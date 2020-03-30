 Skip to content
(BBC)   Imperial blood defeats foreign virus. Bonus buried lede: the UK self-isolates for 7 days not 14   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, that whole 7 days thing might bite them on the ass. We'll see.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Imperial blood defeats foreign virus. Bonus buried lede: the UK self-isolates for 183 days not 14

FTFY
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that he was tested and it came back negative.  Hence the shorter self quarantine.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
if you live alone and you have symptoms of coronavirus illness (COVID-19), however mild, stay at home for 7 days from when your symptoms started. (The ending isolation section below has more information)
if you live with others and you are the first in the household to have symptoms of coronavirus, then you must stay at home for 7 days, but all other household members who remain well must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

They're assuming that contagiousness ends 7 days after symptoms begin. That is not even remotely a correct way to approach this. You need to start the clock when the symptoms end.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lizard people have better immune systems.
 
padraig
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When they self-isolate, do they still have servants?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Duchess of Cornwall

Everyday someone addressees themselves as this
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The rona virus don't want nothing to do with your nasty-ass inbred blood.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The result of any action we take isn't going to evident for at least two weeks.  [smh]
 
