(LA Times)   ♬♬ Freude, schöner Götterfunken, Tochter aus Elysium, Corona Virus, sickens choir, spreads to 60, through the air ♬♬   (latimes.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beethoven Symphony No. 9 - Mvt. 4 - Barenboim/West-Eastern Divan Orchestra
Youtube ChygZLpJDNE


/skip to the 5:58 mark for the good loud stuff.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or more likely, they all touched the same door handle, stair rails, and other shared surfaces coming into and out of practice, and at least one of them was shedding virus on it all.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but the CDC says using a bandana will protect healthcare workers who are taking care of symptomatic covid-19 patients.  Do you mean they're lying and everyone who's around covid-19 needs aerosol (airborne) isolation protection?  Say it ain't so!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people in large groups. Corona love song.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America needs to get more serious about this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


We need the assholes who scripted the overdramatic War On Drugs TV spots back in the 1980's to come out of retirement and get some people properly freaked out.

...Or is that already happening? My only TV is being used exclusively as a computer monitor, I don't have cable and I subscribe to YouTube Premium, so I haven't seen a video ad in...

Crap. It must have been years.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diese Krankheit binden wieder
Die EU würde streng geteilt;
Alle Menschen werden krank,
Wo das sanfte Coronavirus weilt.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: But but the CDC says using a bandana will protect healthcare workers who are taking care of symptomatic covid-19 patients.  Do you mean they're lying and everyone who's around covid-19 needs aerosol (airborne) isolation protection?  Say it ain't so!


And ppl laughed at me, when I said, I don't trust C19 to not grab wind and go from a person in the back of a pick up and end in the eye of kid watching the parade of teachers.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Dudereno: Or more likely, they all touched the same door handle, stair rails, and other shared surfaces coming into and out of practice, and at least one of them was shedding virus on it all.


Why are people marking this comment "funny?"
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As things ramp up, and it will continue to do so, the devout are going to become even more devout out of fear and they will continue to flock together for 'protection from god' and will end up spreading this damn thing even further.

But religion is basically 'untouchable' and demanding they act responsibly for the good of their entire community will be seen as taking away their dog given right to assemble, to outlaw their/all religion. So they will be spreading this virus far and wide but they will take zero responsibility.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: But but the CDC says using a bandana will protect healthcare workers who are taking care of symptomatic covid-19 patients.  Do you mean they're lying and everyone who's around covid-19 needs aerosol (airborne) isolation protection?  Say it ain't so!


The CDC probably didn't say that. They probably said a bandana is significantly better than nothing at all.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ChygZLpJ​DNE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/skip to the 5:58 mark for the good loud stuff.



That entire performance was/is amazing:


Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 (Proms 2012)
Youtube sJQ32q2k8Uo
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: El Dudereno: Or more likely, they all touched the same door handle, stair rails, and other shared surfaces coming into and out of practice, and at least one of them was shedding virus on it all.

Why are people marking this comment "funny?"


Because, droplets. Which is wayyyyy close to being air born. But you do you. I'm not going to be in public unless I need to and  not one second more. For the duration.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: El Dudereno: Or more likely, they all touched the same door handle, stair rails, and other shared surfaces coming into and out of practice, and at least one of them was shedding virus on it all.

Why are people marking this comment "funny?"


OK. That one got a funny, too.

** Sigh **

I might as well roll with it:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: As things ramp up, and it will continue to do so, the devout are going to become even more devout out of fear and they will continue to flock together for 'protection from god' and will end up spreading this damn thing even further.

But religion is basically 'untouchable' and demanding they act responsibly for the good of their entire community will be seen as taking away their dog given right to assemble, to outlaw their/all religion. So they will be spreading this virus far and wide but they will take zero responsibility.


Maybe this will reduce the amount of religious people and lead to an age of enlightenment
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 500x315] [View Full Size image _x_]


There was me, that is Alex, and my three droogs, that is Pete, Georgie, and Dim, and we sat at our homes all social rasstoyaniye-like in the Korova Milkbar vidderoom trying to make up our rassoodocks what to do with the evening. The Korova milkbar sold milk-plus--milk plus vellocet or synthemesc or drencrom, which is what we were drinking--brought to us by the postavka man. This would sharpen you up and make you ready for a bit of the old ultra-online trolling, since you can't bash no one in the yarbles anymore in real'nost.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Riche: El Dudereno: Or more likely, they all touched the same door handle, stair rails, and other shared surfaces coming into and out of practice, and at least one of them was shedding virus on it all.

Why are people marking this comment "funny?"

OK. That one got a funny, too.

** Sigh **

I might as well roll with it:

[Fark user image 540x370]


[Fark user image 610x740]


*Whoever
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've joined the bleedin' choir invisible.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: AloysiusSnuffleupagus: But but the CDC says using a bandana will protect healthcare workers who are taking care of symptomatic covid-19 patients.  Do you mean they're lying and everyone who's around covid-19 needs aerosol (airborne) isolation protection?  Say it ain't so!

The CDC probably didn't say that. They probably said a bandana is significantly better than nothing at all.


Ok Marie Antoinette.  The suggestion to do so means we aren't even pretending to care about the occupational safety of healthcare workers and it's offensive.  Screw you for defending this statement.  A bandana is not PPE.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My comments from the other thread about idiot church goers in Florida.

Entitled to the point of believing a viral pandemic emergency order to not gather in crowds of more than 10 people, while much of the world is already on shelter in place lockdown, doesn't pertain to them or their families...

So full of hubris to think that the virus cannot affect them...

So selfish that they do not concern themselves with spreading the virus and most likely killing many in their own community...

When asked to follow the same emergency social distancing rules as the rest of the farking world they act like they are being systematically persecuted and shoved in gas chambers because of their beliefs...

Sounds like Christians to me.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: Diese Krankheit binden wieder
Die EU würde streng geteilt;
Alle Menschen werden krank,
Wo das sanfte Coronavirus weilt.


came here to say this, shakes tiny fist, etc. etc.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can tell a lot of posters here never sung in a group or choral setting.

It's more than religion bringing everyone together. You are a team and when the performance is working on all cylinders the feeling is uplifting. And it doesn't matter whether you are singing sacred or secular music. The group becomes your extended family in ways most people can't quite understand.

One of the largest clusters of the clusterfark here in Georgia involve a church choir. Apparently a couple of members had returned from Europe and spread it to 25 or 30 of the other members. So far 5 have died. It sucks.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Riche: El Dudereno: Or more likely, they all touched the same door handle, stair rails, and other shared surfaces coming into and out of practice, and at least one of them was shedding virus on it all.

Why are people marking this comment "funny?"


Because people are sick.

/take that any way you want
 
GalFisk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Riche: El Dudereno: Or more likely, they all touched the same door handle, stair rails, and other shared surfaces coming into and out of practice, and at least one of them was shedding virus on it all.

Why are people marking this comment "funny?"

Because, droplets. Which is wayyyyy close to being air born. But you do you. I'm not going to be in public unless I need to and  not one second more. For the duration.


♬♬ Everybody spits while singing, and inhale each others' air♬♬
 
raulzero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Corona virus, uber alles
coronavirus ooooober alles
Uber alles, corona virus
...

-DK?
 
