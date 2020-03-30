 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ever try that game of chance where you purchase a square in the hopes that cow will poop in it?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cow chip bingo?
Every year.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God we're not some shiathole country.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*looks at picture*
I just can't...
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Come on, I know some NFL linemen are big, but, I don't think we have to start calling NFL squares pools that.
 
xalres
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is vile.

Greatest country in the god damned world.
 
Yoleus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In the UK, local councils were told by central government to ensure all homeless people were housed in temporary accommodation during the crisis. Many councils have done deals with hotel chains (whose properties are now of course virtually empty) and rented hundreds of rooms for the homeless.

Perhaps Donnie could open up some of his properties? I'm sure voters would appreciate this humanitarian gesture in addition to all the great work he has been doing single-handedly ensuring the safety of the nation.
 
xalres
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also, aren't there a bunch of vacant hotels like, right farking there? Seriously, what the actual fark?!
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hang, on, gotta check the political barometer...

...it's ok, Nevada is a blue state. This is obviously a compassionate, well-intentioned policy. No need for outrage.
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Tried" it?

Hell, man.  I've *hosted* it.

Well, with chickens, but the same concept.
 
I8B4U
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Hang, on, gotta check the political barometer...

...it's ok, Nevada is a blue state. This is obviously a compassionate, well-intentioned policy. No need for outrage.


Drink! yourself to death, you irredeemable sack of shiat
 
fireclown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how that article applies to that FARK headline.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're no longer living off-grid.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Hang, on, gotta check the political barometer...

...it's ok, Nevada is a blue state. This is obviously a compassionate, well-intentioned policy. No need for outrage.


Those Libs in your head calling this a compassionate, well-intentioned policy are so wrong! Just like always! Can you believe how stupid Libs are?
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Its not perfect, but it is better than sending them to the tunnels or just shutting down the operation and not offering them any assistance.

Hopefully it gets better, but its a start.

This whole situation is a crisis and the "fun" part of being in a crisis is you dont have an immediate answer for what has gone wrong. If you did you wouldn't be in a crisis.

So you make a decision and see how it works and then adjust from there.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: Its not perfect, but it is better than sending them to the tunnels or just shutting down the operation and not offering them any assistance.

Hopefully it gets better, but its a start.

This whole situation is a crisis and the "fun" part of being in a crisis is you dont have an immediate answer for what has gone wrong. If you did you wouldn't be in a crisis.

So you make a decision and see how it works and then adjust from there.


As someone pointed out, there are a ton of vacant motels in the area right now, which the local government could have made arrangements to use as temporary shelter, instead of turning all the homeless out to a parking lot
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seriously? right now vegas has a ton of empty hotel rooms. open one hotel and put them in there.

Not thew casino just the Hotel so they get electricity and water to the rooms.  Clearly mark it outside as a temp homeless shelter.   No one gets it with out some paperwork allowing it.
 
xalres
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Hang, on, gotta check the political barometer...

...it's ok, Nevada is a blue state. This is obviously a compassionate, well-intentioned policy. No need for outrage.


Sure, those people will likely die, but at least this dong made some stigginit points against the imaginary libs in its head.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remember, kids:

Money = Rights

No money?  No rights.
 
