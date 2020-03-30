 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Cops encourage socially distant runners and bikers in DC. We all need a little amusement   (fox5dc.com) divider line
5
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those not on mobile, who don't want that shiatty amp layout, here is the link for desktop browsing:

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/d-c-cops-​b​last-eye-of-the-tiger-to-encourage-soc​ially-distant-runners-on-the-national-​mall

I really don't get it. A few years ago, my devices were able to tell if I was on mobile or not, and load the appropriate version of the site. Now, AMP comes along, and it's all mobile, all of the time. How did tech and capabilities regress?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ON YOUR LEFT!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: ON YOUR LEFT!


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And if another biker gets too close...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: For those not on mobile, who don't want that shiatty amp layout, here is the link for desktop browsing:

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/d-c-cops-b​last-eye-of-the-tiger-to-encourage-soc​ially-distant-runners-on-the-national-​mall

I really don't get it. A few years ago, my devices were able to tell if I was on mobile or not, and load the appropriate version of the site. Now, AMP comes along, and it's all mobile, all of the time. How did tech and capabilities regress?


I did not know that about amp, and have been posting links from it (I'm not subby on this one, though).
Good to know.
 
