(NYPost)   Belarus president believes vodka and saunas will cure coronavirus   (nypost.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump: Why didn't I think of that.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's their answer to everything.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's better to die standing that to live on your knees," he said, quoting the Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata, and calling sports "the best anti-virus remedy".

Someone give the NY Post copy editor a Coronavirus test ASAP.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: That's their answer to everything.


Solid answers though. In almost every other situation I'd be on board with this plan.

Can you bring the vodak into the sauna?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One way or another, in a manner of speaking.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought that was the FInnish solution.

/they do love their saunas
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: OdradekRex: That's their answer to everything.

Solid answers though. In almost every other situation I'd be on board with this plan.

Can you bring the vodak into the sauna?


I imagine it is frowned upon, but house rules for mine. No clothes and no talking (as is customary) and BYOV.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: And here I thought that was the FInnish solution.

/they do love their saunas


Trying so hard to pull together a joke along the lines of "Slav calling the Ketel black"....
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: OdradekRex: That's their answer to everything.

Solid answers though. In almost every other situation I'd be on board with this plan.

Can you bring the vodak into the sauna?


Only if you keep it in a cooler!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sauna is still warm from last night but I prefer Gin and Tonic to combat malaria coronavirus.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garbage humans.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll never know if we don't try.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, encourage asymptomatic carriers to shed tons of virus all over shared surfaces. Sounds like a great plan, for avoiding pension obligations.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I understand it the virus ceases to exist at 134 degrees

I usually run my sauna at a minimum of 150 degrees

so it is certainly a useful tool in the battle
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"It's better to die standing that to live on your knees,"

Yes, but you won't die standing because of the whole gasping for air thing.  You'll die on your back.
 
ocelot
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

zepillin: As I understand it the virus ceases to exist at 134 degrees

I usually run my sauna at a minimum of 150 degrees

so it is certainly a useful tool in the battle


That's great news here in Texas.Summer will be here before too long.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"There are no viruses here," he said of the ice rink after his game, insisting, "I don't see them."

Well, that settles that. If you can't see the virus, the virus can't see you. Or something. I'm not a geologist or anything.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My government here in Cayman is far from intelligent. In fact, most of them are downright idiots. If you told me that our previous Prime Minister was illiterate I'd believe you.

But they are doing everything they can to slow this thing down. And aren't coming out with stupid shiat like "if you can't see a virus how can it be there".

Never actually thought I'd be proud of the government here.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I could use a schvitz.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why would he give his people bad advice?

He also advised that hard work would cure the deadly pandemic.

"You just have to work, especially now, in a village. Tractors will cure everyone! The field heals everyone!" he said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What is this vodka you speak of subby?
Did you spell checker not get that and correct it to vodak?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm willing to try. For science.
And if it doesnt work, try more vodka and hookers.
Or saunas. Whatever.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trump going to start pushing his magical elixir?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: OdradekRex: That's their answer to everything.

Solid answers though. In almost every other situation I'd be on board with this plan.

Can you bring the vodak into the sauna?


Pour it on the hot rocks instead of water. Makes it more fun.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zepillin: As I understand it the virus ceases to exist at 134 degrees

I usually run my sauna at a minimum of 150 degrees

so it is certainly a useful tool in the battle


Sure, if your goal is to sterilise a little room.
Raising your own innards to 150 degrees may work to kill this coronavirus, but I'm not going to try it.
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zepillin: As I understand it the virus ceases to exist at 134 degrees

I usually run my sauna at a minimum of 150 degrees

so it is certainly a useful tool in the battle


Please stop using right wing conspiracy sites for medical advice. To cure the virus it would need to raise your internal temperature to 135 and you would be dead.
 
ivan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The amount of vodka these guys put away alone should do it.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't speak to the sauna but working the vodak angle! So far so good
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably not going to work, but I'll give it a shot as a preventive measure.
And quit saying strange stuff like this never works.
I have a tiger rock, and I have never been attacked by a tiger.
 
camaroash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chimpy McSquirrel: What is this vodka you speak of subby?
Did you spell checker not get that and correct it to vodak?


Twas a fun meme.

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

groppet: Trump going to start pushing his magical elixir?
[Fark user image 640x640]


Surely no coincidence that it looks like pee.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zepillin: As I understand it the virus ceases to exist at 134 degrees

I usually run my sauna at a minimum of 150 degrees

so it is certainly a useful tool in the battle


Or, you could bathe.

Unless you intend to super-heat your blood and mucosal membranes.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's like a sauna in here!

2 Live Jews - Oy' It's So Humid - Bohemia Afterdark
Youtube at8hZpXyykM
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This reminds me of when they interviewed an MD about people who were giving blood after running the Boston marathon.  They asked him if it wasn't dangerous to the recipient of the blood because of the toxins built up during the run.
"Yeah, that's not a thing," he said.
 
softshoes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another Joe Rogan fan.
 
stellarossa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The only European professional soccer league still playing is the Belorussian.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

anuran: zepillin: As I understand it the virus ceases to exist at 134 degrees

I usually run my sauna at a minimum of 150 degrees

so it is certainly a useful tool in the battle

Please stop using right wing conspiracy sites for medical advice. To cure the virus it would need to raise your internal temperature to 135 and you would be dead.


Don't listen to this guy. He's part the deep state conspiracy to keep us from this life saving cure. Parboiling yourself is an excellent, all natural treatment. He just doesn't want you to do it because Big Pharma won't make any money that way.
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: This reminds me of when they interviewed an MD about people who were giving blood after running the Boston marathon.  They asked him if it wasn't dangerous to the recipient of the blood because of the toxins built up during the run.
"Yeah, that's not a thing," he said.


General guidance for life: anyone who uses the work "toxin" is talking bullshiat.
 
