(NYPost) And here's a Manhattan man defending his Coronavirus potluck party
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, he's not a "Manhattan man." He's a hack writer from the Gateway Pundit who's failed to make much of a name for himself and is attention whoring for press. That's all.

Also, his friends are people who say things like this:

When Britain was being bombed by Nazi Germany during the blitz, they kept the f-king stores open. People went about their lives

Which tells you everything you need to know about the intelligence and overall merit of both this hack and the preternaturally stupid assholes with whom he chooses to assemble.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Actually, that's a Nazi.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: First of all, he's not a "Manhattan man." He's a hack writer from the Gateway Pundit who's failed to make much of a name for himself and is attention whoring for press. That's all.

Also, his friends are people who say things like this:

When Britain was being bombed by Nazi Germany during the blitz, they kept the f-king stores open. People went about their lives

Which tells you everything you need to know about the intelligence and overall merit of both this hack and the preternaturally stupid assholes with whom he chooses to assemble.


No need to bring up the blitz, unless you want me to bring out my dancing dress.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: "When Britain was being bombed by Nazi Germany during the blitz, they kept the f-king stores open. People went about their lives,"

I must have missed the part about the blitz where one could catch a case of being bombed by being exposed to someone that had it and then bring it home to the rest of their family.Must be that damned public education.

/Also, I thought there was still some question about coronavirus immunity from catching it.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Well there's someone you would never think about kicking their junk so hard it came out of their mouth.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope they all die
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I hope they all die


We all die.  I think you mean you want them to die painfully and alone.
 
special20
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 331x441]

Well there's someone you would never think about kicking their junk so hard it came out of their mouth.


I bet he never changes those socks.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"When Britain was being bombed by Nazi Germany during the blitz, they kept the f-king stores open. People went about their lives,"


Eye twitching intensifies...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ooooh!  He's so edgy!
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn blue states.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
furious.comView Full Size


Party's over.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Quarantine? Is that a drink?

No, but a quarantini is gin and Emergen-C. It's not bad, although I usually dilute them with seltzer.

/ But you deserve to be kicked in the nuts by a whole herd of rutting donkeys if you have a quarantini party.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bootleg: I must have missed the part about the blitz where one could catch a case of being bombed by being exposed to someone that had it and then bring it home to the rest of their family.

Bombs have an R0 value of eleventy billion. Fact. Also, the movement to places of safety of 3.5m people="People went about their lives"??
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wintrich once wrote for the right-wing website The Gateway Pundit, and before that caused a stir with "Twinks for Trump", an LGBT-themed art series that was shown at the 2016 Republican convention in Cleveland.

Strange, you'd never expect someone like this to be a douchebag.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: abhorrent1: I hope they all die

We all die.  I think you mean you want them to die painfully and alone.


Yes, from coronavirus.

Someone should find out who all of these people are and put their names in a database somewhere to make sure no ventilators or other valuable medical equipment is wasted on them. Send them home to quarantine and die alone from drowning in their own bodily fluids.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh look, someone with a BA in Poly.Sci. is marooned on top of Mount Stupid with all his friends. Shocking.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh no, he's re... er, negatively advanced.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One of my brothers is a rabid fan of the herd immunity theory.  Rabid.  He just doesn't get that it would overwhelm hospitals.

He truly believes all at risk should be quarantined and everyone else should go business as usual, even any at risk that want to.  He even said that he's been doing a lot of research on the internet, which is surely limited to echo chambers extolling the virtues of his opinion, and has "been very enlightened by what he now knows about viruses."  Enlightened.

Us siblings are wondering if he doesn't have a touch of early onset dementia from 40 years of heavy drinking.
 
lurkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: abhorrent1: I hope they all die

We all die.  I think you mean you want them to die painfully and alone.


Don't forget slowly and facing their greatest inner fears on a DMT/LSD/STP cocktail. With rats.
 
Abox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This all feels wrong.  When the smoke clears my takeaway will be this all felt wrong.
 
Marine1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: First of all, he's not a "Manhattan man." He's a hack writer from the Gateway Pundit who's failed to make much of a name for himself and is attention whoring for press. That's all.

Also, his friends are people who say things like this:

When Britain was being bombed by Nazi Germany during the blitz, they kept the f-king stores open. People went about their lives

Which tells you everything you need to know about the intelligence and overall merit of both this hack and the preternaturally stupid assholes with whom he chooses to assemble.


Idk, bud. Sounds pretty Manhattan in mindset to me. The only thing he hasn't done is found a way to make money off of it yet.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hunkering stoppedteadingthere.jpg
Hopefully Jim Cantore essploded trying to be everywhere at once.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Right-wing turd seeks attention.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 331x441]

Well there's someone you would never think about kicking their junk so hard it came out of their mouth.


His friends look just as spectacularly idiotic...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 331x441]

Well there's someone you would never think about kicking their junk so hard it came out of their mouth.


I'm wearing dark sunglasses inside, that makes me cool!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
imma vent for a second. I used to be a Director of IT for a large new org. After a life-changing event, I went into nursing in my 50's. I do this because I want to do it. I'm not going to walk away now that it is getting tough. These motherfarkers will get sick - it's a fact. And when they do, they will come to hospitals and expect us to do our best to help them - and we will, even though they willingly brought it on themselves. Because it's what we do. Then I have to risk my life and my family's health for people that think this is a big farking joke (I'm late 50's and have one lung [part of said life-changing moment]}. Stay the fark home unless you absolutely have to go out. Yes, it's boring. I'm actually reduced to watching chick-flicks with my wife and daughters. It will pass. It will pass a whole lot faster if everyone would quarantine for a couple of weeks and let this damn virus run out of food.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lurkey: ChimpMitten: abhorrent1: I hope they all die

We all die.  I think you mean you want them to die painfully and alone.

Don't forget slowly and facing their greatest inner fears on a DMT/LSD/STP cocktail. With rats.


Stop The Plague

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wintrich, a slim, good-looking brunet, grew up in Pittsburgh. At eighteen, when he enrolled at Bard College, he was a standard-issue progressive. By his junior year, he had become a Reaganite. "I was incredibly annoyed by the P.C. culture on campus, being told what not to say," he said. "Plus, I'll admit, I've always had a contrarian streak." He moved to New York, where he was a "creative" by day and a "party host" by night, both jobs that are not quite as glamorous as their euphemistic titles imply. A "creative" works at an advertising agency. (Wintrich claims that his former agency fired him for his political views, but that he can't elaborate because they settled out of court.) A "party host" is paid a few hundred dollars to show up at a club, invite a coterie of attractive friends, and spend an evening being conspicuously charming. "I had a good run, for a few years, as a darling of the artsy New York gay scene," Wintrich told me. "Then I came out as pro-Trump, and all those biatches turned against me."

Source
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lucian Wintrich, a former White House reporter

And by "reporter" you mean smarmy little twerp, invited by the White House to be a weasel at press briefings.

The New Yorker - March 13, 2017
'Over dinner at a nearby steakhouse, Hoft and Wintrich brainstormed about what they might ask the next day. "Just make sure it has 'fake news' in it, Lucian," Hoft said, passing him a notepad. "Every question you ask with the words 'fake news,' you get a ten-dollar bonus. We'll add that to your contract." '

'Wintrich, sipping a Martini, jotted a few notes. "Sean! Over here, Sean!" he said, pretending to raise his hand. "In the past month alone, there have been at least twenty fake-news stories in the failing New York Times. Does fake news like this get in the way of the President's ability to proceed on policy?" '

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What is his Fark handle?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Guy like this(and the oh so edgy coll cats who went to his party), and girls like toilet licker, should have the lowest possible priority when it comes to allocating medical resources.  Every single person in the ER and hospital should be treated before they even get a throat lozenge.  And they should never get a critical care bed or vent. 

They are assuming a risk, great.  They can't let their assumption of risk injure someone else.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here's hoping for a baseball bat reckoning. And that right soon.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
the chicken pox vaccine was available in 1995, when he was 6. so if his parents instead took him to "pox parties" he's the spawn of morons.

and clearly it's hereditary.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Serve chicken sushi, and you can make it a combination botulism party and get that out of the way at the same time.
 
mjbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: First of all, he's not a "Manhattan man."


He lives in Manhattan, doesn't that make him a Manhattan man?
 
fark account name
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: First of all, he's not a "Manhattan man." He's a hack writer from the Gateway Pundit who's failed to make much of a name for himself and is attention whoring for press. That's all.

Also, his friends are people who say things like this:

When Britain was being bombed by Nazi Germany during the blitz, they kept the f-king stores open. People went about their lives

Which tells you everything you need to know about the intelligence and overall merit of both this hack and the preternaturally stupid assholes with whom he chooses to assemble.


Was it over when the Japanese bombed London?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: smarmy little twerp, invited by the White House to be a weasel at press briefings.


No offense meant to mongoose. Sorry, I should have added that.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know someone who should be at the bottome of the list for a ventilator.  Sadly it probably won't come to that, he'll just make it more likely that others will get sick at the peak of the epidemic.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: First of all, he's not a "Manhattan man." He's a hack writer from the Gateway Pundit who's failed to make much of a name for himself and is attention whoring for press. That's all.

Also, his friends are people who say things like this:

When Britain was being bombed by Nazi Germany during the blitz, they kept the f-king stores open. People went about their lives

Which tells you everything you need to know about the intelligence and overall merit of both this hack and the preternaturally stupid assholes with whom he chooses to assemble.


This is where I stopped reading. At some point you gotta make a call that some people are objectively inferior, and look for cues this to figure out which ones, and then tune them out. when you see those red flags.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

luna1580: the chicken pox vaccine was available in 1995, when he was 6. so if his parents instead took him to "pox parties" he's the spawn of morons.

and clearly it's hereditary.


In their defense his parents grew up at a time when chicken pox wasn't considered a threat to anyone. At the time many doctors weren't even recommending it. My oldest was born in 2002 and we had him vaccinated but that wasn't yet common practice and we had to make a special request for it. By the time my youngest came along in 2010 it was common and most doctors included it with the regular vaccines.

The problem with this guy is that there's a lot about disease transmission and progression that he doesn't know, but he's ignorant about his own ignorance. He likely believes that COVID-19 is "like any other virus", which of course is a stupid statement but from the position of ignorance it makes perfect sense.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"All respiratory epidemics end when 80 percent of all people have become immune," he said.

Ok... NYC has 19M people (excluding suburbanites).  80% of that is 15.2M people exposed to the virus.  If the death rate remains at 2%, then he wants 304,000 people to die, just to be able to continue being able to eat at a restaurant.

I can't facepalm because I can't touch my face.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll be impressed when he does a St. Theresa and drinks the spittoon of a Covid-19 patient.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bootleg: FTFA: "When Britain was being bombed by Nazi Germany during the blitz, they kept the f-king stores open. People went about their lives,"

I must have missed the part about the blitz where one could catch a case of being bombed by being exposed to someone that had it and then bring it home to the rest of their family.Must be that damned public education.

/Also, I thought there was still some question about coronavirus immunity from catching it.


Oh yeah, German Spore Bombs. They were nasty little buggers. They did not immediately detonate but if you got too close to one of them a new bomb would start to grow on your back. And these were not just tiny bombs, but big 500-pound nasties. One Spore Bomb could create up to 256 new bombs before they exploded.
 
