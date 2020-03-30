 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Zimbabwe doctor: "I'm afraid you have coronavirus."Patient: "HOORAY, at least I won't starve to death now"   (abcnews.go.com)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Strange tag? What's strange to you here, subby, is business as usual in some places when it comes to choosing between prophylactic measures/medical treatment/medication for health, or having food. Gut-wrenching but true.
 
oldfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well this Fark so both
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
but when i say it...people yell at me...
 
gunsmack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Zimbabwe isn't even at the bottom of the "failed state" ladder. Things will get much, much worse.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is terribly sad
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have been waiting years to use this
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This was one of the main concerns 3 months ago when people assumed Western countries were secure from coronavirus: how do we protect the developing countries from the perfect storm event.
Unfortunately, many countries are too occupied with their own corvid19 problems to send significant aid elsewhere. If it starts proliferating in the hugely dense population centers in SEA or Africa I don't know what could be done about it.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As usual, Fark is overreacting with histrionics and slander. I'll get my opinions from a real Zimbabwean.

"Health Minister Obadiah Moyo repeatedly says Zimbabwe is 'well prepared' to deal with COVID-19 cases."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And he said, "ooh ee ooh ah ah, ting tang ramalama ding dang."  Although I personally wouldn't be satisfied without a second opinion.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's better to get coronavirus while looking for money than to sit at home and die from hunger,"

I give it about a month before we start hearing in the United States from a lot of people.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
POSTING INFORMATION LIKE THIS IS WHY WE'RE A BANANA REPUBLIC NOW /s
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I don't get it.

/ Long list of things I don't get
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I don't get it either.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is probably a problem in most African nations. Many are quite poor and don't have access to good food or healthcare.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

And if you use proper personal protection, you won't.

/I don't get it, either.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, at least their population skews young and not overweight.
 
insertsnarkyusername
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's the opposite of one of my friends. Since the whole stay at home thing she's been making cooking videos and she's not bad but she revealed last night that she thinks a pot of soup left in the fridge is good for two weeks. At least the virus isn't going to take her out.
 
