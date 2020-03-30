 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   For the coronavirus in France, everything's coming up Mulhouse   (reuters.com) divider line
24
    More: Facepalm, France, Evangelicalism, World Health Organization, Christian Open Door church, Corsica, public health administrators, France's borders, high point of the church calendar  
•       •       •

1304 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 11:27 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like my lifetime of avoiding evangelicals is finally paying off.  Now if only they'd agree to avoid me, but they seem quite insistent on shoving themselves into my life.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God is sure pissed about something.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should have put $20 down on the Evangelicals starting the apocalypse.
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion kills all that is good, brain cells included.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: God is sure pissed about something.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the American exports that take root in France...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Matt 6:6, dumbasses.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Don't be Patient 31.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thought Mullshouse was in Fernwood, Ohio
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Looks like my lifetime of avoiding evangelicals is finally paying off.  Now if only they'd agree to avoid me, but they seem quite insistent on shoving themselves into my life.


I could say the same thing about soccer fans.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
From reading these various stories, seems like one should have avoided the following:

Cruises
Churches
Ski resorts
Mardi Gras and Spring Break
NYC
Old folks homes
Air travel

On the upside, I have yet to hear of a mass spread of Covid related to brothels.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: From reading these various stories, seems like one should have avoided the following:

Cruises
Churches
Ski resorts
Mardi Gras and Spring Break
NYC
Old folks homes
Air travel

On the upside, I have yet to hear of a mass spread of Covid related to brothels.


I'm not done yet.
 
2of12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This seems to be a recurring theme.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Got some of the worst food poisoning of my life in Mulhouse.  Well, I got it there, it didn't surface until the midnight train to Florence.  That's all I got.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
- C O M I N G - U P - M I L H O U S E -
Youtube kQl_vgWCWVY
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Next: explaining to your Catholic parents/grandparents why they can't go to Easter Sunday Mass even though the President said it was okay.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I should have put $20 down on the Evangelicals starting the apocalypse.


While I would have wanted a piece of that action, I never would have correctly bet on "Evangelicals propagating a pandemic because they think germ theory is a hoax."
 
OldJames
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
France will surrender to the virus no matter what the cause
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The Irresponsible Captain: I should have put $20 down on the Evangelicals starting the apocalypse.

While I would have wanted a piece of that action, I never would have correctly bet on "Evangelicals propagating a pandemic because they think germ theory is a hoax."


It would have been even money odds. Evangelicals want Jews to return to Israel, not because they support Jews but because they believe it will cause Armageddon to occur and their Jesus to come back. Because that isn't working (alot of Jews are seemingly doing alright in New Jersey and New York to stick around here), they think their messiah can come back faster if they propagate a pandemic and/or launch all of US's nukes to speed up the process. Evangelical Christians are a death cult.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My son is also named Mulhouse.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: My son is also named Mulhouse.


Tell him he can't hang out with Bort anymore.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.