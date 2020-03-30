 Skip to content
(Inquisitr)   God releases statement supporting Florida sheriff, condemning idiot pastor   (inquisitr.com) divider line
    Christian terms, Warrant, Sheriff, Criminal law, Service of worship, Hillsborough County, Florida, Pleading, church Sunday morning  
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
powhound [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
AuralArgument
'' 46 minutes ago
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope they hold him as long as it takes to test everyone who attended.

/not that the attendees are the epitome of logic here, but still...
 
sdd2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
sdd2000
'' 44 minutes ago



Fark user imageView Full Size


JustToLetYouKnowFriend
'' 44 minutes ago
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Aww, and we are almost at 1 full 9/11 in deaths, I really bet if they hadn't taken him in we would already have beaten the 9/11 Record!
Fark user imageView Full Size



/ I hope they throw away the key for this fukface.
 
Byno
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is Obungler's Waco!
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He has a "I regret nothing" look.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Byno
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hugram: He has a "I regret nothing" look.
[Fark user image 850x478]


What WOULD be have to regret?  He's laying up treasures in heaven while you libturds make a bed in hell.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hugram: He has a "I regret nothing" look.
[Fark user image image 850x478]


He's got a "I have bodies buried in various remote locations" look
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Normally I wouldn't care if church people want to give their money to a con man. However this jackass is putting lots of people at risk.

If someone in his congregation dies, can he be tried for accessory to murder?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Throughout my entire childhood I listened to whackjob pastors talk about how it wouldn't be to long before the evil secular forces in government started arresting pastors for preaching the gospel.

I am 700 miles away from most of them and a few of them are dead, and yet I can still hear their persecution boners springing up from here.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
God also expressed his desire to cook up another decimating plague to kill his followers after this one runs its course.
 
rudemix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least they somewhat admitting these megachurches are a business, even if far from essential.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Martian_Astronomer:

That's cause the have a Larry Flynt type implant.

Now it's Bluetooth enabled, and they scan the news for
"Pastor arrested"
Then once it hits one
Boing.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Crazy South African moves to Florida and starts bilking the christians.  That there is a trifecta of greed.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The grift turns up to 11 in 3, 2...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hugram: He has a "I regret nothing" look.
[Fark user image 850x478]


He will after Lights Out. That's when Jamal opens a packet of Smucker's Grape Jelly.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hugram: He has a "I regret nothing" look.
[Fark user image 850x478]


He looks like the type of person I would expect walking around a used car lot trying to persuade you to buy the anti rust under body coating add on.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Joel Osteen's church is the largest in the USA, and it went to online services only. The same is true for numerous American churches large and small. Rodney Howard-Browne has no excuse for not doing the same.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The virus could not find him behind 13 proxies
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hugram: He has a "I regret nothing" look.
[Fark user image 850x478]


I can't wait for the religious freedom defense on this one.  If Christians can discriminate against gays because God told them it was cool, then damnit, they can disobey quarantine and stay at home orders because God told them it was cool, too!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Joel Osteen's church is the largest in the USA, and it went to online services only. The same is true for numerous American churches large and small. Rodney Howard-Browne has no excuse for not doing the same.


Hey pinky, we're over here.

Sincerely -

Fingers and thumb
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Joel Osteen's church is the largest in the USA, and it went to online services only. The same is true for numerous American churches large and small. Rodney Howard-Browne has no excuse for not doing the same.


This. Also small groups are meeting on Zoom to keep social interaction going. Any person who insists that a building is their church is not doing it right.
 
drxym
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The sad part is you know this huckster charlatan will make himself out to be a martyr in all this.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
God will recognize his own
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Throughout my entire childhood I listened to whackjob pastors talk about how it wouldn't be to long before the evil secular forces in government started arresting pastors for preaching the gospel.

I am 700 miles away from most of them and a few of them are dead, and yet I can still hear their persecution boners springing up from here.


Oh yeah, the idea of being persecuted is a classic staple of cults. It galvanizes the flock/followers with a us vs. them mentality, inspiring loyalty. I've heard my fair share of Christians spend more time whining about being "silenced" than discussing the actual religion itself.

It doesn't matter that this is a case of a man being called out for his reckless behavior. To some people he's a low-rent martyr. They RELISH this kind of sh*t.

/helpwerebeingoppressed.jpg
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Joel Osteen's church is the largest in the USA, and it went to online services only. The same is true for numerous American churches large and small. Rodney Howard-Browne has no excuse for not doing the same.


How many tokens does it cost to get a prayer said for my cat so it doesn't get the COVID?
 
HumanSVD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Normally I wouldn't care if church people want to give their money to a con man. However this jackass is putting lots of people at risk.

If someone in his congregation dies, can he be tried for accessory to murder?


No. He didn't make them go there.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't mind his arrest, but I think it will just make the "persecution" cries more fervent. I hope they end up hitting him where it would hurt the most - right in the coffers.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Dodo David: Joel Osteen's church is the largest in the USA, and it went to online services only. The same is true for numerous American churches large and small. Rodney Howard-Browne has no excuse for not doing the same.

This. Also small groups are meeting on Zoom to keep social interaction going. Any person who insists that a building is their church is not doing it right.


The Bible is very specific that the church is the people, not the building or meeting place.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How long before he sends out request to his congregation for donations for his legal fund?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

