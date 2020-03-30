 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Leave it to Beaver: Coronavirus is bringing back the 1950's housewife   (theconversation.com)
    Asinine, Homemaker, Housekeeping, Mother, Home, Father, shoulders of the women of the house, Home economics, seminal work  
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it's necessarily asinine, especially if there are kids involved. I also don't think it has to be the woman who does the domestic stuff, but it certainly makes for a more easily functioning household if one person is working full time and the other person is "homemaking" full time. Saves a lot of time and energy on communicating trying to split everything up, avoids arguments around miscommunication, etc... Yes domineering all over your wife and bullying her into doing stuff she didn't sign up for is a jerk move, but the "traditional" method of managing the household can have its merits if it's what everyone agrees works best for the family.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.


Sorry it turned out that way for him, hope your Brad taste good when you're done
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.


Poor brad...
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do women even know how to cook and/or run a washing machine nowadays, though?

These are pretty much "dad" chores in my household.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just made cookies for the first time in my life. Also this week I made tuna noodle casserole and meat loaf. Did I also mention I love anal sex? Bring back the 50's!
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Asking the important questions as people are dying by the thousands.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.


That was probably my most favorite of the Breaking Bad spin-offs.
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
doyouremember.comView Full Size
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's asinine about having a stay at home spouse if you can swing it?  Both my feminist wife and I would love it if either of us could stay home.
 
Maturin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.


Good luck finding Yeats.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.



Is baking brad anything like breaking bad?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Asking the important questions as people are dying by the thousands.


Because people weren't dying by the thousands before?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.


kameronandre.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: I just made cookies for the first time in my life. Also this week I made tuna noodle casserole and meat loaf. Did I also mention I love anal sex? Bring back the 50's!


Yeah I've been tr- wait wait...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.

[Fark user image 720x717]


dammit, bread!
 
HeadLever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That is what is happening here since my wife is employed by the schools - she is still getting paid, but doesn't have to work at all outside of replying to a few emails per week.  I get to work from home as well, but it makes sense for her to take the lead on housework and keeping the kids lined out.

/not that I don't help when I get done with work.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this is as well researched and peer reviewed as other feminist studies.

As in not at all.
 
turboke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: I just made cookies for the first time in my life. Also this week I made tuna noodle casserole and meat loaf. Did I also mention I love anal sex? Bring back the 50's!


thismomentinbrownhistory
 
HeadLever
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Noctusxx: Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.

[Fark user image 720x717]

dammit, bread!


Ha, your not going to get that toothpaste back in the tube.
 
Maturin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Noctusxx: Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.

[Fark user image 720x717]

dammit, bread!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. My wife's in her home office on a conference call. I just folded a load of laundry on the guest room bed, which is right next to her office. The call seemed important but I don't speak accountant so I can't know for sure. After I finish posting this comment I'm going to scrub the bathroom floor. Then I'm going to check in on the kids to make sure they're actually doing their school work as opposed to staring out the window. Living the dream.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The coronavirus hasn't really changed our household routine.  My husband is still working from home and barely leaves the house, just like he has for the past 10 years.  I still go to work because I'm an essential worker.  The only difference is being subjected to hormonal surliness of my 12 year old in the daytime during the week instead of just on the weekends.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Merltech: Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.

Poor brad...


Brad is fine, he's totally baked.
 
wax_on
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was a stay at home dad before this whole stay at home nonsense started. It's definitely more stressful now. I make almost every meal and I've been drafted into being teacher and entertainment for our two kids. The first week was ok, the second tolerable, this week is going to be tough. The wife gets to retreat upstairs to make us money but at least she gets to talk to adults all day.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Do women even know how to cook and/or run a washing machine nowadays, though?

These are pretty much "dad" chores in my household.


So when we lived in apartment and had to go to the laundromat would the wife EVER go or help ? Of course not

So then I buy myself a sweet washer dryer when we bought the house. Now that its easy and convenient its one of her chores.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Merltech: Poor brad...

He deserves it.  Caught him saying the Millenium Falcon would totally beat the Enterprise in a fight.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I did laundry yesterday. I'm also thinking of baking brad. It's a world gone mad.


Low and slow, braise often.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldcub
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Divorced dad of two teens here. They've been staying with me for the last three weeks because my place is nicer for remote-school activities (each has his/her own desk and area) and they are more comfortable here. The ex lives in a tiny condo now.
I've kept them fed and the house clean, though if the ex were still here she would still put herself on a cross in her demand to keep it 5% cleaner and want to spend lots more time cooking because kids obviously can't live on burritos, frozen pizza, and pre-bagged salads alone.

In short, she might work more to keep the house nice but not because I would demand it. I'm okay with just no clutter and a clean kitchen, which is pretty easy.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jokes on them.

My wife's a diesel mechanic and is still working because everyone still needs fuel and food delivered.

I'm staying at home working though, making sure the kids get up at a decent time and that they do some of the supplemental learning stuff they've been assigned. Also I'm doing those domestic chores that are "Women's work".
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We're both at home, and I'm making my wife wear a house dress all day while she does spring cleaning. I, of course, am in a suit and tie as I work on some small maintenance projects.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Ward, you were too hard on the Beaver last night."
 
