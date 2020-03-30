 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Person dresses as bush to sneak out during the coronavirus lockdown. Thanks Obama   (nypost.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In no way was that totally staged. It had to be a plant.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see Point Break 2 is still in production.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wanted to do something like that. Nothing mischievous or anything.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZOMG can you believe they happened to catch that? That is SO VIRAL!!!!! ZOMG it is going VIRAL!!!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw one that was a couple people dressed in trash bags.  They would hunker down on the curb to hide.  Staged, of course, but also funny.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: ZOMG can you believe they happened to catch that? That is SO VIRAL!!!!! ZOMG it is going VIRAL!!!


Have you seen all the people doing stuff in those inflatable T-Rex costumes? It's sooooo hilarious!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a ghillie suit! SNIPER!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are there places where you're not allowed to outside even for exercise or grocery shopping?
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: So are there places where you're not allowed to outside even for exercise or grocery shopping?


No, but he's probably just hedging his bets.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life imitates Fortnite.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing you know people will be disguising themselves as boxes to avoid security.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i got nothing so....
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did they sing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody warn Macbeth!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: That's a ghillie suit! SNIPER!


They know how to deal with people dressed as a bush in the UK.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It was the middle one.....
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Somebody warn Macbeth!


Heh.

OK, you deserve the funny and the smart.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


It was foolish of me to think that this wouldn't already have been one of the first five posts.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ecobuckeye: El_Dan: So are there places where you're not allowed to outside even for exercise or grocery shopping?

No, but he's probably just hedging his bets.


Puns like these need to be nipped in the bud before they grow out of control.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shill1253
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So are there places where you're not allowed to outside even for exercise or grocery shopping?


Italy, Spain yes

We've been on 'only for food, work or pharmacies' since the 15th, but even then, it's a bit vague. And we are one of the stricter lockdowns. And everyone outside is required to wear a mask. Similar to the UK, but they implemented a week later.

// But it's working. The rate of infection is down to carriers infecting 1.4 people
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
myconfinedspace.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So are there places where you're not allowed to outside even for exercise or grocery shopping?


Well, looks like exercise to me. :-)

Quite funny... Needed a silly laugh for the day.
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Next up: logging with kippers
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


even the dub couldn't be a bigger fark up than drumpf
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
entertainmentearth.comView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How Not To Be Seen Monty Python's Flying Circus
Youtube C-M2hs3sXGo
 
mmojo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

