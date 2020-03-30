 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Self-isolation may actually be working in Seattle   (nytimes.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has anybody bothered to check if Grunge is okay?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Has anybody bothered to check if Grunge is okay?


It is, although there are reports that Kurt Cobain has died.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but remember, you really can masturbate TOO much. So let's all just pace ourselves.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: brap: Has anybody bothered to check if Grunge is okay?

It is, although there are reports that Kurt Cobain has died.


Well, he felt stupid and contagious.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's still v, but the delta-v has dropped. We're still in trouble, though.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are professionals at it here.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Citizen Dick will get back together
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Washington seems to be the only state that's managed to noticeably slow down the spread, although how long self isolation at the required level can be maintained is a big issue.

Confirmed cases in NY are slowing in growth too - they were about half the cases in the nation and now they're down to about 40% - while the nationwide growth rate has slowed from about 30% to about 20%, suggesting that NY is responsible for a lot of that slowdown, although how much of that is due to slowed spread vs testing not keeping up is a big question.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well don't quit a good thing. Never come out again.
/joking
//stay safe
///threes
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the moral of the story is flannel, rain, misery and pot, cure corona.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitals are very full but so far they are not fully overwhelmed.  We started isolating early and for the most part people actually paid attention and followed the rules.  A lot of us would be happier if Bezos and Boeing were doing a better job supporting the communities that they pay no taxes to support, so that the job loss would be lessened.   But meh, fark em.   If we can keep this up for another couple of months we might just come out alive.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Yeah, but remember, you really can masturbate TOO much. So let's all just pace ourselves.


more than 66 times in one day is potentially lethal.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Washington seems to be the only state that's managed to noticeably slow down the spread, although how long self isolation at the required level can be maintained is a big issue.

Confirmed cases in NY are slowing in growth too - they were about half the cases in the nation and now they're down to about 40% - while the nationwide growth rate has slowed from about 30% to about 20%, suggesting that NY is responsible for a lot of that slowdown, although how much of that is due to slowed spread vs testing not keeping up is a big question.


If they somehow force tests, because I promise you a large part of the population is not willing to take it, we would be in the millions. Assume everyone has it, including yourself.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio's doubling rate has gone from 2 days, to 3 days, to 4.5 over the last week. That's a result of closing schools, banning large gatherings (50 or more), and social distancing. Hopefully in a week or so as we start to see the effects of the self-quarantine/lockdown we'll see it slow even further. 3 of 4 methods have been in agreement, new cases, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions, deaths spiked today but the numbers are low and deaths are a trailing indicator so I'm hopeful that the stats available are really reflecting the situation on the ground.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been watching the number of suspected/infected/dead in my county slowly shift to suspected being the lowest number and infected being the highest but also dropping with the dead following the obvious pattern. I've had some hopes that I'm reading that right as we head into lockdown week #3.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Yeah, but remember, you really can masturbate TOO much. So let's all just pace ourselves.


Jeez, this. There's a Colombian, uh, model on xhamster that's taking up a lot of my time today.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Has anybody bothered to check if Grunge is okay?



Not since 1995.

/Seattle area resident.
//At least local traffic has been better.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: Target Builder: Washington seems to be the only state that's managed to noticeably slow down the spread, although how long self isolation at the required level can be maintained is a big issue.

Confirmed cases in NY are slowing in growth too - they were about half the cases in the nation and now they're down to about 40% - while the nationwide growth rate has slowed from about 30% to about 20%, suggesting that NY is responsible for a lot of that slowdown, although how much of that is due to slowed spread vs testing not keeping up is a big question.

If they somehow force tests, because I promise you a large part of the population is not willing to take it, we would be in the millions. Assume everyone has it, including yourself.


Antibody testing is going to be widespread and mandatory before people are allowed to start moving around again.

Wanna go back to work? HR's gonna need a copy of your antibody test.
Wanna go back to school? The office is going to need a copy of your antibody test.
Wanna go back to the gym? Gonna need to see that antibody test, lift-bro.
Wanna go see Grammy at the home? We'll need to see your antibody test, ma'am.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who said social distancing won't slow the spread?

Oh, right. Morons, who were infected with the Trump/Fox "knowledge" that the epidemic is liberal hysteria.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We were 'lucky' we had an early cluster of deaths in that care facility since it triggered a soft shutdown starting with schools and large events.  Even a little bit early makes a big difference later.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: colon_canoe: Target Builder: Washington seems to be the only state that's managed to noticeably slow down the spread, although how long self isolation at the required level can be maintained is a big issue.

Confirmed cases in NY are slowing in growth too - they were about half the cases in the nation and now they're down to about 40% - while the nationwide growth rate has slowed from about 30% to about 20%, suggesting that NY is responsible for a lot of that slowdown, although how much of that is due to slowed spread vs testing not keeping up is a big question.

If they somehow force tests, because I promise you a large part of the population is not willing to take it, we would be in the millions. Assume everyone has it, including yourself.

Antibody testing is going to be widespread and mandatory before people are allowed to start moving around again.

Wanna go back to work? HR's gonna need a copy of your antibody test.
Wanna go back to school? The office is going to need a copy of your antibody test.
Wanna go back to the gym? Gonna need to see that antibody test, lift-bro.
Wanna go see Grammy at the home? We'll need to see your antibody test, ma'am.


Doubtful.  If serology tests show a significant number in the sample have antibodies, then self isolation of the general population is pointless and actually dangerous (you've gotta get the kids exposed).
 
Shazam999
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Who said social distancing won't slow the spread?

Oh, right. Morons, who were infected with the Trump/Fox "knowledge" that the epidemic is liberal hysteria.


I have read, I have no idea if it's true, but the USA has already had their inflection point, which means that you're actually weeks ahead than where you thought you were.

You go find it, I'm not epidemiologist, and you always fancy yourself an expert.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: So the moral of the story is flannel, rain, misery and pot, cure corona.


And coffee.  Lots and lots of coffee.  No, not thatbrand, it's one you've never heard of.  And if you have, I'm not drinking it anymore since they've sold out and gone mainstream.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Chain Smokes Freely: Yeah, but remember, you really can masturbate TOO much. So let's all just pace ourselves.

more than 66 times in one day is potentially lethal.


According to Lewis Black, you can only do that 20 times per day.

Lewis Black - Black on Broadway [2004]
Youtube jt0lpe3UR-I
 
SinisterDexter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Tom_Slick: So the moral of the story is flannel, rain, misery and pot, cure corona.

And coffee.  Lots and lots of coffee.  No, not thatbrand, it's one you've never heard of.  And if you have, I'm not drinking it anymore since they've sold out and gone mainstream.


I get the best coffee.  It's from Canada, so you wouldn't know it.
 
halotosis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: colon_canoe: Target Builder: Washington seems to be the only state that's managed to noticeably slow down the spread, although how long self isolation at the required level can be maintained is a big issue.

Confirmed cases in NY are slowing in growth too - they were about half the cases in the nation and now they're down to about 40% - while the nationwide growth rate has slowed from about 30% to about 20%, suggesting that NY is responsible for a lot of that slowdown, although how much of that is due to slowed spread vs testing not keeping up is a big question.

If they somehow force tests, because I promise you a large part of the population is not willing to take it, we would be in the millions. Assume everyone has it, including yourself.

Antibody testing is going to be widespread and mandatory before people are allowed to start moving around again.

Wanna go back to work? HR's gonna need a copy of your antibody test.
Wanna go back to school? The office is going to need a copy of your antibody test.
Wanna go back to the gym? Gonna need to see that antibody test, lift-bro.
Wanna go see Grammy at the home? We'll need to see your antibody test, ma'am.


Seriously not possible under current law.  The ONLY bit of information they can ask for or act on is a your doctor saying you can or can not work.  That's it.  My doctor is very careful what she says when drafting letters to employers.  Even though I took time off last year and everyone knows why, if you looked at my file in HR, you wouldn't.
 
Thallone1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brap: Has anybody bothered to check if Grunge is okay?


Grunge didn't even stop the Metal.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

halotosis: Seriously not possible under current law.  The ONLY bit of information they can ask for or act on is a your doctor saying you can or can not work.  That's it.  My doctor is very careful what she says when drafting letters to employers.  Even though I took time off last year and everyone knows why, if you looked at my file in HR, you wouldn't.


Was it halitosis?
 
Iczer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: brap: Has anybody bothered to check if Grunge is okay?

It is, although there are reports that Kurt Cobain has died.


Can't blame him, what would you do if you had to social distance with Courtney Love?
 
p51d007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A better road sign LOL.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: Chain Smokes Freely: Yeah, but remember, you really can masturbate TOO much. So let's all just pace ourselves.

Jeez, this. There's a Colombian, uh, model on xhamster that's taking up a lot of my time today.


Hearsay.  We need a name for a fully verified statistical analysis.

/Especially if she's into... analysis.....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brap: Has anybody bothered to check if Grunge is okay?


I really hope not. I hate that and it's creator. And his choice to just toss a perfectly good life away.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Yeah, but remember, you really can masturbate TOO much. So let's all just pace ourselves.


That's a lot of masturbating
 
