Now that you've hoarded all that TP and are unable to return it, you may as well make art out of it
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great...just waste it.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Great...just waste it.


Yeah, at this point you may as well just flush it down the toilet.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's much better than this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean you could donate it...
 
Maturin [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Great...just waste it.


We are doing the same type of projects in our home. If it makes you feel better we only create art out of used TP.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Or, I dunno...farking use it.  If you have 5 months worth of toilet paper, that means you don't have to make a random run to Walgreens for the next 20 weeks.  One less trip out of the house.  It's all about limiting your contacts outside of the house right now.

If you bought all that TP and don't have a place to put it, either you're a liar or an idiot.  You bought it.  Now start taking shiats so you can use it.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Since when does TP go bad on the shelf?  Does this stuff have some sort of half-life where it'll eventually decay into sandpaper?
Leave it on the damn shelf until you need it.  You can go buy more in 2027 or whenever the hell you run out.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I mean you could donate it...


What, and waste the opportunity to post pictures and videos on the internet about how amazing your life is?!
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you find you have too much of a product or non-perishable please donate it.  There are likely many food banks and shelters near you that would gladly take it or direct you to someone who will.

If you have the means, please consider donating money as well.
 
LeroyBourne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Since when does TP go bad on the shelf?  Does this stuff have some sort of half-life where it'll eventually decay into sandpaper?
Leave it on the damn shelf until you need it.  You can go buy more in 2027 or whenever the hell you run out.


If it's not kept in a dry place I can see it getting moldy, and I hope it does for those hoarders.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Idiots hoard all the shiat, then waste all the shiat, instead of using the shiat to clean up shiat.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait...what? The pandemic isn't over.  So the reason for buying a bunch still stands. Even if the pandemic did end, its not as if you can't just keep using it until you run out.

The point of buying a bunch is so you don't have to return to the store for it. This only makes sense if you bought it thinking the amount of shiats you would have to take would increase exponentially.
 
OldJames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sometimes I use it to blow my nose, but you really should use baby wipes for your butt. I wouldn't call a thin piece of paper the best way to clean feces off of your body.
 
synithium
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let's be honest....folding the TP doesn't mean you can't wipe off a turd with it later.

It might even be more fun to clean up the back nine with a cute origami bird.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Look how rich I am. I just waste this stuff.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also...none those images were of wasted toilet paper. The fact that's it folded doesn't stop you from using it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Since when does TP go bad on the shelf?  Does this stuff have some sort of half-life where it'll eventually decay into sandpaper?
Leave it on the damn shelf until you need it.  You can go buy more in 2027 or whenever the hell you run out.


Everything goes bad.

My saltshaker says it expires in 2022. I better use more salt, would be a pity to have to throw it away.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: dragonchild: Since when does TP go bad on the shelf?  Does this stuff have some sort of half-life where it'll eventually decay into sandpaper?
Leave it on the damn shelf until you need it.  You can go buy more in 2027 or whenever the hell you run out.

Everything goes bad.

My saltshaker says it expires in 2022. I better use more salt, would be a pity to have to throw it away.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
weapon13
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Maturin: jaylectricity: Great...just waste it.

We are doing the same type of projects in our home. If it makes you feel better we only create art out of used TP.


So you make artwork that looks like shiat then?
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It won't go bad unlike other stuff people are hording.
 
fark_booger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you have more than a months supply of Toilet Paper or Bleach, fark you.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: dragonchild: Since when does TP go bad on the shelf?  Does this stuff have some sort of half-life where it'll eventually decay into sandpaper?
Leave it on the damn shelf until you need it.  You can go buy more in 2027 or whenever the hell you run out.

Everything goes bad.

My saltshaker says it expires in 2022. I better use more salt, would be a pity to have to throw it away.


I'm assuming it came with salt already in it and isn't just a glass salt shaker you refill... The FDA requires one in that instance, same as for canned food... although really the expiration date there is "whenever the can rusts all the way through or is showing signs of botulism", the real expiration date for salt is "are there mouse droppings in it?  it was sitting in a cave for millions of years."
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 minute ago  

electricjebus: Ketchuponsteak: dragonchild: Since when does TP go bad on the shelf?  Does this stuff have some sort of half-life where it'll eventually decay into sandpaper?
Leave it on the damn shelf until you need it.  You can go buy more in 2027 or whenever the hell you run out.

Everything goes bad.

My saltshaker says it expires in 2022. I better use more salt, would be a pity to have to throw it away.

I'm assuming it came with salt already in it and isn't just a glass salt shaker you refill... The FDA requires one in that instance, same as for canned food... although really the expiration date there is "whenever the can rusts all the way through or is showing signs of botulism", the real expiration date for salt is "are there mouse droppings in it?  it was sitting in a cave for millions of years."


Ummm...thanks?
 
