(Forbes)   Have you had your fill of earth? Looking to escape the madness? A new life awaits you in the off-world colonies, a chance to begin again in a golden land of opportunity and adventure   (forbes.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a buddy who is a retired astronaut. It's a fifteen minute story to explain how hard it was to get selected and the number of years he kept applying. He has four degrees and has done all the cool fighter pilot/test pilot stuff. His days were 12-16 hours, six days a week or more. For years. It was nine years of that to his first flight. He later got a six-month stay on the ISS. He got divorced along the way and I'm not sure what his kids experienced exactly. To quote one daughter, "that's just Dad's thing."

He made a lot of new friends along the way but in a sense left the rest of his world behind to make that commitment. So before you apply, keep in mind it is truly a life-altering change.

He'd do it again, of course.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hell, at this point I'll sign up for a one-way trip.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does the package come with one of these?  If so, I'm in.  Send me to Venus.  I don't care.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what could go wrong?
 
Fissile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds great, no worries about viruses in space.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Step 1: Enlist in the Navy.

Step 2: Volunteer for subs.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They'll put me in that ship with Tom Arnold and Pauly Shore.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Star Wars Main Theme (Full)
Youtube _D0ZQPqeJkk
 
geom_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: I have a buddy who is a retired astronaut


I would LOVE to hear his stories!
 
snapperhead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thank you, subby! The headline is still 'read' in the voice I first heard some 30-odd-years-ago!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Hell, at this point I'll sign up for a one-way trip.


Sad news. The company that promised a one-way ticket to Mars is bankrupt.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So that sounds great until you realize that it's not the planet, it's the people.

And in space, habitable square feet are incredibly expensive.

So if you go off-planet you'll be even crammed in with people then before.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can I watch C-beams glitter off the shoulder of Orion?
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image image 438x246]

Does the package come with one of these?  If so, I'm in.  Send me to Venus.  I don't care.


Describe in single words only the good things that come into your mind about... your mother.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All Aboard The Axiom
Youtube uOL2W9JQmo8
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They did that movie already. Dude woke up from stasis early and he was so bored he woke up a companion and when she found out, she was pissed...

JC
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image image 438x246]

Does the package come with one of these?  If so, I'm in.  Send me to Venus.  I don't care.


What's so special about her? It's just your basic pleasure model.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image 438x246]

Does the package come with one of these?  If so, I'm in.  Send me to Venus.  I don't care.


Does it come with one of these too?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whr21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geduld
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Depends on the world you end up on.
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Like Eric Cartman said: "  take me away from this crappy god damn planet full of hippies."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not even if 'To Serve Man' was on the bestseller list...
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Say hi to Roseanne, Bart and Homer!

Because by "the colony worlds" they literally mean you are flying direct into the Sun.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry, tennis shoe stores are closed.
Can't catch a comet without them
 
