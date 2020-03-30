 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Hold on. Johnson & Johnson has made a super puppy? Oh, man, I want one. How do I ... oh, wait. *looks closer* Ah, super poppy. Poppy, not puppy. Well, I guess I'd take one of those, too   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Morphine, Opioid, Codeine, Opium, Opium poppy, Opiate, Johnson family of companies, cultivation of poppies  
•       •       •

925 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Super? biatch, please
localtvwiti.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

P-P-P-P-P PUPPY POWER!
"Lemme at 'em, I'll splat 'em!"
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
J&J may turn one into:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how soon until it gets out and floods the market with super heroin?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taliban: "با تشکر از جانسون و جانسون!"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bimmer Jones: [Fark user image 400x400]
P-P-P-P-P PUPPY POWER!
"Lemme at 'em, I'll splat 'em!"


Scrappy Doo, Worst Superpuppy ever.

I'm going to nominate this little one.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want poppies? Come on down to El Paso, the annual Franklin Mountains poppy bloom is in full swing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aceshowbiz.comView Full Size


Very worried about this development.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hated Scrappy Doo.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poppy's!

Existential Blues
Youtube 8nJ30dodvdc
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I hated Scrappy Doo.


As all humans who are fit to breathe oxygen do. You pass this edition of the Voight-Kampff test.  Well done.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they're responsible for a whole new section of Flander's Field.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: Also...

[Fark user image 278x381]


this made me laugh way more than it should have. well done
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bimmer Jones:

Fark user imageView Full Size

P-P-P-P-P PUPPY POWER!
"Lemme at 'em, I'll splat 'em!"

Time to call in the large blue eagle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Poppy's!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8nJ30dod​vdc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That video fits your nomen.

So, there's my daily dose of WTF; I guess I can call it and go take a nap.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Bimmer Jones: [Fark user image 400x400]
P-P-P-P-P PUPPY POWER!
"Lemme at 'em, I'll splat 'em!"

Scrappy Doo, Worst Superpuppy ever.

I'm going to nominate this little one.

[i.chzbgr.com image 500x303]


That's not a super puppy...

This is a super puppy...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/she's almost a year old and can already leap over tall buildings in a single bound
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [upload.wikimedia.org image 250x222]


They really missed out on the marketing by not putting a sellable puppy in that cartoon.
 
Bslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: You want poppies? Come on down to El Paso, the annual Franklin Mountains poppy bloom is in full swing.

[Fark user image 500x375]


Purdy.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.