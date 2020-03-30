 Skip to content
(Washington Post) Looks like "seeds" may be overtaking toilet paper as the COVID19 black market item du jour
74
albertmdh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat more seeds, and you need less toilet paper.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stems still plentiful.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to the store the other day and got bird seed.  I'm going to grow me a chicken bush.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm eagerly awaiting a whole new raft of HOA-related lawsuits as an entire crop of freshly minted vegetable farmers suddenly realize their homeowner covenants don't permit gardens that other people can see.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The seed stand at our Walmart was fairly full yesterday. Got what we wanted, tilled and planted our little plot. Last two years were a lot of learning. This year should produce very well.
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making Freedom Seeds from Start to Finish, mostly. - ElementalMaker
Youtube xf1iblIX4hI

Unavailable for comment.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got peas, carrots, spinach, and beets in the ground so far. Squash seeds starting in a pot on the windowsill next to a pot of basil and chives. Also an apple tree and lots of blackberry brambles. We'll plant some corn this year, too. Usually we just plant a few raised beds but I think this year maybe we'll till a patch out back with the tractor.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.


It's not not realistic to grow a meaningful amount of calories without using a very large yard and an insane amount of effort.

Like, what are you going to do with all those cucumbers, Karen?  Are you really going to preserve those extra tomatoes?

Garden for fun and sanity.  If one can get strawberries and tomatoes you like, home grown can be really delicious but wont feed a family.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm eagerly awaiting a whole new raft of HOA-related lawsuits as an entire crop of freshly minted vegetable farmers suddenly realize their homeowner covenants don't permit gardens that other people can see.


Yep.  My old, extremely fallow bed is behind my fence, and as long as I don't plant beans on a trellis, no one can complain.  My only worry now is keeping the deer from jumping the fence to graze.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Getting a garden started is always a good idea.

It probably won't yield much at this point before things begin to normalize again.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm eagerly awaiting a whole new raft of HOA-related lawsuits as an entire crop of freshly minted vegetable farmers suddenly realize their homeowner covenants don't permit gardens that other people can see.


I'd be more eager to see what all the members do to the HOA that does this during a pandemic. People aren't in their right minds right now and it might be good to look the other way for some things like gardens.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't let my dad try and grow him he has been the reaper to many a tomato plant, he has a black thumb.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have our seeds. We're waiting until next week. It's still a little too cold to plant outside.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap. I need some snap pea seeds. First round didn't come up well and I need to fill the gaps.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: question_dj: Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.

It's not not realistic to grow a meaningful amount of calories without using a very large yard and an insane amount of effort.

Like, what are you going to do with all those cucumbers, Karen?  Are you really going to preserve those extra tomatoes?

Garden for fun and sanity.  If one can get strawberries and tomatoes you like, home grown can be really delicious but wont feed a family.


True. I had so many cucumbers and tomatoes that I did nothing with. And I had beginners luck. It was not long before the rats and squirrels figured out there was food in the yard.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.


Lol I'm in Canada; if they start seeds now indoors or in ground in May enjoy those tennis ball sized squash...

/peppers in the grow tent since January. Some will make it.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This goes a bit hand in hand with what I think is going to really suffer once we get back "past" the worst of COVID and get back to "real life" in some sense:

Buffets/Salad Bars - These were always various levels of being fairly sketchy anyway, but, I think a LOT more people are going to be super leary of them.   I wouldn't be surprised if some municipalities just ban them altogether.

I didn't notice the once or twice I've popped into a grocery store since this started... I have to think their salad/hot bars are all closed up now?
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little do these fools know, there's thousands upon thousands of seeds in the fresh produce aisle. They're just hidden inside of the fruit packaging. Sure, it's a lot of work to rip the fruit off and it makes a lot of trash, but I buy all of my seeds that way.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought double the amount of seeds, and I'm doubling my garden size.  But it's because I'm bored and have the time.  i did make sure to get items we can use a lot of and got extra ball jars for extra canning.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rg9: Good.  Getting a garden started is always a good idea.

It probably won't yield much at this point before things begin to normalize again.


Yeah - it's great exercise and gets you outside, even if you're just growing flowers.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where I brag that my seeds have been sprouting for weeks already and my kale is already planted outside? People gardening now are WAAAAY behind even for zones 3 and 4.

On the other hand, lawns are ecological nightmares. I'd love to see more people tear those up and plant food which provides a more diverse crop for pollinators, both native and not.

/My big garden is at my MIL's in Maine. Let's hope I'll be able to get up there in May!
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potato, peas and carrots are hard but not impossible to fark up.

Cabbage on the other hand.... damn those plants are good at finding new and creative ways to die.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Livinglush: I bought double the amount of seeds, and I'm doubling my garden size.  But it's because I'm bored and have the time.  i did make sure to get items we can use a lot of and got extra ball jars for extra canning.


Fun things a lot of people never think about.  Doing that kind of thing when produce goes on sale at the market or at end of season.  We do that as well as make kimchi, sauerkraut, etc...  it can be a really cost effective way to shop and utilize food.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: It's not not realistic to grow a meaningful amount of calories without using a very large yard and an insane amount of effort.


PO-TAY-TOES

(To be fair, the 500-1000 pounds of potatoes my parents grew for us every year did require a large yard.  And somebody else's yard.  And a patch of land they borrowed from a farmer down by the creek.  And a lot of work.  But for the land/work/calories tradeoff, no vegetable beats potatoes.)
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: question_dj: Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.

It's not not realistic to grow a meaningful amount of calories without using a very large yard and an insane amount of effort.

Like, what are you going to do with all those cucumbers, Karen?  Are you really going to preserve those extra tomatoes?

Garden for fun and sanity.  If one can get strawberries and tomatoes you like, home grown can be really delicious but wont feed a family.


My 4' x 24' community garden plot produced almost all the veggies my wife and i needed last summer. We are still eating saurkraut and salsa i made from homegrown veggies and then canned. I also made home fermented pickles with the cukes but they got moldy (oops). A small plot can produce a lot without that much work, if you know what you're doing and it isn't rocket surgery.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creidiki: Potato, peas and carrots are hard but not impossible to fark up.

Cabbage on the other hand.... damn those plants are good at finding new and creative ways to die.


Slugs.  Motherfarking slugs.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been growing my own seeds for 15+ years. I usually give them away to friends every year if I have surplus.
getting a kick etc.......
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigbadideasinaction: question_dj: Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.

Lol I'm in Canada; if they start seeds now indoors or in ground in May enjoy those tennis ball sized squash...

/peppers in the grow tent since January. Some will make it.


Uhg. Sqaush. Here in north Texas, it's basically a losing battle to do squash because of goddamn squash vine borers.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creidiki: Potato, peas and carrots are hard but not impossible to fark up.

Cabbage on the other hand.... damn those plants are good at finding new and creative ways to die.


Do carrots too late and the soil gets hot, those sonsabiatches get sooooooo bitter.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Plant one crop. You can use it for trading for all kinds of goods. Including fresh vegetables.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm eagerly awaiting a whole new raft of HOA-related lawsuits as an entire crop of freshly minted vegetable farmers suddenly realize their homeowner covenants don't permit gardens that other people can see.


HOA leaders may have to discover than blood and bone meal are not euphemisms, and they make dandy fertilizer.
 
SixOfDLoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salt is what they should be buying.  Gonna need it to cure all that dog everyone's going to be eating next winter.

Subsistence farming takes work, but it isn't THAT difficult.  My family got through the Depression that way and drilled the skills into the next 3 generations.  You just have to be willing to work hard - every day - that's the bar  folks won't pass.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Pocket Ninja: I'm eagerly awaiting a whole new raft of HOA-related lawsuits as an entire crop of freshly minted vegetable farmers suddenly realize their homeowner covenants don't permit gardens that other people can see.

I'd be more eager to see what all the members do to the HOA that does this during a pandemic. People aren't in their right minds right now and it might be good to look the other way for some things like gardens.


Maybe they might even turn up to their board meetings and vote!
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! I'm ahead of the curve for farking once.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

question_dj: Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.


I do look forward to my annual battle with the chipmunks over my tomatoes.
 
dready zim
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
1 person needs about 3 acres of land to be self-sufficient, 5 is better and gives you headroom for bad years.

If you are growing on less land than that then sure, you can augment your diet but you will still need to go to the shops quite often.

We plan on concentrating on leafy greens right away. They grow constantly until the frost, sometimes after, and you can start to crop them quickly.

Runner beans provide a bumper freezable harvest in the autumn and tomatoes crop heavily and can be made into preservable sauces etc.

Interspersed with those, we will be planting winter veg, onions, and garlic along with a patch of potato that should bring in 10-20kg of potatoes.

We have about 15mx20m for veg so nowhere near enough but we should prop up the quality of our diets.

We have spent years maintaining our own seed stocks mainly because bought seed is of variable quality. Normally we don't see many people on the allotments, this year even in the lockdown we have seen far more.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

question_dj: Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.


For me, the first two years were easy. Couldn't do anything wrong and was amazed at my 'skills'. The third year and onward... its a challenging battle against hordes of pests and lowered yields.
Currently managing to grow a variety of greens to supplement the rice and canned goods for our family of five. That has significantly reduced the number of visits necessary to virus-mart. And the butternut squash have been fruiting continously for four months now.
/ Pak Choi for the win! First 1x1 m crop gave me a 250 g seed. Those things are easy quick veggies that the kids even eat (they 'grew' them).
// saw the seed panic buying approaching a few months ago, got what i wanted already.
/// third slashie for the sanity that gardening preserves.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Stems still plentiful.


... and to think that back in the day, we whined about too many seeds.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x478]

Plant one crop. You can use it for trading for all kinds of goods. Including fresh vegetables.


Where I grew up, that would just attract 'rippers' to raid you.
 
dready zim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x478]

Plant one crop. You can use it for trading for all kinds of goods. Including fresh vegetables.


steemitimages.comView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Holy farkballs. We're farking doomed.

Look - if I had to live off of what I could grow, I'm gonna last about 2 weeks. I absolutely suck at gardening.

fark it. If it gets to that, I volunteer to be served up first at the long pig deli.

I wanna survive... But not that bad.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People buying seeds, huh?
....Maybe I should buy seeds.
....Yes, I'll need to get a lot of them before they run out.

People with self-control: "No, that's stupid."
Everyone else: "I got to get to Walmart!"
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good.  Maybe us normal people can grab some toilet paper then.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x478]

Plant one crop. You can use it for trading for all kinds of goods. Including fresh vegetables.

Where I grew up, that would just attract 'rippers' to raid you.


I expect people to be stealing vegetables this year
 
dready zim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: question_dj: Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.

For me, the first two years were easy. Couldn't do anything wrong and was amazed at my 'skills'. The third year and onward... its a challenging battle against hordes of pests and lowered yields.
Currently managing to grow a variety of greens to supplement the rice and canned goods for our family of five. That has significantly reduced the number of visits necessary to virus-mart. And the butternut squash have been fruiting continously for four months now.
/ Pak Choi for the win! First 1x1 m crop gave me a 250 g seed. Those things are easy quick veggies that the kids even eat (they 'grew' them).
// saw the seed panic buying approaching a few months ago, got what i wanted already.
/// third slashie for the sanity that gardening preserves.


Maintain yields by top dressing with manure or good organic compost every winter and by NOT digging into the fungal network that feeds your plants. Pests can be managed by planting something they prefer to eat that you do not. Bugs then infest that plant and then you bag it and burn it.

Watch the videos form this guy:


No dig and dig beds, comparing water infiltration and weed growth
Youtube caVYbsM3Qhs


playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list​=​PL3hm4LtH_-dpQUAOYKpoddyq9CN98taeH
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

question_dj: Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.


There's a big curve to master gardening, but for amateurs just looking to punctuate their meals with produce they're short on during isolation, following the directions on the seed packets goes a long way. Some fencing helps a lot too.

Of course learning to follow the directions on the packet is part of the curve...spacing zucchini plants 48" apart seems like a preposterous waste of space, if you've never seen a mature zucchini plant!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
T Baggins:

Of course learning to follow the directions on the packet is part of the curve...spacing zucchini plants 48" apart seems like a preposterous waste of space, if you've never seen a mature zucchini plant!

48" is optimistic. Consider planting in the neighboring county.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: question_dj: Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.

It's not not realistic to grow a meaningful amount of calories without using a very large yard and an insane amount of effort.

Like, what are you going to do with all those cucumbers, Karen?  Are you really going to preserve those extra tomatoes?

Garden for fun and sanity.  If one can get strawberries and tomatoes you like, home grown can be really delicious but wont feed a family.


because nobody ate any food before walmart added the grocery section.  I grew up raising gardens to feed a family plus leftovers for a little stand and still have one.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: weddingsinger: question_dj: Wait til these chuckle heads experience the learning curve that's growing food outside.

It's not not realistic to grow a meaningful amount of calories without using a very large yard and an insane amount of effort.

Like, what are you going to do with all those cucumbers, Karen?  Are you really going to preserve those extra tomatoes?

Garden for fun and sanity.  If one can get strawberries and tomatoes you like, home grown can be really delicious but wont feed a family.

My 4' x 24' community garden plot produced almost all the veggies my wife and i needed last summer. We are still eating saurkraut and salsa i made from homegrown veggies and then canned. I also made home fermented pickles with the cukes but they got moldy (oops). A small plot can produce a lot without that much work, if you know what you're doing and it isn't rocket surgery.


4x24 is 4 times the size of those box plots people buy for their backyard.  Others will be trying pots on their balcony or in their window.
 
