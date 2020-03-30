 Skip to content
(Instructables)   I love my neighbors and would like to show appreciation, how do? Oooooh, I know: a concert   (instructables.com) divider line
8
•       •       •

growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hahaha, I certainly won't send this to our grandchildren, as our daughter & son in law will kill me, as they have to listen to the racket.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Home made bagpipes played by an amateur is why god created silencers.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The kids in an apartment in the building across the street are bored and playing loud trance music. I'm very close to calling the police.

/ I'm officially old
// Listened to trance in the 1990s
/// But it clubs, not homes, morons
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Moldy bagpipes emit spores that can cause health conditions similar to COVID-19. Do you really want to play respiratory roulette?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Careful, you might get kilt doing that.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let me play you the song of my people:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The kids in an apartment in the building across the street are bored and playing loud trance music. I'm very close to calling the police.

/ I'm officially old
// Listened to trance in the 1990s
/// But it clubs, not homes, morons


Ok boomOONTZOONTZOONTZOONTZOONTZOONTZOONT​ZOONTZ

/makes techno music
//only plays thru speakers one hour per day to avoid the torches and pitchforks
 
phenn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bostonguy: The kids in an apartment in the building across the street are bored and playing loud trance music. I'm very close to calling the police.

/ I'm officially old
// Listened to trance in the 1990s
/// But it clubs, not homes, morons


My neighbor's dog has been barking very, very, VERY loudly for 18 hours now. He's out back, standing right next to the farking thing and has yet to do anything about it. I really hate people who keep dogs out on leads 24 hours a day. Why bother having a dog in the first place?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

