If forced to resort to paper towels, newspapers and even old clothes to wipe your butt, please remember toilet paper was created for a reason once flush plumbing went mainstream
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brondell.comView Full Size


A major upgrade from smearing poop remnants around with dead trees.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the TP came before the flush terlet.

It just didn't become popular until then.

/dnrtfa
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you have the ability to flush your toilet, you have the ability to take a farking shower.
 
Mukster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Having traveled a lot in Asia, get a covered trash can for the bathroom.
 
Klivian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I think the TP came before the flush terlet.

It just didn't become popular until then.

/dnrtfa


Depending on era and wealth, some folks used linen, which was then washed and re-used.

Some used the neck of a live goose.
 
p51d007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes, people are THAT stupid.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is toilet paper really that scarce?  I live in NoVa and haven't had any difficulty getting it at the store.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Went mainstream"?  You were a flushing hipster, doing it before it was cool?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby....paper towels are far more pipe friendly than those abominations known as "flushable wipes"

And honestly, cities should send those companies the bill when they have sewage lines blocked up because of them
 
Iowan73
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: Is toilet paper really that scarce?  I live in NoVa and haven't had any difficulty getting it at the store.


It was hard to find here because people were panic buying it, not because there was an actual shortage. Now that the hoarders are stocked up, it isn't as much of a problem.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: If you have the ability to flush your toilet, you have the ability to take a farking shower.


Right. WTF.
But on a side note.
As a kid, someone did clogged our tub from popping in the tub.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Subby....paper towels are far more pipe friendly than those abominations known as "flushable wipes"

And honestly, cities should send those companies the bill when they have sewage lines blocked up because of them


This. Our public works director has been on a PR rampage telling people not to flush wipes, even when they are labeled "flushable."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: Is toilet paper really that scarce?  I live in NoVa and haven't had any difficulty getting it at the store.


Some places, yes. Hoarders. I've seen video of people fighting over it in a store, the manager took it away from them and called the cops.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Klivian: Petit_Merdeux: I think the TP came before the flush terlet.

It just didn't become popular until then.

/dnrtfa

Depending on era and wealth, some folks used linen, which was then washed and re-used.

Some used the neck of a live goose.


No wonder canadian geese hate us
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Klivian: Petit_Merdeux: I think the TP came before the flush terlet.

It just didn't become popular until then.

/dnrtfa

Depending on era and wealth, some folks used linen, which was then washed and re-used.

Some used the neck of a live goose.


My maternal grandparents used dried corncobs, which was not unusual in the Midwest.  It was a short-lived step up when the latest Sears & Roebuck catalog arrived.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Klivian: Petit_Merdeux: I think the TP came before the flush terlet.

It just didn't become popular until then.

/dnrtfa

Depending on era and wealth, some folks used linen, which was then washed and re-used.

Some used the neck of a live goose.


Wait. A maxipad could work? No?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Iowan73: imaconnect4guy: Is toilet paper really that scarce?  I live in NoVa and haven't had any difficulty getting it at the store.

It was hard to find here because people were panic buying it, not because there was an actual shortage. Now that the hoarders are stocked up, it isn't as much of a problem.


There's still none in the stores here in Iowa.  It's really strange to see the empty aisle.

I think it's been drawn out because after the hoarders got to it, now every time they get some in, people who actually needed it but ran out are getting a little extra.  And I really can't blame those folks.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Klivian: Petit_Merdeux: I think the TP came before the flush terlet.

It just didn't become popular until then.

/dnrtfa

Depending on era and wealth, some folks used linen, which was then washed and re-used.

Some used the neck of a live goose.


I'm calling BS on the goose one.  No one who has ever spent any time with a goose is ever going to allow it easy striking access to the dangly bits.

And trying to flush a live goose down a toilet?  Yeah, that's just going to piss it off even more.  If you thought giving  a cat a bath was bad, a pissed off goose takes it to a whole new level of hurt.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
From someone who's had to deal with this in a camping situation: 100% recycled cotton shop towels.

Use them, rinse them out, then wash them. Repeat as needed.

It's a less-than-optimal solution, but you don't waste other resources, clog pipes, or damage your septic system. Fecal coliform dies with a touch of bleach, and if you're already disinfecting your surfaces & hands for COVID-19, you're covered for this, too.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I look forward to sewage in the streets on top of everything else. Will really help mask the dead body odor.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: "Went mainstream"?  You were a flushing hipster, doing it before it was cool?


I was using hollow logs in Thames tidal basin back before flushing was cool, but even then it was main stream.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Iowan73: imaconnect4guy: Is toilet paper really that scarce?  I live in NoVa and haven't had any difficulty getting it at the store.

It was hard to find here because people were panic buying it, not because there was an actual shortage. Now that the hoarders are stocked up, it isn't as much of a problem.


San Diego here.
Haven't been able to find any in the past two weeks.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gough: Klivian: Petit_Merdeux: I think the TP came before the flush terlet.

It just didn't become popular until then.

/dnrtfa

Depending on era and wealth, some folks used linen, which was then washed and re-used.

Some used the neck of a live goose.

My maternal grandparents used dried corncobs, which was not unusual in the Midwest.  It was a short-lived step up when the latest Sears & Roebuck catalog arrived.


My dad used newspaper. Not because of need. But because he was a cheap f&&k.
This annoyed my mom so much she wasted a million dollars always buying top shelf.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rough as a cob is a common expression among those of us who didn't get indoor plumbing until the '70's.
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Klivian: Petit_Merdeux: I think the TP came before the flush terlet.

It just didn't become popular until then.

/dnrtfa

Depending on era and wealth, some folks used linen, which was then washed and re-used.

Some used the neck of a live goose.


Toilet paper will never match the warmth and grain of live goose. </ hipster>
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We use fabric diapers and wipes for the toddler and now for the newborn.  (And let me just say that the whole giving birth thing is a mess in this time of COVID.) It's not hard to get cotton fabric clean.

Rinse them if there's big bits, then stick them in the washer.  First a little soap on the shortest wash, then a good bit of soap on the latest heavy duty wash.  All hot, of course.

If you can, hang them in the sun to dry to get any stains out.  (Yes, the sun will bleach them.) Otherwise toss them through the dryer.
 
Huracan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I will gladly rinse my butt in the shower (I've got shower wand) before I resort to using something besides TP.
 
rikrok
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: EvilElecBlanket: If you have the ability to flush your toilet, you have the ability to take a farking shower.

Right. WTF.
But on a side note.
As a kid, someone did clogged our tub from popping in the tub.


"someone"
 
12349876
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Klivian: Petit_Merdeux: I think the TP came before the flush terlet.

It just didn't become popular until then.

/dnrtfa

Depending on era and wealth, some folks used linen, which was then washed and re-used.

Some used the neck of a live goose.


If tou stocked up on laundry detergent this is the best tp/bidet alternatice
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: We use fabric diapers and wipes for the toddler and now for the newborn.  (And let me just say that the whole giving birth thing is a mess in this time of COVID.) It's not hard to get cotton fabric clean.

Rinse them if there's big bits, then stick them in the washer.  First a little soap on the shortest wash, then a good bit of soap on the latest heavy duty wash.  All hot, of course.

If you can, hang them in the sun to dry to get any stains out.  (Yes, the sun will bleach them.) Otherwise toss them through the dryer.



I totally read that wrong the first time.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Amazingly, I have been able to buy toilet paper from Walmart.

No, I didn't hoard toilet paper or anything else.

So, to everyone who hoarded toilet paper ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And honestly, cities should send those companies the bill when they have sewage lines blocked up because of them


I'd enjoy cities joining together into a class-action lawsuit. Take all the OT and extra hours spent dealing with "flushable" wipes, add up the costs, and send a bill to the wipe manufacturers with percentage of cost sharing based on market share.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who knew, that in the End Times, so much time would be spent discussing the activity of pooping.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Take care of your plumbing's sewage turbocharger
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My wife went into WalMart this morning, and said they had a few pallets of TP.
They are limiting purchases to one package, which I assume is 12 rolls.

So, it is available.
Downside is, you have to go into WalMart.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: Is toilet paper really that scarce?  I live in NoVa and haven't had any difficulty getting it at the store.


SW Ohio here. Haven't seen a roll on the shelf in 2 weeks. Luckily, we were early "hoarders".
 
jfclark27
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Iowan73: imaconnect4guy: Is toilet paper really that scarce?  I live in NoVa and haven't had any difficulty getting it at the store.

It was hard to find here because people were panic buying it, not because there was an actual shortage. Now that the hoarders are stocked up, it isn't as much of a problem.

There's still none in the stores here in Iowa.  It's really strange to see the empty aisle.

I think it's been drawn out because after the hoarders got to it, now every time they get some in, people who actually needed it but ran out are getting a little extra.  And I really can't blame those folks.


None in NC, at least around the Charlotte area. I panic bought a 24pk of double rolls before the panic really set in. Combined with the normal stock I already had, it will be a while before I have to shiat on my neighbors driveway and wipe on his tire.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As I've said in other threads on this, I'm old enough to remember a time before disposable diapers and wipes. Just use a cotton rag, rinse it out, then wash it in bleach. People are far too squeamish about poop these days.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ReapTheChaos: As I've said in other threads on this, I'm old enough to remember a time before disposable diapers and wipes. Just use a cotton rag, rinse it out, then wash it in bleach. People are far too squeamish about poop these days.


Might have something to do with cholera.
 
