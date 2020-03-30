 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Great news: Johnson & Johnson has identified a lead candidate in its efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Bad news: Clinical human trials start 6 months away   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Influenza vaccine, Shares of Johnson, J&J, Immune system, Influenza, Smallpox, COVID-19 vaccine  
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The FDA is there to make sure that the products are "safe" and "effective".   Drinking bleach is effective...but it is not safe.   There are some emergency routes to speed up the process.  I think they did that for the ebola vaccine but it was already developed I think.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more items in the pipeline the better chances of finding a vaccine.  There's at least one in phase 1 now from Moderna.
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

enry: The more items in the pipeline the better chances of finding a vaccine.  There's at least one in phase 1 now from Moderna.


Wasn't there an injection in humans of a candidate drug in Washington state last week? I agree, the more the better.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The President assured me it would be available today.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the red tape is allowed to go back to work, we can probably get that pushed back to 7, maybe even 8 months. Hopefully there is enough red tape that even after testing begins, we never get to use the vaccine.

Or we could try it another way
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

enry: The more items in the pipeline the better chances of finding a vaccine.  There's at least one in phase 1 now from Moderna.


The Moderna one is using a completely new method to generate a vaccine. I have no problem with them trying it, if it works and gets us a vaccine faster? Awesomeness. I would be against it if it was the only means we were trying, but as you said, it's not.

Fauchi's plan to start production when one enters Phase II trails is a good one in the "Trade money for time" senses. If it passes trials, then we already have a number of doses ready to go. If it fails, we've binned the money to make them.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: enry: The more items in the pipeline the better chances of finding a vaccine.  There's at least one in phase 1 now from Moderna.

Wasn't there an injection in humans of a candidate drug in Washington state last week? I agree, the more the better.


There were human injections in an initial trial in Denver several weeks ago.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My money is on this will be fast tracked.....
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

robodog: enry: The more items in the pipeline the better chances of finding a vaccine.  There's at least one in phase 1 now from Moderna.

Wasn't there an injection in humans of a candidate drug in Washington state last week? I agree, the more the better.


That was Moderna.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: The FDA is there to make sure that the products are "safe" and "effective".   Drinking bleach is effective...but it is not safe.   There are some emergency routes to speed up the process.  I think they did that for the ebola vaccine but it was already developed I think.


This is accurate, but I have no faith in FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn's ability to not drag his feet.

Put differently: during the Ebola scare we had a federal government that wanted, and tried, to be effective. Now we don't.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

crackpancake: My money is on this will be fast tracked.....


Being fast tracked means you take a few shortcuts but you still need to make sure it works, what the right dose is, and what the side effects are.  Rushing for the sake of rushing never works out in the long run.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This one just gives you narcolepsy.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

enry: crackpancake: My money is on this will be fast tracked.....

Being fast tracked means you take a few shortcuts but you still need to make sure it works, what the right dose is, and what the side effects are.  Rushing for the sake of rushing never works out in the long run.


What if it also made your penis two inches longer?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
By the time we get a vaccine the virus will be gone and we'll be worrying about a new virus.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it can mitigate a resurgence next year then I'll take it.
 
Maturin [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would not be too hopeful a vaccine will be our way out of this mess.

1. Novel pathogen vaccines usually take 5-10 years to develop. Phase one trials, with tens of patients, take a month to show there are no short term safety concerns, then it takes 3-6 mos. to show the vaccine induces and immune response. Phase 2 and 3 trials involve thousands of subjects, and are needed to confirm the vaccine is effective, and to seek undetected safety concerns.  This usually takes 3-5 years. The process can be streamlined down to 18 months, but we still are not set up to develop a corona virus vaccine like we are for influenza.

2. There are no established markers for protective immune status, like there is for influenza. We can develop a vaccine, but just because it develops an antibody doesn't mean it will be protective.

3. Sometimes a vaccine can be developed, but that doesn't mean it will have the desired effect. An RSV vaccine was developed in the '60's, but actually worsened the course of the disease instead of preventing it.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shazam999: enry: crackpancake: My money is on this will be fast tracked.....

Being fast tracked means you take a few shortcuts but you still need to make sure it works, what the right dose is, and what the side effects are.  Rushing for the sake of rushing never works out in the long run.

What if it also made your penis two inches longer?


Well of course it will, it has to be marketable.
 
fireclown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
shameless plug:  Folding@home is a distributed computing program that is doing simulations of protein binding sites.  It's super important for bacteria/virus research, and very data process intensive.  They do work on cancers, parkinsons, and other diseases, but at the moment they are prioritizing COVID work.  In essence you run it in the background of your PC and contribute unused processing power to the project.  It's very much like the SETI@home, but there might not be aliens, and we definitely have some COVID to work on.  Right now they are flooded with volunteers, and things are flush, but they might not stay that way.  Swing by and use that new GPU for good.  And maybe stay around after all this is over.  I'd like to emphasize how terrible Parkinsons disease is.


Rosetta@home is doing similar stuff.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The good news is that if you sign up to take it before it's been approved, it will only cost you $10,000 a shot, instead of the regular $25,000.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

enry: The more items in the pipeline the better chances of finding a vaccine.  There's at least one in phase 1 now from Moderna.


I first read that as "Montana"

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And the Weenerss in TFA are, naturally, about complaints and lawsuits.
 
