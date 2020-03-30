 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   The coronavirus surge in Italy should peak any day now. Any day now. Anyyyyy dayyyyyy... now
44
44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it looks like they're getting better (hopefully). At least they are starting to flatten the curve, unlike us.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How often will we have to explain how lagging indicators work?
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: How often will we have to explain how lagging indicators work?


Until everyone dies of COVID-19?

/Also, linear vs. logarithmic axes
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, we're boned.

I hope I don't die. I hope you don't die either.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: How often will we have to explain how lagging indicators work?


It takes 3 weeks from the first explanation.
 
KLake4908
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they successfully flatten the curve, then the "peak" will be much lower but also later. The fact that it hasn't yet peaked isn't necessarily a negative indicator.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, clearly it doesn't work. Red states should immediately order all quarantines and isolation orders lifted.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KLake4908: If they successfully flatten the curve, then the "peak" will be much lower but also later. The fact that it hasn't yet peaked isn't necessarily a negative indicator.


It is if the "flat" curve is still too much for hospitals, defeating the purpose of flattening the curve.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll take 2-3 weeks to flatten the curve
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, clearly it doesn't work. Red states should immediately order all quarantines and isolation orders lifted.


And get back to church.

And start holding more Trump rallies.
 
Program User
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: KLake4908: If they successfully flatten the curve, then the "peak" will be much lower but also later. The fact that it hasn't yet peaked isn't necessarily a negative indicator.

It is if the "flat" curve is still too much for hospitals, defeating the purpose of flattening the curve.


"Defeating the purpose"?????

I've never WTF'ed so hard in all my life.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's over on Easter, did you guys miss the memo?
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing here is the Pope said a special prayer so when this outbreak finally subsides, which of course it will, the faith of the rubes will be reinforced.

/Well played, sir
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KLake4908: If they successfully flatten the curve, then the "peak" will be much lower but also later. The fact that it hasn't yet peaked isn't necessarily a negative indicator.


It looks like it's peaked for Italy.

/ famous last words.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Welp, we're boned.

I hope I don't die. I hope you don't die either.


? We're alllllll going to die. From c19? I give that 50/50 odds.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Program User: IlGreven: KLake4908: If they successfully flatten the curve, then the "peak" will be much lower but also later. The fact that it hasn't yet peaked isn't necessarily a negative indicator.

It is if the "flat" curve is still too much for hospitals, defeating the purpose of flattening the curve.

"Defeating the purpose"?????

I've never WTF'ed so hard in all my life.


You flatten the curve so that hospitals are not so overwhelmed that they have to devote everything to fighting it, and nothing to anything else.  If they are doing that, then they haven't successfully flattened the curve.  And Italy is still overwhelmed by cases, so even though their cases are going down, they have failed in their endeavors to mitigate the deaths. They did not flatten the curve quickly enough.  They did it half-assed (compared to the US, which is going no-assed at all).

The problem with going full bore means that people's rights are going to have to be suppressed for the good of everybody.  That's something we in the west have big trouble doing, but countries like China and Iran have zero trouble doing.  Until we bite the bullet and go full quarantine and perhaps martial law, we are failing to flatten the curve in a meaningful way. If we are already at capacity (and NY, CA, IL, and MI at least already are) and the rates are still climbing exponentially, we have failed in flattening the curve.  Doesn't matter how much worse it would be if we did nothing, we still didn't do enough. End of story.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Nina Dobrev gif? Fine...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10,000 dead, eh? That's almost 15% more than in a usual March.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: Program User: IlGreven: KLake4908: If they successfully flatten the curve, then the "peak" will be much lower but also later. The fact that it hasn't yet peaked isn't necessarily a negative indicator.

It is if the "flat" curve is still too much for hospitals, defeating the purpose of flattening the curve.

"Defeating the purpose"?????

I've never WTF'ed so hard in all my life.

You flatten the curve so that hospitals are not so overwhelmed that they have to devote everything to fighting it, and nothing to anything else.  If they are doing that, then they haven't successfully flattened the curve.  And Italy is still overwhelmed by cases, so even though their cases are going down, they have failed in their endeavors to mitigate the deaths. They did not flatten the curve quickly enough.  They did it half-assed (compared to the US, which is going no-assed at all).


Um, you need to rethink how flattening the curve works.  It would be great if the hospitals didn't get overwhelmed. But even if that bar doesn't get met there is still a difference between 5 people needing unavailable beds and 500.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: It'll take 2-3 weeks to flatten the curve


Second paragraph of TFA: "It's now almost six weeks since the university in Milan has been closed, and three weeks since the official lockdown was announced."
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: KLake4908: If they successfully flatten the curve, then the "peak" will be much lower but also later. The fact that it hasn't yet peaked isn't necessarily a negative indicator.

It is if the "flat" curve is still too much for hospitals, defeating the purpose of flattening the curve.


If the curve peaks with one million more acute cases than ICU beds then those million people will die. If the flattened curve peaks with 100,000 more acute cases then ICU beds then 100,000 people will die. The purpose is not defeated. This is not an all or nothing game. It's not an exaggeration to say that flattening the curve may save millions of lives.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: lolmao500: It'll take 2-3 weeks to flatten the curve

Second paragraph of TFA: "It's now almost six weeks since the university in Milan has been closed, and three weeks since the official lockdown was announced."


'Canes!
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Walker: Well it looks like they're getting better (hopefully). At least they are starting to flatten the curve, unlike us.

[Fark user image image 850x520]
[Fark user image image 850x484]
[Fark user image image 850x628]
[Fark user image image 850x632]


I came in here to post exactly this. They HAVE peaked, in terms of new confirmed case numbers. That's literally what everyone's trying to do. Peaking doesn't mean suddenly there are no more infections.
 
Juc
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I thought it was leveling out. Doesn't mean it's over though.
 
Program User
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Program User: IlGreven: KLake4908: If they successfully flatten the curve, then the "peak" will be much lower but also later. The fact that it hasn't yet peaked isn't necessarily a negative indicator.

It is if the "flat" curve is still too much for hospitals, defeating the purpose of flattening the curve.

"Defeating the purpose"?????

I've never WTF'ed so hard in all my life.

You flatten the curve so that hospitals are not so overwhelmed that they have to devote everything to fighting it, and nothing to anything else.  If they are doing that, then they haven't successfully flattened the curve.  And Italy is still overwhelmed by cases, so even though their cases are going down, they have failed in their endeavors to mitigate the deaths. They did not flatten the curve quickly enough.  They did it half-assed (compared to the US, which is going no-assed at all).

The problem with going full bore means that people's rights are going to have to be suppressed for the good of everybody.  That's something we in the west have big trouble doing, but countries like China and Iran have zero trouble doing.  Until we bite the bullet and go full quarantine and perhaps martial law, we are failing to flatten the curve in a meaningful way. If we are already at capacity (and NY, CA, IL, and MI at least already are) and the rates are still climbing exponentially, we have failed in flattening the curve.  Doesn't matter how much worse it would be if we did nothing, we still didn't do enough. End of story.


Wow, twice in one thread.

The purpose is not defeated.  The effectiveness of the effort has been reduced.  But the purpose is served, not defeated.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

orbister: 10,000 dead, eh? That's almost 15% more than in a usual March.


3,000 dead in 9/11. Barely a rounding error in the New York monthly death toll.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: orbister: 10,000 dead, eh? That's almost 15% more than in a usual March.

3,000 dead in 9/11. Barely a rounding error in the New York monthly death toll.


Yet 2 countries were invaded, trillions wasted, the constitution shredded, presidential powers greatly expanded, airports became prisons, hundreds of thousands of innoncents murdered, millions became refugees...

If we take the 3000 dead toll on 9/11 as a comparaison, China is farked when the world says PAYBACK TIME MOTHERFARKERS
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Gubbo: orbister: 10,000 dead, eh? That's almost 15% more than in a usual March.

3,000 dead in 9/11. Barely a rounding error in the New York monthly death toll.

Yet 2 countries were invaded, trillions wasted, the constitution shredded, presidential powers greatly expanded, airports became prisons, hundreds of thousands of innoncents murdered, millions became refugees...

If we take the 3000 dead toll on 9/11 as a comparaison, China is farked when the world says PAYBACK TIME MOTHERFARKERS


Please. I know it's your shtick. But don't be so stupidly racist.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The word for the day is __multimodal__. Some curves are "multimodal".

The US is going to experience was is most simply considered as 50 different curves, one for each state. But it's really more complex than that with overlapping zones that roughly capture networks of people who interact with each other. And people within those zones behave differently.

The curve we observe will be the sum of all of those other curves. Those other curves will have divergent peaks. Add them all together and we'll may well see a bumpy curve with multiple peaks.
 
itsaback
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So this is it, we're going to die?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Well it looks like they're getting better (hopefully). At least they are starting to flatten the curve, unlike us.

[Fark user image 850x520]
[Fark user image 850x484]
[Fark user image 850x628]
[Fark user image 850x632]


We're behind Italy by about two weeks. Imagine what we're going to look like in two weeks, if infections continue to double every 3 days - we're talking millions. 153K today, 306K on Thursday, 612K on Sun, 1.2M on Wed, 2.5M on Saturday.

At that point, our curve may start to flatten - but, as we've taken even fewer precautions than Italy, and later in our curve than Italy, we're not going to see the same flattening as Italy, either.

Soon, we'll simply be able to say "x% of the population" and use integers for x.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: lolmao500: Gubbo: orbister: 10,000 dead, eh? That's almost 15% more than in a usual March.

3,000 dead in 9/11. Barely a rounding error in the New York monthly death toll.

Yet 2 countries were invaded, trillions wasted, the constitution shredded, presidential powers greatly expanded, airports became prisons, hundreds of thousands of innoncents murdered, millions became refugees...

If we take the 3000 dead toll on 9/11 as a comparaison, China is farked when the world says PAYBACK TIME MOTHERFARKERS

Please. I know it's your shtick. But don't be so stupidly racist.


Not racist. The only ones I hate in China are the communist party destroying the chinese people and culture.

The real chinese government is in Taipei. The commie government in Beijing needs to be wiped off the map to free the taiwanese and the chinese people from their chains.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Program User: The purpose is not defeated.  The effectiveness of the effort has been reduced.  But the purpose is served, not defeated.


This. The point of flattening the curve is to manage the total number of infections - even if we don't get it under what hospitals can currently manage, we can get it low enough to buy time to increase what hospitals can manage. The ideal is to flatten the curve under what hospitals can currently manage, but it's not an "all or nothing" proposition in that flattening the curve is its own goddamned reward. If we can get even close to what hospitals can manage, we can minimize fatalities long enough to hopefully bring more resources to bear.

Anyone saying "well, if we can't flatten it under what hospitals can currently manage, just give up because we didn't do enough" is both foolish and fatalistic.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

itsaback: So this is it, we're going to die?


Yup... eventually.  Whether or not it's from COVID-19 depends on how stupid you are in interacting with others.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How often will we have to explain how lagging indicators work?


I'm wondering if any farkers or their families are gonna die because mods think convincing people that staying inside doesn't help is funny or worth clicks.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

meat0918: Welp, we're boned.

I hope I don't die. I hope you don't die either.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You get to die!

You get to die.

EVERYBODY GETS TO DIE!!!!

In all seriousness, this is probably the most honest thing I've heard here yet.

Let's all just not.  DIE.  That would be really nice....
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartacus Outlaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

itsaback: So this is it, we're going to die?


you'll never walk alone
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Nina Dobrev


I've been seeing that gif for years and today is the first day I learned who it is.
 
Lyonstaff
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LindenFark: I

If the curve peaks with one million more acute cases than ICU beds then those million people will die. If the flattened curve peaks with 100,000 more acute cases then ICU beds then 100,000 people will die. The purpose is not defeated. This is not an all or nothing game. It's not an exaggeration to say that flattening the curve may save millions of lives.


So...100% of all untreated acute cases are considered fatal?

Not even 100% of positive infections result in illness, at what point do they become auto-deaths?

Please share where you derived this.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

orbister: 10,000 dead, eh? That's almost 15% more than in a usual March.


Hey everybody, this guy just proved the epidemic is no big deal! All you doctors and nurses can take off the masks, and the patients can go home.

Sorry about the confusion. We just didn't listen to the guy with the big brain over here.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
3 months ago, half you farkers were talking about how you can't wait for all the boomers to die off. You assholes are getting you wish.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lyonstaff: LindenFark: I

If the curve peaks with one million more acute cases than ICU beds then those million people will die. If the flattened curve peaks with 100,000 more acute cases then ICU beds then 100,000 people will die. The purpose is not defeated. This is not an all or nothing game. It's not an exaggeration to say that flattening the curve may save millions of lives.

So...100% of all untreated acute cases are considered fatal?

Not even 100% of positive infections result in illness, at what point do they become auto-deaths?

Please share where you derived this.


The point is overloading the system with 1M beyond capacity compared to 100K beyond capacity, Nitpicking to deny that flattening the curve is important is just dumb wankery.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As a language teacher, I have been literally run off my fingers.

What?
 
