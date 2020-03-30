 Skip to content
(CNN)   All right stop... Collaborate and listen. ISIS is back after a breakout from prison. Syria should have held on them tightly but now we have another thing to worry about slightly   (cnn.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Syria would have held onto those prisoners if we hadn't just allowed Russia to waltz in. Point the finger where it belongs subby, DIRECTLY at Trump.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fake News.  Everyone knows that Trump single-handedly destroyed ISIS with his large and powerful fist of ragetweet.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bring em on .jpg
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know.


What, the winning?
Never.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What shenanigans are those wacky rapscallions going to get into this time?
 
Enomai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know.


Drop a few bombs, I'll glow
To the extreme, all 4 wives got new sandals
Light up the Levant and watch it burn like a candle

DANCE!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Syria would have held onto those prisoners if we hadn't just allowed Russia to waltz in. Point the finger where it belongs subby, DIRECTLY at Trump.


Russia waltzed in to Syria in 2015.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
HotY!
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Quality headline here.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know.


Yes you do.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Mikey1969: Syria would have held onto those prisoners if we hadn't just allowed Russia to waltz in. Point the finger where it belongs subby, DIRECTLY at Trump.

Russia waltzed in to Syria in 2015.


shhhh

You know that facts have no place on fark.

Especially when someone thinks they are on a Trump branded roll.
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
doublejslist.comView Full Size


Ice, ice,
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Mikey1969: Syria would have held onto those prisoners if we hadn't just allowed Russia to waltz in. Point the finger where it belongs subby, DIRECTLY at Trump.

Russia waltzed in to Syria in 2015.


"I know, let's use the American military to stop the Russian military from advancing in a non-NATO country."
-Alternative timeline Obama, days before becoming radioactive

The list of countries the US will stand in the way of the Russian army for is very short, and Syria ain't on it. Called it back in 2012.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Dork Gently: Mikey1969: Syria would have held onto those prisoners if we hadn't just allowed Russia to waltz in. Point the finger where it belongs subby, DIRECTLY at Trump.

Russia waltzed in to Syria in 2015.

shhhh

You know that facts have no place on fark.

Especially when someone thinks they are on a Trump branded roll.


Also, not getting a kick out of the Main tab becoming the POL tab 2 - Electric Boogaloo

I don't pay Drew, nor do I look at the adds that he makes $ off of, so it doesn't matter
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Syria would have held onto those prisoners if we hadn't just allowed Russia to waltz in. Point the finger where it belongs subby, DIRECTLY at Trump.


Syria can't really control what the Kurds do with their prisons.

But you can still blame Trump, because if he hadn't farked them, they might have cared more.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Enomai: Nadie_AZ: Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know.

Drop a few bombs, I'll glow
To the extreme, all 4 wives got new sandals
Light up the Levant and watch it burn like a candle

DANCE!


Go rush the martyr that booms
I'm killin' these heretics like a poisonous mushroom
Deadly, when I blow up this overcoat
Anything less than 72 virgins is a felony
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also this is HotY material, right here.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Dork Gently: Mikey1969: Syria would have held onto those prisoners if we hadn't just allowed Russia to waltz in. Point the finger where it belongs subby, DIRECTLY at Trump.

Russia waltzed in to Syria in 2015.

"I know, let's use the American military to stop the Russian military from advancing in a non-NATO country."
-Alternative timeline Obama, days before becoming radioactive

The list of countries the US will stand in the way of the Russian army for is very short, and Syria ain't on it. Called it back in 2012.


Assad still represents the legitimate government of Syria, so since they're fine with it, it ought not concern USA.

Of course, the legitimate government of Afghanistand asked the Soviet Union to help defend against religious nutjobs, it went over differently (and just as stupid as the Iraq war, IMHO.).
 
