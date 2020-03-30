 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCJB Gainesville)   CDC: "Please stay home and don't be around other people." Florida: "Remember who you're talking to here"   (wcjb.com) divider line
76
    More: Florida, English-language films, Jacob Kalar, Cole Lipscher, 2005 singles, A Good Thing, Worry, Ginnie Springs, local economy  
•       •       •

2329 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 12:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



76 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cole Lipscher, who came with family from West Palm, said that "honestly some guy was coming up to our camp and getting really close to us and I was like 'dude...back up.' He was like 'what dude you're into that whole social distancing thing?' And I was like 'yeah, this is our camp you need to chill out dude.'"

If that dialogue happened on The Simpsons, we'd call it satire.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people just don't get it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sick and I don't feel like anybody else who would come out here would be sick


well you obviously don't know anything about people, least of all about your fellow floridiots
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess some people have resolved to the fact that they might die no matter what happens and they might as well go out having fun instead of holed up in their houses.. alone.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people really are like the assholes in class that keep misbehaving so all kids miss out on recess time.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mandatory quarantine, violators will be shot on sight. That's where we're heading if people don't take this seriously.

/The number of cars driving by my house hourly disturbs me greatly
//Where are these people going
///There can't be that many folks going to the grocery store or critical jobs, and it's too windy, rainy, and cold to be doing outdoor crap
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Some people just don't get it.


But they will, and then drag it home to their loved ones too. But it will still be NYC and NOLA fault...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upside will be all the apartments, condos and houses that will be available in a few months.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Some people really are like the assholes in class that keep misbehaving so all kids miss out on recess time.


I view most people on this site as being those assholes that kept misbehaving.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: kdawg7736: Some people just don't get it.

But they will, and then drag it home to their loved ones too. But it will still be NYC and NOLA fault...


New York City deserves all the blame it is getting.

commondreams.orgView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: I guess some people have resolved to the fact that they might die no matter what happens and they might as well go out having fun instead of holed up in their houses.. alone.


To the detriment of everyone else and our healthcare resources.  MAGA on.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: upside will be all the apartments, condos and houses that will be available in a few months.


Downside: Florida.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: kdawg7736: Some people just don't get it.

But they will, and then drag it home to their loved ones too. But it will still be NYC and NOLA fault...

New York City deserves all the blame it is getting.

[commondreams.org image 850x445]


Wow - a population density map!  Such convincing.  Much meaningful.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am waiting for the new COVID Springs bottled water!
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A got a malware warning on that page.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mormins cancelled all their meetings, but they still have guys going to every members home every week to give sacrament.  They buy cheap wonder bread and have teenage boys tear it into pieces with their bare hands.

My sister assures me it is safe because those guys all have the true priesthood of god, unlike all you heathen Christian pretenders, so she and her family are safe.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: dwrash: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: kdawg7736: Some people just don't get it.

But they will, and then drag it home to their loved ones too. But it will still be NYC and NOLA fault...

New York City deserves all the blame it is getting.

[commondreams.org image 850x445]

Wow - a population density map!  Such convincing.  Much meaningful.


Its a cell phone trace map... it shows where all the people from NYC moved to instead of quarantining themselves at home.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: New York City deserves all the blame it is getting.

[commondreams.org image 850x445]


What, no love for New Orleans?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: I guess some people have resolved to the fact that they might die no matter what happens and they might as well go out having fun instead of holed up in their houses.. alone.


Nope. They're not that thought out. They're just incredibly stupid.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in a far less hard hit part of the world...

I had to cut some tubing today to move a piece of equipment and what would you know I have all the fittings in the world except the proper union for that tubing. I had run out to get the union for when the job is finished and town was completely empty. half the traffic lights have been converted over to 4 way flashing reds and there is maybe 10% of the traffic on the roads.

When I got to the industrial supply store there was a sign saying to call to be let in. They have had so few customers that he was just out back watching TV and having coffee and posted a sign so customers could call to be let in.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.commondreams.org/news/202​0​/03/27/cell-phone-tracking-analysis-sh​ows-where-florida-springbreakers-and-n​ew-yorkers
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: I guess some people have resolved to the fact that they might die no matter what happens and they might as well go out having fun instead of holed up in their houses.. alone.


I guess the rest of us that are holed up in our houses, will have less traffic, and fewer lines to wait in when this all blows over.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gilchrist County... 80% Trump.  Please proceed.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: I'm not sick and I don't feel like anybody else who would come out here would be sick


well you obviously don't know anything about people, least of all about your fellow floridiots


Also, you don't know you're not sick.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Mandatory quarantine, violators will be shot on sight. That's where we're heading if people don't take this seriously.

/The number of cars driving by my house hourly disturbs me greatly
//Where are these people going
///There can't be that many folks going to the grocery store or critical jobs, and it's too windy, rainy, and cold to be doing outdoor crap


Spoken like someone that doesn't get out much.  It's funny how many "more" cars go by when you spend all day looking out the window.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: The Mormins cancelled all their meetings, but they still have guys going to every members home every week to give sacrament.  They buy cheap wonder bread and have teenage boys tear it into pieces with their bare hands.

My sister assures me it is safe because those guys all have the true priesthood of god, unlike all you heathen Christian pretenders, so she and her family are safe.


yeah... citation please. where is this?
 
vitamink619
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: kdawg7736: Some people just don't get it.

But they will, and then drag it home to their loved ones too. But it will still be NYC and NOLA fault...

New York City deserves all the blame it is getting.

[commondreams.org image 850x445]


Oh go eff yourself. It's spreading all over Florida because our dumbass governor won't take this seriously
 
MinkeyMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: I guess some people have resolved to the fact that they might die no matter what happens and they might as well go out having fun instead of holed up in their houses.. alone.


Or they might get it from someone who has no symptoms and then go visit they're grandparents, who will then do the patriot thing and die.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dwrash: I guess some people have resolved to the fact that they might die no matter what happens and they might as well go out having fun instead of holed up in their houses.. alone.

I guess the rest of us that are holed up in our houses, will have less traffic, and fewer lines to wait in when this all blows over.


Nature seems to weed out the stupid.

A uncontrollable plague has been on scientists minds for a long time, its much higher on the list of things to die from then global warming.  Yet, in our hubris, we have a large majority of the country that likes to tempt fate by living elbow to elbow in our cities, and when it comes for them, they blame everyone else... and never ever think that their decision to live where they are might be the entire problem to begin with... same with living on the coasts in the path of hurricanes, in tornado alley and in earth quake zones... you have decided to live in a danger zone and basically rolled the dice... snake eyes just came up for our big cities.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Cole Lipscher, who came with family from West Palm, said that "honestly some guy was coming up to our camp and getting really close to us and I was like 'dude...back up.' He was like 'what dude you're into that whole social distancing thing?' And I was like 'yeah, this is our camp you need to chill out dude.'"

If that dialogue happened on The Simpsons, we'd call it satire.


Otto, who came with family from West Palm, said that "honestly, Snake was coming up to our camp and getting really close to us and I was like 'dude...back up.' He was like 'what dude you're into that whole social distancing thing?' And I was like 'yeah, this is our camp you need to chill out dude.'"
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks, you can't fix stupid.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Mandatory quarantine, violators will be shot on sight. That's where we're heading if people don't take this seriously.

/The number of cars driving by my house hourly disturbs me greatly
//Where are these people going
///There can't be that many folks going to the grocery store or critical jobs, and it's too windy, rainy, and cold to be doing outdoor crap


I went to the grocery store Saturday morning around 830. While in line I heard multiple senior citizens in line behind me saying how this was their 4th or 5th shopping trip of the week and they just want to be out around people and buying stuff just in case it gets worse. They also were not 6 feet away from me and buying WAY more than the allowed amount of products so everyone can have a chance at getting groceries. They then go full Karen when the cashier says they can't get everything in their cart. If anything, its taught me to just order Target to go and not deal with assholes
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dwrash: I guess some people have resolved to the fact that they might die no matter what happens and they might as well go out having fun instead of holed up in their houses.. alone.

I guess the rest of us that are holed up in our houses, will have less traffic, and fewer lines to wait in when this all blows over.


We'll be holed up longer so covidiots can splash around to their little hearts' content.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe the state hasn't either shut them down yet or taken them over, in general. I don't actually want that to happen, but they have pushed the limits of what privately owned landowners can do with a natural resource; Florida shut down and took over Silver Glenn Springs in the ONF for less than that, but the egregious digging up of Native American remains was a line too far.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: https://www.commondreams.org/news/202​0​/03/27/cell-phone-tracking-analysis-sh​ows-where-florida-springbreakers-and-n​ew-yorkers


Ok. Now where's your control group for other cities around the world (or in the US for that matter) where major areas have been hit with the virus to show whether NYC is more, less, or equal with regard to spread per capita?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dwrash: I guess some people have resolved to the fact that they might die no matter what happens and they might as well go out having fun instead of holed up in their houses.. alone.

I guess the rest of us that are holed up in our houses, will have less traffic, and fewer lines to wait in when this all blows over.

Nature seems to weed out the stupid.

A uncontrollable plague has been on scientists minds for a long time, its much higher on the list of things to die from then global warming.  Yet, in our hubris, we have a large majority of the country that likes to tempt fate by living elbow to elbow in our cities, and when it comes for them, they blame everyone else... and never ever think that their decision to live where they are might be the entire problem to begin with... same with living on the coasts in the path of hurricanes, in tornado alley and in earth quake zones... you have decided to live in a danger zone and basically rolled the dice... snake eyes just came up for our big cities.


So... on one hand you ridicule people for adhering to quarantine standards instead of YOLOing it up at the risk of dying. And on the other hand, you chastise people for living in areas that you think are inherently more dangerous.

So which is it? Should people be safe or should they live dangerously?

Or, are you just talking out of your ass?
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: dwrash: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020​/03/27/cell-phone-tracking-analysis-sh​ows-where-florida-springbreakers-and-n​ew-yorkers

Ok. Now where's your control group for other cities around the world (or in the US for that matter) where major areas have been hit with the virus to show whether NYC is more, less, or equal with regard to spread per capita?


This site does on on spring breakers and one on NYC exit activity... its gotten so bad in Philly, that I have a feeling they are going to go all Rhode Island next.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: I can't believe the state hasn't either shut them down yet

Fark user image
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: robodog: Mandatory quarantine, violators will be shot on sight. That's where we're heading if people don't take this seriously.

/The number of cars driving by my house hourly disturbs me greatly
//Where are these people going
///There can't be that many folks going to the grocery store or critical jobs, and it's too windy, rainy, and cold to be doing outdoor crap

I went to the grocery store Saturday morning around 830. While in line I heard multiple senior citizens in line behind me saying how this was their 4th or 5th shopping trip of the week and they just want to be out around people and buying stuff just in case it gets worse. They also were not 6 feet away from me and buying WAY more than the allowed amount of products so everyone can have a chance at getting groceries. They then go full Karen when the cashier says they can't get everything in their cart. If anything, its taught me to just order Target to go and not deal with assholes


Well, unfortunately that will be a self-correcting problem.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: This site does on on spring breakers and one on NYC exit activity... its gotten so bad in Philly, that I have a feeling they are going to go all Rhode Island next.


Then what you have descriptive data with no interpretive value.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: dwrash: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dwrash: I guess some people have resolved to the fact that they might die no matter what happens and they might as well go out having fun instead of holed up in their houses.. alone.

I guess the rest of us that are holed up in our houses, will have less traffic, and fewer lines to wait in when this all blows over.

Nature seems to weed out the stupid.

A uncontrollable plague has been on scientists minds for a long time, its much higher on the list of things to die from then global warming.  Yet, in our hubris, we have a large majority of the country that likes to tempt fate by living elbow to elbow in our cities, and when it comes for them, they blame everyone else... and never ever think that their decision to live where they are might be the entire problem to begin with... same with living on the coasts in the path of hurricanes, in tornado alley and in earth quake zones... you have decided to live in a danger zone and basically rolled the dice... snake eyes just came up for our big cities.

So... on one hand you ridicule people for adhering to quarantine standards instead of YOLOing it up at the risk of dying. And on the other hand, you chastise people for living in areas that you think are inherently more dangerous.

So which is it? Should people be safe or should they live dangerously?

Or, are you just talking out of your ass?


Don't think I have ever ridiculed people for adhering to quarantine standards... I've been holed up for 15 days now and left the house only 3 times for take out.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I though the article would reference the Tampa Mega Church holding mass and talking about freedums.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe ridicule was the wrong word, but here, your post suggests that you don't think people should hole up alone. Or at least, you don't blame people for going out and putting others at risk:

dwrash: I guess some people have resolved to the fact that they might die no matter what happens and they might as well go out having fun instead of holed up in their houses.. alone.


Either way, you seem to be making two conflicting points. If I misinterpreted, that's on me, but I would argue that the Boobies is still contradictory in tone to the other.
 
cftc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: dwrash: Diogenes: dwrash: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: kdawg7736: Some people just don't get it.

But they will, and then drag it home to their loved ones too. But it will still be NYC and NOLA fault...

New York City deserves all the blame it is getting.

[commondreams.org image 850x445]

Wow - a population density map!  Such convincing.  Much meaningful.


Its a cell phone trace map... it shows where all the people from NYC moved to

all the Florida spring breakers moved to instead of quarantining themselves at home.

Nice try.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in New Zealand we are into day 6 on national quarantine, you WILL get arrested for pulling shiat like that.
The police website set up to narc on people breaking quarantine crashed due to overload, thats how serious most people in NZ are taking it.
Yay for our 1000 mile moat
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dwrash: Diogenes: dwrash: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: kdawg7736: Some people just don't get it.

But they will, and then drag it home to their loved ones too. But it will still be NYC and NOLA fault...

New York City deserves all the blame it is getting.

[commondreams.org image 850x445]

Wow - a population density map!  Such convincing.  Much meaningful.

Its a cell phone trace map... it shows where all the people from NYC moved to instead of quarantining themselves at home.


Nope. Try again. It's a map following anonymized call phones that started in Florida and traveled elsewhere. Now, to be fair, those may have been people who traveled TO Florida then went back. You know, because Florida didn't close its beaches or anything
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The Mormins cancelled all their meetings, but they still have guys going to every members home every week to give sacrament.  They buy cheap wonder bread and have teenage boys tear it into pieces with their bare hands.

My sister assures me it is safe because those guys all have the true priesthood of god, unlike all you heathen Christian pretenders, so she and her family are safe.


If god is known for one thing, it's protecting his followers at all times from natural disasters, sicknesses, financial ruin, random violence... oh wait
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
desantis has 3 kids under the age of 10. one of them was literally just born.

https://www.wctv.tv/content/news/Flor​i​das-first-family--569217581.html

i just keep thinking that, if his whole family survives this, those kids will grow up constantly being teased that their daddy is a mass murderer.

he wouldn't be governor without trump (i'm not even sure he actually won, it was a very, very close race and i wouldn't put vote manipulation past florida republicans), and he farking knows it.

he's probably the biggest yellow-bellied trumpsucker of all the american govenors.

so this will probably be the very last state to get an official shelter in place order.
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.