 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Martial artist breaks 256 walnuts with his elbow in one minute. Difficulty: Not a new ad for Geico   (upi.com) divider line
25
    More: Strange, Guinness World Record, Guinness World Records, Muhammad Rashid, martial artist, Twin Galaxies, record-holder, World record, set Guinness records  
•       •       •

489 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never been attacked by walnuts before.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'd be better off with a Ginsu knife.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All 256 walnuts now have coronavirus.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of that just for one byte of walnuts.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martial Artist? No, more like pretentious circus Carny
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, oh, oh. We want to learn how to defend ourselves against pointed sticks, do we? Getting all high and mighty, eh? Fresh fruit not good enough for you eh? Well I'll tell you something my lad. When you're walking home tonight and some homicidal maniac comes after you with a bunch of loganberries, don't come crying to me! Now, the passion fruit. When your assailant lunges at you with a passion fruit...
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he has a promising career at Planters.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nuts!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um.

Ok.

I guess.

Go you?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Walnuts - don't hit back
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what do you call nuts on you chest
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a young whippersnapper back in black and white days, we would harvest walnuts from the woods. After peeling that green shiat off, we'd use a hammer to crack them open against a piece of railroad tie that one of the neighbors had.

The thought of using my elbow to try to unlock those little pieces of granite gives me the willies.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haywatchthis: what do you call nuts on you chest


Mmrrmmphhrrmmphh?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: When I was a young whippersnapper back in black and white days, we would harvest walnuts from the woods. After peeling that green shiat off, we'd use a hammer to crack them open against a piece of railroad tie that one of the neighbors had.

The thought of using my elbow to try to unlock those little pieces of granite gives me the willies.


The Carny was cracking English walnuts. I can crack those with my hand. The ones you're talking about are Black Walnuts, which are like little balls of iron.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
256 nuts in one minute? Yeah, I remember my first Hustler magazine too.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's really dumb but okay.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Only one minute? If there's video, we'll need to speed up the soundtrack.

Tchaikovsky - Chinese Dance - The Nutcracker Suite
Youtube llA1xOFRYj0
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And no video of it. Never thought I'd ever say this, but fark you, Guinness.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If "256" doesn't ring a bell with you instantly, you're definitely not a programmer.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How many times can the monkey steal the peach, though?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: If "256" doesn't ring a bell with you instantly, you're definitely not a programmer.


Or you don't remember when a 256 color monitor was the wave of the future.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A true "Martial artist" can do it with one walnut in his hand
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And within a week some dipshiat will break his elbow trying to do it
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: CluelessMoron: If "256" doesn't ring a bell with you instantly, you're definitely not a programmer.

Or you don't remember when a 256 color monitor was the wave of the future.


Or learned Boolean algebra by coloring in graph paper to work out sprite masks...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: And within a week some dipshiat will break his elbow trying to do it


Can't wait for the "Forehead Walnut Challenge" on YouTube... and, as 'tis the season to politicize everything, we should tell them that a MAGA hat helps cushion the forehead while Making America Groggy Again.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.