Need an stuck-at-home activity for today? Grab the cat & the hair-clippers - we're making dragons
10
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my cat would murder me twice before the clippers even touched her
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol yeah. No.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Allegrita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
every one of those cats looks completely pissed off. their owners would be wise to lock their bedroom doors at night.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Although hilarious, I thought shaving your cat was something you weren't actually supposed to do as their fur is evolved to regulate body temperature both ways.  Could be wrong, in which case have at it.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those cats are going to, rightfully, murder their humans.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look what the cat dragoned in.
 
highplainsgrifter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All tho cart torture and no one made a Snarf. A travesty.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
and the number 1 step in shaving a cat is

https://cats.lovetoknow.com/cat-care/​h​ow-shave-cat
1. Trim Her Nails First
Many cats will try to defend themselves when being shaved. Play it safe, and clip her claws before you begin the shave.

(I like the folk framing here where cats are female while dogs are male)
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do not take out your fear, anxiety, or boredom on your animals.
 
Stretchy Cat [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can haz dignity?
 
