(CBC)   Hikers in British Columbia mountains stumble across secret camp of the "B.C. Weirdness Federation", untouched in 30 years   (cbc.ca) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I look forward to a documentary of this on Netflix
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I look forward to those nimrods going back out there and cleaning up their crap.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I look forward to a documentary of this on Netflix


Needs more tigers.
 
gilbertfroy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I used to "live" in Maple Ridge. It's an interesting place.

If you take all the good parts about living in a big city, and all the good parts about living in the country, throw them away, and add some Hells Angels, you'll end up with Maple Ridge.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Makes you want to go out in the woods and sit out society for a little while.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"onward through the fog" was also imprinted on the side of Power Hitters back in the day. IIRC the 'Keep On Truckin' ' guy was part of the logo as well.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Makes you want to go out in the woods and sit out society for a little while.


That's where I spent the weekend.  3 day in the 80s.  But it's going to be too cold to sit on the porch for a while.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought that YOU were bringing the weed!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: waxbeans: I look forward to a documentary of this on Netflix

Needs more tigers.


😂
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I used to "live" in Maple Ridge. It's an interesting place.

If you take all the good parts about living in a big city, and all the good parts about living in the country, throw them away, and add some Hells Angels, you'll end up with Maple Ridge.


So "ole ladies" & meth? Woot
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Makes you want to go out in the woods and sit out society for a little while.


Let's not all get all Ted kaczynski now
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Thong_of_Zardoz: I used to "live" in Maple Ridge. It's an interesting place.

If you take all the good parts about living in a big city, and all the good parts about living in the country, throw them away, and add some Hells Angels, you'll end up with Maple Ridge.

So "ole ladies" & meth? Woot


Meth, murder, and mediocrity.
 
