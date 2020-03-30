 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Folks who prepped for the Y2K crisis that didn't happen are prepped for this   (bangordailynews.com)
    Interesting, Homesteading, Maine's homesteaders, Homestead Act, Randy Sullivan, Maine homesteaders, impact of COVID-19, daily life, financial security  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MMmmm... 20 yr old Campbell's soup.

Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mercutio879 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure I want to use 20 year old Charmin.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A stopped clock is right 14,600 times a score.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: MMmmm... 20 yr old Campbell's soup.

DNRTA


For people that keep a proper panty, it's really just about staying ahead and FIFO eating.  It's not complicated really.  Once your larder is set to the size you want, you just eat the oldest and replace on shopping trips.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For Y2K I bought an extra box of Poptarts.

Now whenever Mrs. 2112 wants Poptarts, she writes "Y2K Poptarts" on the shopping list.


/ probably ate them on New Years Day
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the disembrained "preventative measures" are nothing more than a punchline.  Y2K gets held up as an example of much ado about nothing, but the time and effort that went into MAKING SURE it was nothing is mind boggling.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: arrogantbastich: MMmmm... 20 yr old Campbell's soup.

DNRTA

For people that keep a proper panty, it's really just about staying ahead and FIFO eating.  It's not complicated really.  Once your larder is set to the size you want, you just eat the oldest and replace on shopping trips.


Yep.
Here in hurricane country, that is just SOP. (for the clueful, anyway)

I wonder how many of these current binge buying fools will just eat everything down to their last can, and wipe it with their last roll.
And then when the first hurricane strolls through in late July...they do this all over again.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King of the Hill - Toilet Paper Shortage
Youtube CjRmi3Vnr2k
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: arrogantbastich: MMmmm... 20 yr old Campbell's soup.

DNRTA

For people that keep a proper panty, it's really just about staying ahead and FIFO eating.  It's not complicated really.  Once your larder is set to the size you want, you just eat the oldest and replace on shopping trips.



I don't think you know what a proper panty is.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: arrogantbastich: MMmmm... 20 yr old Campbell's soup.

DNRTA

For people that keep a proper panty, it's really just about staying ahead and FIFO eating.  It's not complicated really.  Once your larder is set to the size you want, you just eat the oldest and replace on shopping trips.


Yeah we were well stocked to begin with, and the food deliveries just keep coming.  We're nowhere near getting into our apocalypse chow yet, though we do have apocalypse chow with about a 15 year shelf life.  Also more apocalypse chow pending delivery.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y2K wasn't my prepping moment.  I was paranoid and silly for 2012.  My purchases are finally paying off a decade later - sometimes I get lucky like that.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: BafflerMeal: arrogantbastich: MMmmm... 20 yr old Campbell's soup.

DNRTA

For people that keep a proper panty, it's really just about staying ahead and FIFO eating.  It's not complicated really.  Once your larder is set to the size you want, you just eat the oldest and replace on shopping trips.


I don't think you know what a proper panty is.


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's some proper panties, that is.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I bought a portable generator in 1999... never used it. I didn't actually expect to use it because of Y2K, it was more of a "the power seems to go out for a few days at a time once or twice a year, so this is probably a good thing to have" purchase. Well, with the Y2K prep the power companies did so much maintenance on their grid in the area I was living in at the time (MA) that power outages turned into a few hours instead of days.

Gave it to a relative about ten years ago. He went to use it after a storm, found out the gas tank had warped and cracked.

I actually wish I had one now, even with utilities deemed essential it doesn't take many out of work electric workers to take a minor storm and turn it into a week without power.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Herbert wishes his family had accumulated more savings prior to the pandemic."

Yeah, that's what being self-sufficiency does for you. It makes you poor. The only people who ever made money out of self-sufficiency were people writing books about self-sufficiency.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Humans' desire to control all things seems to lead to societal paralysis
 
sanriosucks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nobody?

"No earthly business in a Maine hayfield"
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Morons be morons

/morans, get a brain
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not sure what you would need to prep for. The grocery store hasn't been out of anything since this all started. The other day they were running low on chef boy-are-dee (sp?), but other than that, they had everything I needed. Deep fried up some apple pie logs yesterday, if you haven't tried them, I highly recommend you do.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My preparation for COVID:

I already keep a bin of food, and some water filters, 2 week supply, 3 in a pinch, in the basement... no reason in particular, mostly just if there's a blizzard or something, I don't wanna have to go outside.

I mostly keep the bathroom closet stocked anyways... I think I bought two more handsoaps in february, because they were on sale.

I cleaned my home office better than usual.

Things I didn't prepare for:

Bought a rug to go above my home office, in the kitchen, because it turns out the roomate likes to heelstrike and pretend he's the goddamn jolly green giant directly above my office whenever I'm in an important meeting.

Emotional prep... I'm used to having some time to myself every day, and some time to socialize... with everyone in the house all day, I'm really missing the periods where everyone except the dog used to just go away.
 
