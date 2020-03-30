 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   In these trying times, the NYTimes draws a penis on the Earth   (nytimes.com) divider line
26
    More: Amusing, latest book, Naomi Shihab Nye, Barbara Kingsolver's new book, direct address, Cast Away, Easy Lessons, American poets, Poetry  
•       •       •

1854 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She had me at "string of pearls".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's happiness."

"Play the tape slower..."
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's what the Nazca lines really represent.

An alien wang.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why yes, the world is f*cked.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not creating an account for those farkers. Downvote.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more of a clenis than a penis...
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate it when I miss such events!!
Why wasn't I informed that today is World Glory-Hole Day?!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
Odd Bird [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's got weird genitals, I thought it was a ninja turtle in a mask.

/all ninja turtles wear masks, it's part of the "ninja"
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, wow. I managed to hit stop on loading the page.


The poem was worse than the dick pic.

Admins/Mods, can I request an additional downvote for this link?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: I'm not creating an account for those farkers. Downvote.


Giving them a throwaway email address causes you great harm Stay strong.

Thank you for your service.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: I hate it when I miss such events!!
Why wasn't I informed that today is World Glory-Hole Day?!


NSFW language
Glory Hole Repair
Youtube 623AC6a6org
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me.... I need to order a new gasket for the water pump on my '97 Toyota Tacoma.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: [Fark user image 402x378]
[media.giphy.com image 400x317] [View Full Size image _x_]


I can't see the article because fark the NYT and the whole log in bullshiat, but what were they trying to get across with the earth dick?
 
skinink
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

devine: OK, wow. I managed to hit stop on loading the page.


The poem was worse than the dick pic.

Admins/Mods, can I request an additional downvote for this link?


I liked the poem. It's not going to win awards, but it's just a straightforward poem about time.


How to Survive This


By Barbara Kingsolver


O misery. Imperfect

universe of days stretched out
ahead, the string of pearls
and drops of venom on the web,
losses of heart, of life
and limb, news of the worst:
Remind me again

the day will come
when I look back amazed
at the waste of sorry salt
when I had no more than this
to cry about.
Now I lay me down.

I'm not there yet.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Subby's got weird genitals, I thought it was a ninja turtle in a mask.

/all ninja turtles wear masks, it's part of the "ninja"


With a tumor coming out of the side of its head?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Very bad poetry. IMHO.
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That made me laugh. Quite a chortle.

Thank you for the Earth dick subby.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That would make an appropriate Earth Day greeting card.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

devine: I'm not creating an account for those farkers. Downvote.


Are you mad at them for some bad news they gave you, or for just being too dedicated to a journalistic ethos?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: special20: [Fark user image 402x378]
[media.giphy.com image 400x317] [View Full Size image _x_]

I can't see the article because fark the NYT and the whole log in bullshiat, but what were they trying to get across with the earth dick?


It's the worst drawing of an N95 mask ever.

And anyone who doesn't know how to create a burner email account by now is as pathetic as this piece of art.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: Very bad poetry. IMHO.



The dead swans lay in the stagnant pool.
They lay. They rotted. They turned
Around occasionally.
Bits of flesh dropped off them from
Time to time.
And sank into the pool's mire.
They also smelt a great deal.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.