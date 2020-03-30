 Skip to content
(Summit Daily)   Social distancing is always a good idea with moose   (summitdaily.com) divider line
25
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Breckenridge woman who tried to shoo a moose away from the road was trampled and taken to a hospital for her injuries"

Note to self. Ask moose politely to leave. Don't shoo them, they don't like that.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind you, moose tramples can be pretty nasty.
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roads Closed
Moose out front should have told you!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This may be a bit too close:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Come a little closer
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dancingsucks: Roads Closed
Moose out front should have told you!


He didn't say anything, he just ran me over!
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They put the Moose down though all because of her stupidity.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: "A Breckenridge woman who tried to shoo a moose away from the road was trampled and taken to a hospital for her injuries"

Note to self. Ask moose politely to leave. Don't shoo them, they don't like that.


Better idea. Just don't f*ck with a moose at all. If a moose is standing in your way, just stop and wait patiently. Or turn around and walk away. Do not try to shoo it. Do not talk to it. Do not try to go around it: it might think you're trying to get an angle on it to attack.

Lot of people think they're the most dangerous animal in North America. I think grizzly bears are more dangerous, but I can see why some people think it's moose.
 
JustDev [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But if there were more than one moose, would they be meese?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

youncasqua: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: "A Breckenridge woman who tried to shoo a moose away from the road was trampled and taken to a hospital for her injuries"

Note to self. Ask moose politely to leave. Don't shoo them, they don't like that.

Better idea. Just don't f*ck with a moose at all. If a moose is standing in your way, just stop and wait patiently. Or turn around and walk away. Do not try to shoo it. Do not talk to it. Do not try to go around it: it might think you're trying to get an angle on it to attack.

Lot of people think they're the most dangerous animal in North America. I think grizzly bears are more dangerous, but I can see why some people think it's moose.


If you're in a park that has bison, give them plenty of room too.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I suggest we start a movement to make the plural of moose "meese."  One moose, two meese.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: youncasqua: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: "A Breckenridge woman who tried to shoo a moose away from the road was trampled and taken to a hospital for her injuries"

Note to self. Ask moose politely to leave. Don't shoo them, they don't like that.

Better idea. Just don't f*ck with a moose at all. If a moose is standing in your way, just stop and wait patiently. Or turn around and walk away. Do not try to shoo it. Do not talk to it. Do not try to go around it: it might think you're trying to get an angle on it to attack.

Lot of people think they're the most dangerous animal in North America. I think grizzly bears are more dangerous, but I can see why some people think it's moose.

If you're in a park that has bison, give them plenty of room too.


Not a bad policy for all wildlife, really. They don't have much space left. So leave them in peace on what little they have.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: "A Breckenridge woman who tried to shoo a moose away from the road was trampled and taken to a hospital for her injuries"

Note to self. Ask moose politely to leave. Don't shoo them, they don't like that.


The only safe way to shoe a moose.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The moose was then euthanized, so fark you, lady, I hope it left scars.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Iowan73: Mind you, moose tramples can be pretty nasty.


A moose once bit my sister
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'I ain't messing with you': Reporter flees after spotting herd of bison I ABC7
Youtube PSmaxKQrcvQ
 
cwheelie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A moose coughed on my sister once
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
and Bison
Reporter's hilarious reaction to approaching bison goes viral
Youtube EvptWXUJfKs
 
JNowe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dancingsucks: Roads Closed
Moose out front should have told you!


It sounds like he told the shiat out of her.
 
starlost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Moose (and bison) are generally farking insane ... albeit delicious.
/used to live in a park, not allowed to eat wildlife in the park.
//the wolves didn't agree to abide by the policy though.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Summit County residents are advised to practice social distancing with both moose and people at this time.

I love you, spectacularly dry headline writer.
 
