campus and order staff back to work last week, Falwell - an influential voice of the Christian right and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump - said that because students were young, they weren't vulnerable to contracting the virus."

Huh.  My state's stats beg to differ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sure, since they already sent home everyone who showed symptoms.


Oh good, those can play gods messenger and spread covid-19 in other places as well.

/sarcasm
// Falwell, Jr. is not only an idiot but a very dangerous one and he should be arrested like that Florida preacher
\\\ required under fark posting rules
 
jdmorgan82
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I really want to take every single person who has denied testing due to lack of symptoms and send them to Florida and build a huge farking wall there and let them all stew in their own juices.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Sean VasDeferens: NYT is reporting fake news?  Color me shocked.

Good thing there are no you-know-whats on Fark.


Iterations of limpdiction?

You responded to the most recent.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Any kids get sick from this, their parents need to sue Falwell into oblivion for reckless endangerment.


HERD IMMUNITY ACHIEVES NO LIABILITY
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jdmorgan82: I really want to take every single person who has denied testing due to lack of symptoms and send them to Florida and build a huge farking wall there and let them all stew in their own juices.


What?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: NYT is reporting fake news?  Color me shocked.


cdn.drawception.comView Full Size
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kinda pregnant defense.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

deathsaurus: Life comes at you fast
Liberty, liberty, liberty, liberty


d3bzyjrsc4233l.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
laststarfighter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jerry's too busy dancing with his daughters to care.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-OH6KBlK​g​7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
 
buravirgil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In Z Begging Beginning, asymptomatic transmission is a fundamentally exacerbating character of the pathogen and blinds its Communist Party investigators from wrongly accusing doctors at a soon to be revealed epicenter of "seeing things", but its discovery and genetic profiling by the *look both ways* Chinese is met with suspicion and people stop eating at their restaurants.

In Uh Middle uva Riddle, without a paddle, Chinese efforts to stop the river rampage are met with merited incredulity from people having successfully deprived themselves of Kung Po Chicken and egg rolls for several weeks. Their leader confidently announces to a press corp regularly adminstered ether balloons and soma she has neither exhibited symptoms or has read from the list of side effects of droning Snowden.

And by the time of an End, back to the beginning of Sleestacks and Crystal meth markets, ahhh, F* it.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you, like me, harbor less than fond and affectionate thoughts towards Falwell and LU, you can take heart -- this sounds like it may just take them out entirely.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: NYT is reporting fake news?  Color me shocked.


You posted something stupid!

No one is shocked.
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

scdog: "In defending his decision to reopen campus and order staff back to work last week, Falwell - an influential voice of the Christian right and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump - said that because students were young, they weren't vulnerable to contracting the virus."

Huh.  My state's stats beg to differ...

[Fark user image 801x429]


Impulsive stupidity is a risk factor.
 
neongoats
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, watch your students and their families die on a ventilator.

I mean, personally I wouldn't risk it if I was the president of university, but if you think it's worth it, you bring those assholes in and teach them how to be right wing criminal scammers and con men. fark it if some die of something you could have prevented, your next yacht is on the line.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: stoli n coke: Any kids get sick from this, their parents need to sue Falwell into oblivion for reckless endangerment.

any kid going there and their parents are as nutty as Jerry


I've been on that campus.  I found it creepy.

Possibly as creepy as they found a bored mid-40s guy walking around.

/ex-GF got her doctorate from there and had to visit some profs
//She chose Liberty literally because it was the cheapest college with a remote program to get one
///Chuckling at the thought of in a year or two someone asking where she got her doctorate
////Four for the whore
 
Rindred
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can you say "criminal liability," kids? Sure you can!
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Remember to latch the doors tight otherwise the self-cleaning cycle won't run right.
 
