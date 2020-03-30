 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   In an apparent attempt to top the list of coronavirus WTFery, drivers in CO are being pulled over by police imposters who are questioning them for being out during quarantine   (kdvr.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"She was approached by what she described was a well-groomed young man, 6-foot-tall, 150 pounds and he was wearing a pressed uniform.

So... Nazis. You can infer stupidity given they're committing a felony AND increasing interpersonal contact in the middle of a pandemic, so yeah, Nazis.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: "She was approached by what she described was a well-groomed young man, 6-foot-tall, 150 pounds and he was wearing a pressed uniform.

So... Nazis. You can infer stupidity given they're committing a felony AND increasing interpersonal contact in the middle of a pandemic, so yeah, Nazis.


Or busybody farkers, enough of them around here that I can imagine that as well.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm not in any way a Blue Lives Matter guy who always makes an excuse for overuse of power on when it comes to cops.

But these people deserve a good beating and I hope they get one.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was in my condo. Not even near where that happened.

/drtfa
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Q. Y'know what's the best part about being pulled over by clueless fake cops?
A. You can smack them around with a baseball bat and it doesn't count against you.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Having dealt with Colorado cops, I'm not so sure that these are all imposters.  Meaning that this exactly the sort of behavior I'd expect from their actual police.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am genuinely surprised they aren't levying "fines." Or threatening "arrest" on attractive women.

Or maybe they are and we're just not hearing about it yet.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So are they serious (i.e. actually trying to keep people off the streets) or just trying to drum up panic and conflict?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: I'm not in any way a Blue Lives Matter guy who always makes an excuse for overuse of power on when it comes to cops.

But these people deserve a good beating and I hope they get one.


Did you miss the word impostor in the headline?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: So are they serious (i.e. actually trying to keep people off the streets) or just trying to drum up panic and conflict?


Both.  The ones they are probably trying to keep off the streets are Those People.  And if they can curbstomp one of Those People because he or she was "spreading the disease" then they can encourage more acts of terror on Those People.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned that a group of ding dongs can set up roadblocks and impersonate law enforcement to harass other citizens w/in a major metropolitan area for any length of time beyond maybe just a few minutes before getting their sh*t pushed in by real law enforcement. This kinda stuff happens frequently in poorer countries where actual law enforcement is either borderline non-existent or compromised via bribes and the like.

The only other sort-of explanation I can think of is that people in/around Greeley are weirdly passive when it comes to facing these kinds of...situations...and it takes like a 1,000 passerbys for one to finally make a very necessary phone call about it.
 
arcgear
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: I'm not in any way a Blue Lives Matter guy who always makes an excuse for overuse of power on when it comes to cops.

But these people deserve a good beating and I hope they get one.


so be Nazis to the people aforementioned called Nazis? The circle is complete.  however, there's a better way about it.

*in the interwar periods, paramilitary SA Brownshirts were issued blackjacks to stifle political opposition.  Sure, I'd like to see communists beaten with blackjacks but having a sensible human side is a staunch reminder that no good can come of it as well
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Follow your senses to keep yourself safe," McCoy said.

tomorrows news headline.

POLICE SHOOT MAN WHO CLAIMED HE WAS "FOLLOWING HIS SENSES"
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If only the police impostors are out there,
Who is going to police the police impostors?

A: Internal affairs impostors. It's the only way.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"It's frightening. It's very frightening because we don't really know what their intentions are. We don't know who they are. We realize it's scary for the community and it's also very alarming for us," Crystal McCoy, Public Information Officer with the Aurora Police Department said.


Crystal needs to work on her messaging.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "It's frightening. It's very frightening because we don't really know what their intentions are. We don't know who they are. We realize it's scary for the community and it's also very alarming for us," Crystal McCoy, Public Information Officer with the Aurora Police Department said.


Crystal needs to work on her messaging.


Did she mutter "Galileo" to her herself repeatedly right after?
 
KingKauff [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No one thought to ask the people who were wearing reflective vests, no badges, or name tags for their ID badges?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fake cop?

Meet my REAL gun

I felt threatened and I stood my ground

/ internet-tough-guy.jpg
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: So are they serious (i.e. actually trying to keep people off the streets) or just trying to drum up panic and conflict?


Trying to make themselves feel like big, important men. Anything for a little taste of power.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To be fair, anyone would question why someone would willingly go to Greeley.
 
flondrix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, what exactly are you options when you are being pulled over by what you think is a fake cop?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So they are breaking quarantine to question people about breaking quarantine while getting close enough to actually trade microbes?  Jackasses.
 
shiny dagmar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

flondrix: So, what exactly are you options when you are being pulled over by what you think is a fake cop?


The spokescritter in TFA said you should call 911 to confirm the stop if it seems suspicious but I can't believe a real cop would stand there patiently while you have the window rolled up and you fumble with your phone.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Having dealt with Colorado cops, I'm not so sure that these are all imposters.  Meaning that this exactly the sort of behavior I'd expect from their actual police.


I expect actual officers, imposters and the general population will be doing this. As more states issue 'stay-at-home' orders that are reported as 'lockdowns' far too many people are interpreting that as 'you are not allowed to leave your house at all for anything.'

Far too many excited to get their gestapo on.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You do all realize we're about a week away from Trump and Barr making neonazi vigilantes legal, right?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

flondrix: So, what exactly are you options when you are being pulled over by what you think is a fake cop?


We could ask cruiser12, but he's been pretty scarce of late.

If you're a local though, you should know what the sheriff and police vehicles and uniforms look like just from having seen them a million times.

Ask for a badge (take a pic) and put a call in to your local cops / sheriff is something feels off.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

koder: "She was approached by what she described was a well-groomed young man, 6-foot-tall, 150 pounds and he was wearing a pressed uniform.

So... Nazis. You can infer stupidity given they're committing a felony AND increasing interpersonal contact in the middle of a pandemic, so yeah, Nazis.


Are we back to that again? I was still all caught up in the new - well, old now, I guess - Red Scare.

/back to laughing at leftist media sites complaining that Trump isn't being authoritarian enough
 
SMB2811
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

flondrix: So, what exactly are you options when you are being pulled over by what you think is a fake cop?


You don't pull over. You call 911 and have them verify that there is a legitimate officer on you. Yes, this is the same advice given to women when being pulled over at night.
 
ramfan1701
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Killer Cars: I'm more concerned that a group of ding dongs can set up roadblocks and impersonate law enforcement to harass other citizens w/in a major metropolitan area for any length of time beyond maybe just a few minutes before getting their sh*t pushed in by real law enforcement. This kinda stuff happens frequently in poorer countries where actual law enforcement is either borderline non-existent or compromised via bribes and the like.

The only other sort-of explanation I can think of is that people in/around Greeley are weirdly passive when it comes to facing these kinds of...situations...and it takes like a 1,000 passerbys for one to finally make a very necessary phone call about it.


I mean, Erie isn't all that big and, yeah, Greeley is weird and pretty spread out and those reports were pretty early in the morning. And Aurora PD and a lot of other jurisdictions have pretty much flat out said they're reducing patrols and limiting responses to non-violent crimes, so I'm not shocked this would fall through the cracks at first. Hopefully, if it continues, the actual cops can catch them or at least someone can gather enough information to identify the perpetrators.

/trying to be a responsible citizen and only go out when groceries are needed or for occasional outdoor exercise (while maintaining social distancing)
//it's been really hard on the kids, who are mostly too young to understand why things have to be this way now
///also super annoyed at the jackass conspiracy theorists who keep insisting it's a hoax unless they get to see inside the ICUs and other nonsense
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I went down the cop imposter youtube rabbit hole yesterday.  It's amusing watching the real police giving the fake police a trowel and watching them dig themselves a 20 foot deep hole with it.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's only just begun
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flondrix: So, what exactly are you options when you are being pulled over by what you think is a fake cop?


Stay calm, put on your hazard lights

Slow down to less than half the posted speed limit

Immediately call 911 and tell the dispatcher where you are and ask if an officer is pulling you over

Slowly drive to a public place, like a gas station just off the highway or a McDonalds parking lot, someplace well lit and close as possible but with lots of people around etc, Cops/people always say to drive to a fire station or police station, but unless there is one real close a real cop will most likely lose patience with you if they have not heard from dispatch that you know they are a cop and escalate the situation to get you to pull over. Do not roll your window down more than a crack or get out of the car unless you are sure it is a police officer by their proper uniform, badge and ID or conformation from 911 dispatch.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why would anyone waste their time impersonating a cop? To shoot minorities?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: flondrix: So, what exactly are you options when you are being pulled over by what you think is a fake cop?

We could ask cruiser12, but he's been pretty scarce of late.

If you're a local though, you should know what the sheriff and police vehicles and uniforms look like just from having seen them a million times.

Ask for a badge (take a pic) and put a call in to your local cops / sheriff is something feels off.


Well there are vehicles specifically designed NOT to look like official police vehicles. And I don't think I'd be able to spot a fake uniform that got a moderate attempt. There are variations for local & state police, and it's not unusual to spend time in a few jurisdictions. I don't blame anyone who is partly unsure about impostors.

If it seems fishy - like not a clearly marked vehicle and you don't know of any normal reason for a traffic stop - drive to a police or fire station and/or call 911.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Why would anyone waste their time impersonating a cop? To shoot minorities?


The number one reason I know is sexual assault of the women they pull over.
 
NKato
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OccamsWhiskers: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: flondrix: So, what exactly are you options when you are being pulled over by what you think is a fake cop?

We could ask cruiser12, but he's been pretty scarce of late.

If you're a local though, you should know what the sheriff and police vehicles and uniforms look like just from having seen them a million times.

Ask for a badge (take a pic) and put a call in to your local cops / sheriff is something feels off.

Well there are vehicles specifically designed NOT to look like official police vehicles. And I don't think I'd be able to spot a fake uniform that got a moderate attempt. There are variations for local & state police, and it's not unusual to spend time in a few jurisdictions. I don't blame anyone who is partly unsure about impostors.

If it seems fishy - like not a clearly marked vehicle and you don't know of any normal reason for a traffic stop - drive to a police or fire station and/or call 911.


Most states require law enforcement to do traffic stops with a marked unit. If they do traffic interdiction with an unmarked (such as WSP's aggressive driver interdiction taskforce) , they'll usually have a marked unit come up with them.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

