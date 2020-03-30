 Skip to content
(MSN)   China had a fail-safe system for tracking contagions. Tag says it all   (msn.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who didn't see that one coming?
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The term is "fail-deadly."


Not quite what it originally meant, but it'll do.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What, government can't keep us completely safe from ourselves?! Next thing you know you're tell me that the government can't provide a universal basic income that won't cost $3 trillion a year ($36 trillion a year after special interests get their cut).
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is exactly how the Great Chinese Famine occurred back in 1959.  No one wanted to report bad news, so every local bureaucrat reported stellar harvests so the central planners shifted from grain production to non food production.

After they discovered the lack of grain,  stable genius Mao came up with the idea to kill all the starlings to stop them from eating grain in the field, this allowed the population of insect to explode, destroying even more crops.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's been lot of media coverage trying to blame this on the Chinese.  We've had over a farking month to lock this nation down. . .and we STILL haven't


So  there's  going to be a million dead and we're looking for scapegoats.  Sums up American decline nicely.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The problem is it was Made in China.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Your fail-safe failed to keep us safe.


I don't think you understand what fail-safe means.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pointing fingers at China makes me feel good.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After doctors in Wuhan began treating clusters of patients stricken with a mysterious pneumonia in December, the reporting was supposed to have been automatic. Instead, hospitals deferred to local health officials who, over a political aversion to sharing bad news, withheld information about cases from the national reporting system - keeping Beijing in the dark and delaying the response.

The central health authorities first learned about the outbreak not from the reporting system but after unknown whistle-blowers leaked two internal documents online.
Even after Beijing got involved, local officials set narrow criteria for confirming cases, leaving out information that could have provided clues that the virus was spreading among humans.
Hospitals were ordered to count only patients with a known connection to the source of the outbreak, the seafood market. Doctors also had to have their cases confirmed by bureaucrats before they were reported to higher-ups.

Just remember, this is a country who our dear wannabe dick-tater looks up to.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Headline writer (and subby) have no idea what "fail-safe" means. the article (correctly) does not use the term to describe anything in the situation.

A fail-safe (noun) is a mechanism to handle a failure in such a way as to minimize damage. Example: Shutting off a car engine when your oil pressure drops to zero; Your engines dies but does not destroy itself.

Perhaps "infallible" is the word you were looking for.
 
Pinner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, while the world is all wrapped around the axle with this virus, they may still be peeing in our cokes.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: The term is "fail-deadly."


Not quite what it originally meant, but it'll do.


"Near Miss" is finally correct.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: There's been lot of media coverage trying to blame this on the Chinese.  We've had over a farking month to lock this nation down. . .and we STILL haven't


So  there's  going to be a million dead and we're looking for scapegoats.  Sums up American decline nicely.


There shouldn't be a scapegoat. We should take the idea from DevOps of a blameless post-mortem.

There are two key words here: blameless and post.  You don't blame anyone and you do it after things have recovered.

So if we find out that this came from a wet market in a given country, there should be a proscription of what kind of practices can be put in place to prevent that. That could be licensing, inspection, and ability to fine and close offenders.  This that the host country buy in and agree. Human nature, of course, is to affix blame but we must fight that to introduce best practices without engendering conflict and animosity.

The other part of that is there is a stick: WHO and WTO need to be able to put restrictions on trade based on compliance.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The real problem was the timing; right before Chinese New Years when literally every Chinese in the World either heads home or takes a vacation somewhere.  It would have taken a damn brave Chinese politician to say, "Stop Everything and don't go home for New Years!" ... he'd have prevented the spread, but would have personally ended up dead for spoiling the economy. Chinese New Years is like American Christmas in that it's when stores, restaurants, and every type of entertainment venue makes it's profit for the year. It would have started huge protests against the government... Imagine if Trump tried to make everyone in the U.S. stay home for Christmas... with less than two weeks warning.  Washington D.C. would be a smoking ruin, and Beijing would have suffered the same fate.

I flew through JFK airport on 4 February just after Trump had stopped Travel from China. Advertisements aimed at Chinese tourists were everywhere. The shops were all grumbling about the loss of business.

But it was already too late by then. China had let their travelers go wherever in the world they wanted, and they took the virus with them.
 
engrishmajor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes,placing a system that depends upon straightforward, honest reporting in a culture that values saving face and appearances above all else, and punishes those who don't comply was destined to fail.
 
Marine1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: There's been lot of media coverage trying to blame this on the Chinese.  We've had over a farking month to lock this nation down. . .and we STILL haven't


So  there's  going to be a million dead and we're looking for scapegoats.  Sums up American decline nicely.


We have a chance to deal with the people in charge of the American response in November. I suppose if we keep Trump another 4 years, it's on us.

The reliance on the Chinese Communists is a systemic issue. A bunch of people on Madison Avenue convinced Americans that rising deaths of despair in the country's interior were okay so long as the rest of the country could jet set wherever it wanted and buy cheap plastic shiat to impress the other members of the clan. To enable this they shipped factories not just out of places like Ohio and Michigan, but to a totalitarian country that could be counted on to execute people who screwed up products and who rabble-roused for things like "safe work conditions", "fair pay" and "human rights", and do so on the cheap. In shipping industrial capacity there, they gave quite a bit of influence to that school of governance. They thought that we'd be influencing them to open up politically and to improve sanitation. COVID-19 has proven the opposite to be true.

In a way, Trump and his cronies are creatures of that system.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So ... like our country's approach, only a couple months sooner. Neato.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I regret that back then I didn't keep screaming out at the top of my voice," Ai Fen, one of the doctors at Wuhan Central Hospital who spotted cases in December, said in an interview with a Chinese magazine. "I've often thought to myself what would have happened if I could wind back time."

By the way, Ai Fen's courage has resulted in her winning an all-expense paid trip to party with Whitman, Price, and Haddad.
https://twitter.com/60Mins/status/124​4​211674439016449
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: There's been lot of media coverage trying to blame this on the Chinese.


This is because it was developed in and escaped from China, after they completely mismanaged it. Again.

Don't worry, the world will get another chance to do better in nine years, when it's scheduled to happen again.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: So if we find out that this came from a wet market in a given country, there should be a proscription of what kind of practices can be put in place to prevent that.


Fark user image
 
