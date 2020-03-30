 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   And now for something completely different: world's biggest spleen removed from man in Florida   (newsweek.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll bet he could do an epic rant.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Ever seen a spleen that big?"

"No, no...not since breakfast."
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: [Fark user image 425x474]


Done in one

/ underated movie
 
Yoleus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How spleendid
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Newsweek needs to spleen why there's no photos. Whar pics?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"SMZL is an infrequent condition, but leads to rapidly progressive symptomatic splenomegaly," they wrote.

That sounds serious.

/they have some 'spleening to do.
 
lennavan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What Does the Spleen Do? ft. Harvard Medical School
Youtube aEi_4Cyx4Uw
 
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Almost 27 lbs.  I'm not fat I'm big spleened.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Newsweek needs to spleen why there's no photos. Whar pics?


Its there, you have to click to show it due to the disturbing images warning.
 
shiny dagmar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Newsweek needs to spleen why there's no photos. Whar pics?


You're welcome.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Spleen is the core of the immune system. Not great timing to suddenly become seriously immuno-compromised.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's strange. Given all the bile we get from him on a daily basis, I thought the biggest spleen was in the White House.
 
Send More Chuck Berry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x478]


He has a wife, you know.
 
TomMalory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reading that article made me cringe.
 
Pestifer [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
       For, that sad moment, when the Sylphs withdrew,
And Ariel weeping from Belinda flew,
Umbriel, a dusky, melancholy sprite,
As ever sullied the fair face of light,
Down to the central earth, his proper scene,
Repair'd to search the gloomy cave of Spleen.
 
