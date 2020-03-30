 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Fears of societal breakdown as marauding gangs start taking over deserted streets, stealing food and defecating in public   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am not interested in traveling to Rome at this time, thanks.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goat is tasty
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're saying things will be better than before the outbreak?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Attention humans, we claim these streets for Satan. FOR SATAN!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I am not interested in traveling to Rome at this time, thanks.


But all goats lead to Rome...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn kids GET OFF MY LAWN
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked if the lockdown was affecting law and order, one area resident was heard saying, "Totes ma goats it is".
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about San Francisco...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only tangentially related. Any Jewish folks know what kind of goat/goat horn the Shofar blows during Jewish High Holy Days?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Damn kids GET OFF MY LAWN


Niiiiice
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOAT
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "Attention humans, we claim these streets for Satan. FOR SATAN!"
[Fark user image 634x423]


This looks ba aa aa aa aa aa d.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "Attention humans, we claim these streets for Satan. FOR SATAN!"
[Fark user image 634x423]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took a shiat in a Walmart parking lot, didn't even get a second look.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Only tangentially related. Any Jewish folks know what kind of goat/goat horn the Shofar blows during Jewish High Holy Days?


As far as I know, it can be any kind of ram's horn. The horn itself is called the shofar; the dude who blows it is, not very creatively, known as the shofar blower.

/ apostate Jew
// once blew the shofar
/// can't think of an appropriate "blow" pun for my third slashie. Make your own.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they mutant goats?  Because if they are, all we need are armed bands of theater critics to exterminate them.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this basically San Francisco on a normal pre-COVID-19 day?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Goat is tasty


You know what I always say ... yes, you do.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Damn kids GET OFF MY LAWN


*slow clap*

Also, this could have been worse, could have been a flock of cows.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I built a fence with me own two hands. But do they call me "McGregor the fence builder"? No. But you fark one goat out in the middle of the street during a carona virus lockdown....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Trocadero: Only tangentially related. Any Jewish folks know what kind of goat/goat horn the Shofar blows during Jewish High Holy Days?

As far as I know, it can be any kind of ram's horn. The horn itself is called the shofar; the dude who blows it is, not very creatively, known as the shofar blower.

/ apostate Jew
// once blew the shofar
/// can't think of an appropriate "blow" pun for my third slashie. Make your own.


Shofar blowers need a bit of PR help. I suggest they demand to be called "inspirators".
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Slayer would've been pleased.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Damn marauding kids.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Alternatively: "Groups of Michael Jordans roaming through streets of city." ;)
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Goat Simulator foretold of this. The goats will gain favor by head butting every unique item.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'I also wasn't sure if they were keeping the required 2m apart.'

OK, I like this guy...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mares eat oats and does eat oats
And little lambs eat ivy
A kid'll eat ivy too, wouldn't you?

But I am still having problems with goats. What do goats eat?

boats, coats, Croats*, doits, floats, groats, moats, quotes, stoats, totes, votes ...

or c) all of the above.

*May be a nasty rumour started by Slovaks.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Trocadero: Only tangentially related. Any Jewish folks know what kind of goat/goat horn the Shofar blows during Jewish High Holy Days?

As far as I know, it can be any kind of ram's horn. The horn itself is called the shofar; the dude who blows it is, not very creatively, known as the shofar blower.

/ apostate Jew
// once blew the shofar
/// can't think of an appropriate "blow" pun for my third slashie. Make your own.


Here:
i3.cpcache.comView Full Size


/apologies if inappropriate, I have no context
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Groats are a small defunct Irish or English coin. They are also the berries of hulled grain, such as oats for example.

Sometimes goats eat groats until they are sick.

/ Hence the popular Irish English saying:  Hey, me Bucko, this goat is paying off!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know what would be funny? To put a horn on a plaque on a wall, with a sign that says "Trump of Doom" and in smaller writting under neath:  Blow me!

There has to be a Trump joke in here some where. Perhaps the goats ate it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's a very important question? Can goats get coronavirus?

Also, remember when that drum-maker died from a rare form of anthrax from working with goat skins?

drum-maker died from an extremely rare form of anthrax after breathing in spores from animal skins, an inquest heard today. The widow of Fernando Gomez, 34, a father of four, wept as a coroners court heard he was only the fourth person to diefrom inhaling the bacteria for more than a century in Britain.Mar 5, 2009

Drum-maker died from anthrax - Telegraph

Maybe goats are dangerous even without the coronavirus.
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Walker: "Attention humans, we claim these streets for Satan. FOR SATAN!"
[Fark user image 634x423]

[Fark user image image 850x566]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Here's a very important question? Can goats get coronavirus?

Also, remember when that drum-maker died from a rare form of anthrax from working with goat skins?

A drum-maker died from an extremely rare form of anthrax after breathing in spores from animal skins, an inquest heard today. The widow of Fernando Gomez, 34, a father of four, wept as a coroners court heard he was only the fourth person to diefrom inhaling the bacteria for more than a century in Britain.Mar 5, 2009

Drum-maker died from anthrax - Telegraph

Maybe goats are dangerous even without the coronavirus.


LOL, they had this as a plot point on Royal Pains.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I need to run some simulations, see what kind of chaos it can cause.

s3.gaming-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
there, you pessimists!  is it the worst timeline, or is it the GOATS?
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Send in middle eastern immigrants from London. The goats will all magically disappear and turn into several hundred doner kebabs and, possibly, a couple of girlfriends by Wednesday.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Well it's about damn time."

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Goatse?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They've started demanding tribute to pass.  A shrubbery.
 
