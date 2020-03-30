 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Next problem for NYC. Ventilators aren't exactly plug and play   (nypost.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

783 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 8:50 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
YOU ventilate her, YOU brought her!
media.giphy.comView Full Size


Movin' right along.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The NYPost apparently believes that respiratory technicians must sit beside the ventilators 24x7 to ensure that they're run correctly.
 
starchild
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One thing people don't realize. In addition to not enough ventilators, there are not enough nurses with ICU training who know how to properly take care of patients on vents.

Most hospitals require a nurse get at least 12 weeks of ICU training before they are allowed to work independently in the ICU.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size

Push "ventilate"
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yet there are only a total of 7,713 respiratory specialists licensed to operate the breathing machines in New York, plus an unknown number of highly skilled nurses and doctors trained to use them.

So if each of them trains say 4 people, you should have enough staff prepared to use the devices.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Really happy that the media, and politicians, have kept as much bullshiat in front of our faces as they can!

Can we just pause this and readdress it when the killer virus is gone?
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dakai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Experts at the Rick Romero No Shiat Sherlock Institute: Dude, no way, really?
 
Dakai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Yet there are only a total of 7,713 respiratory specialists licensed to operate the breathing machines in New York, plus an unknown number of highly skilled nurses and doctors trained to use them.

So if each of them trains say 4 people, you should have enough staff prepared to use the devices.


So easy, a caveman can do it, right?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

starchild: Most hospitals require a nurse get at least 12 weeks of ICU training before they are allowed to work independently in the ICU.


I'm sure that's best case but in a situation like this you just need people who are proficient.  Distill the training down to the basics and what you need to do to cover the most common issues that occur.  Further training can be done on the job.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dakai: Snapper Carr: Yet there are only a total of 7,713 respiratory specialists licensed to operate the breathing machines in New York, plus an unknown number of highly skilled nurses and doctors trained to use them.

So if each of them trains say 4 people, you should have enough staff prepared to use the devices.

So easy, a caveman can do it, right?


Assuming that caveman has an LPN, they could muddle through in an emergency.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

starchild: One thing people don't realize. In addition to not enough ventilators, there are not enough nurses with ICU training who know how to properly take care of patients on vents.

Most hospitals require a nurse get at least 12 weeks of ICU training before they are allowed to work independently in the ICU.


My mom the nurse called this one.  Its not docotrs, or even nurses you need it's respiratory techs.   A doctor would consider a vent an alien artifact for al they know how to use it.   Some nurses are familiar enough witht hem to adjust something if there is a problem, but only the R-tech really know how to USE them and they are in very short supply as the training is expensive, they don;t get paid well, and hospitals consider them unnecessary overhead
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not plug and play?  Didn't they install the drivers first before plugging it in and powering up?
 
Dakai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

starchild: One thing people don't realize. In addition to not enough ventilators, there are not enough nurses with ICU training who know how to properly take care of patients on vents.

Most hospitals require a nurse get at least 12 weeks of ICU training before they are allowed to work independently in the ICU.


Nurses?

Nurse: Doctor, the patient isn't breathing!  What should be do?
Doctor: Ventilate!

(nurse opens the window and lets in fresh air)

Doctor: There, that should do it!

(the patient dies)

Nurse: Doctor, the patient has died.
Doctor: Damn it, we did everything we could to save him.  TOD 0803.

Nurses? Really?
 
starchild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Dakai: Snapper Carr: Yet there are only a total of 7,713 respiratory specialists licensed to operate the breathing machines in New York, plus an unknown number of highly skilled nurses and doctors trained to use them.

So if each of them trains say 4 people, you should have enough staff prepared to use the devices.

So easy, a caveman can do it, right?

Assuming that caveman has an LPN, they could muddle through in an emergency.


An LPN? You might as well make everyone a DNR and just save us all the trouble.
 
Dakai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dentalhilljack: Not plug and play?  Didn't they install the drivers first before plugging it in and powering up?


I told them not to install Windows and use Linux instead, but did they listen?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Missiles in the typical military sense weren't really a thing on planes in WW2.

But hey, keep torturing that analogy and some day it might work out!
 
jfclark27
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: Missiles in the typical military sense weren't really a thing on planes in WW2.

But hey, keep torturing that analogy and some day it might work out!


Oh Jesus! First there's a shortage of ventilators, now WWII planes with missiles?

What are we gonna do?

Damn you Obama!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Magorn: starchild: One thing people don't realize. In addition to not enough ventilators, there are not enough nurses with ICU training who know how to properly take care of patients on vents.

Most hospitals require a nurse get at least 12 weeks of ICU training before they are allowed to work independently in the ICU.

My mom the nurse called this one.  Its not docotrs, or even nurses you need it's respiratory techs.   A doctor would consider a vent an alien artifact for al they know how to use it.   Some nurses are familiar enough witht hem to adjust something if there is a problem, but only the R-tech really know how to USE them and they are in very short supply as the training is expensive, they don;t get paid well, and hospitals consider them unnecessary overhead


So inmates with bags it is
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: Missiles in the typical military sense weren't really a thing on planes in WW2.

But hey, keep torturing that analogy and some day it might work out!


They totally were a thing, and much like ventilators -- scarce, and late to the crisis.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Dakai: Snapper Carr: Yet there are only a total of 7,713 respiratory specialists licensed to operate the breathing machines in New York, plus an unknown number of highly skilled nurses and doctors trained to use them.

So if each of them trains say 4 people, you should have enough staff prepared to use the devices.

So easy, a caveman can do it, right?

Assuming that caveman has an LPN, they could muddle through in an emergency.


An LPN?  Huh?  An LPN is on the same level as a Popeye's Fried Chicken drive through cashier. Except the Popeye's Fried Chicken drive through cashier 10x more courteous and kind and caring.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have they tried turning it off and on again?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Yet there are only a total of 7,713 respiratory specialists licensed to operate the breathing machines in New York, plus an unknown number of highly skilled nurses and doctors trained to use them.

So if each of them trains say 4 people, you should have enough staff prepared to use the devices.


Yes, in 12 weeks.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait, is that 15.000 PSI or 15,000 PSI?

/whhhhhhhr
//Psh
///pop!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.