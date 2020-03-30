 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   CNN salutes over 60 years of the font Helvetica, originally named Neue Haas Grotesk and later changed because the name sucked. Expert: "Helvetica met our craving for corporate vanilla"   (cnn.com) divider line
47
    More: Vintage, Sans-serif, Typeface, Helvetica, Typography, Serif, manifestation of Helvetica, American designer, curious design origin stories  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 30 Mar 2020 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helvetica is a marvelous font for really short pieces of text.

But after the 3rd paragraph it gets really tiring to read
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: [Fark user image 500x63]


no
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a drag queen in Seattle named Helvetica Bold.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Neat documentary, if you ever wanted to learn about Helvetica.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a documentary on it a few years ago.

A company that I used to work for (it was well known as a design trendsetter and defined a certain part of their market) used helvetica light (45) in their logo.

And...every email had be in it.  All marketing material.  All written communication had to be in it.  I, as a director level IT person was tasked with making sure it was the default font

And God help you if you used Arial.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x324]

Neat documentary, if you ever wanted to learn about Helvetica.


Gah...too late.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Papyrus - SNL
Youtube jVhlJNJopOQ



/Been rewatching a lot of the classics lately
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. And here I thought Helvetica was a cheese.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more umlauts.
 
10Woodsman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's truly my most hated font. I used to work in the sign business and the little foot on the capital R just enrages me for no rational reason other than the tendency for familiarity to breed contempt.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to put Helvetica down, but I'm a Garamond man myself
 
LucklessWonder
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: I don't want to put Helvetica down, but I'm a Garamond man myself


Copperplate Gothic 4 LyFe
 
rudemix
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I interact with a director via email once or twice a month and they use purple comic sans as default font and color in outlook. So clowny looking
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: There was a documentary on it a few years ago.

A company that I used to work for (it was well known as a design trendsetter and defined a certain part of their market) used helvetica light (45) in their logo.

And...every email had be in it.  All marketing material.  All written communication had to be in it.  I, as a director level IT person was tasked with making sure it was the default font

And God help you if you used Arial.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: [Fark user image 500x63]


Comic Sans RULEZ!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: And God help you if you used Arial.


Receiving an email in 10 pt Arial in system-default blue (with no auto signature, naturally) is a sure sign that the person you're corresponding with is an idiot who will not be able to help you.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I like Veranda personally.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ŧ๏ภՇ รภ๏๒ร คгє Շђє ฬ๏гรՇ.
 
IDisME
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

10Woodsman: It's truly my most hated font. I used to work in the sign business and the little foot on the capital R just enrages me for no rational reason other than the tendency for familiarity to breed contempt.


What do you mean the capital R?  *looks it up*  Oh, right, I never notice because I see it all the time, but, yeah....

/grrrr
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just can't manage to give a shiat.
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cantrarell Regular for me
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IDisME: 10Woodsman: It's truly my most hated font. I used to work in the sign business and the little foot on the capital R just enrages me for no rational reason other than the tendency for familiarity to breed contempt.

What do you mean the capital R?  *looks it up*  Oh, right, I never notice because I see it all the time, but, yeah....

/grrrr


Oh sweet god I just saw it for the first time and I already want to smash my phone.

WHY IS THAT THING EVEN THERE???
 
OldJames
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Charcoal was cool back in the day
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Helvetica hasn't been the same since Cliff Burton died.
 
Gollie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: [Fark user image 500x63]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

omg bbq: IDisME: 10Woodsman: It's truly my most hated font. I used to work in the sign business and the little foot on the capital R just enrages me for no rational reason other than the tendency for familiarity to breed contempt.

What do you mean the capital R?  *looks it up*  Oh, right, I never notice because I see it all the time, but, yeah....

/grrrr

Oh sweet god I just saw it for the first time and I already want to smash my phone.

WHY IS THAT THING EVEN THERE???


For further enragement, look up kern text.  You will hate everything poorly kerned thereafter.  There is a lot to hate, let me tell ya....
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: TommyDeuce: [Fark user image 500x63]

Comic Sans RULEZ!


I do like to crack jokes here, but I'm not really *that* funny.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is getting tired from reading some font the new version of "fast food gives me the shiats"?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: IRestoreFurniture: And God help you if you used Arial.

Receiving an email in 10 pt Arial in system-default blue (with no auto signature, naturally) is a sure sign that the person you're corresponding with is an idiot who will not be able to help you.


Yeah, that as well.  But Arial is MS's free version of helvetica (there are if course slight differences) and it was literally considered an affront to this company.

The real problem with fonts though is that if the receiver didn't have the font installed...
 
10Woodsman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IDisME: omg bbq:

For further enragement, look up kern text.  You will hate everything poorly kerned thereafter.  There is a lot to hate, let me tell ya....


Oh dude, kerning and leading both. I am practically OCD about it, end up staring at the screen way too long moving the letters juuuust soooo...

In my hometown an architectural firm erected a very expensive dimensional sign a while back, featuring their company's initial letters stacked one atop the other vertically. Three of the letters have flat bottoms but the top one is a capital G. In typography, round-bottom letters actually sit a little below the text baseline, but nobody accounted for that when they built this 12-foot-tall sign - so the G is too far above the letter below, and that inch or so of difference drives me nuts every time I drive by.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


So,during my GIS for the above, it turns out there's a burlesque performer named "Ariel Helvetica."

Yup.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LucklessWonder: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: I don't want to put Helvetica down, but I'm a Garamond man myself

Copperplate Gothic 4 LyFe


I made my own font from my own handwriting.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: LucklessWonder: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: I don't want to put Helvetica down, but I'm a Garamond man myself

Copperplate Gothic 4 LyFe

I made my own font from my own handwriting.


Noticeably Bold, am I right?
 
little big man
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IDisME: omg bbq: IDisME: 10Woodsman: It's truly my most hated font. I used to work in the sign business and the little foot on the capital R just enrages me for no rational reason other than the tendency for familiarity to breed contempt.

What do you mean the capital R?  *looks it up*  Oh, right, I never notice because I see it all the time, but, yeah....

/grrrr

Oh sweet god I just saw it for the first time and I already want to smash my phone.

WHY IS THAT THING EVEN THERE???

For further enragement, look up kern text.  You will hate everything poorly kerned thereafter.  There is a lot to hate, let me tell ya....


For maximum OCD, play the kerning game:  https://type.method.ac/
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Noticeably F.A.T.: LucklessWonder: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: I don't want to put Helvetica down, but I'm a Garamond man myself

Copperplate Gothic 4 LyFe

I made my own font from my own handwriting.

Noticeably Bold, am I right?


...

Dammit. BRB, changing some unrelated file names.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: IRestoreFurniture: There was a documentary on it a few years ago.

A company that I used to work for (it was well known as a design trendsetter and defined a certain part of their market) used helvetica light (45) in their logo.

And...every email had be in it.  All marketing material.  All written communication had to be in it.  I, as a director level IT person was tasked with making sure it was the default font

And God help you if you used Arial.


[Fark user image 850x854]


I'm still laughing about Ariel Italic five minutes later.
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: [Fark user image 500x63]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Damn. And here I thought Helvetica was a cheese.


No, that's Velveetica.
 
IDisME
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow, that was great, but I should have spent more time on it.  Still, I got 100 on three (Toronto was easiest, I live there) but some of the others, well, I suck....
 
IDisME
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

little big man: IDisME: omg bbq: IDisME: 10Woodsman: It's truly my most hated font. I used to work in the sign business and the little foot on the capital R just enrages me for no rational reason other than the tendency for familiarity to breed contempt.

What do you mean the capital R?  *looks it up*  Oh, right, I never notice because I see it all the time, but, yeah....

/grrrr

Oh sweet god I just saw it for the first time and I already want to smash my phone.

WHY IS THAT THING EVEN THERE???

For further enragement, look up kern text.  You will hate everything poorly kerned thereafter.  There is a lot to hate, let me tell ya....

For maximum OCD, play the kerning game:  https://type.method.ac/

Wow, that was great, but I should have spent more time on it.  Still, I got 100 on three (Toronto was easiest, I live there) but some of the others, well, I suck....
 
floorpie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"It is an invasive and drug-resistant species that may never be eradicated."
FTFA, talking about Helvetica here and not some mutant bug or plant infestation, lol
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As a professional editor for over 30 years, I've seen how debates like this go when you let art directors and graphic designers try -desperately- to show their layout originality. They're worse than grammar nazis and comma commandos.

/It's just 26 letters and a bit of punctuation.
//Although Comic sans does, indeed, suck.
 
IDisME
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: [Fark user image 400x259]


They also can't spell perceive, but that's an entirely different discussion :)
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Palatino linotype, por favour.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.