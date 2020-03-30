 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Things get shooty at Sheetz. With video of guy who really hates those tires   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Broad Street Sheetz, Martin Sheen, SEPTA, men, shots, DA, altercation  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOLY SHEETZ!
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Johnstown?  *clicks link*  Yep.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shooty at Sheetz?  I'd rather be sticky at Kum 'n Go
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The man was also drunk, 3 Sheetz to the wind.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania.

Florida of the North....
 
peachpicker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Will Jeff Reed's reign of Sheetz-centric terror never end?!

thenorthendzone.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wish Sheetz would come to New Jersey.

/minus the shootings
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When you're angry enough to commit a felony but not quite angry enough for a murder rap.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I wish Sheetz would come to New Jersey.

/minus the shootings


Wawa is better anyway.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's why I shop at Wawa and Turkey Hill.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: DarkSoulNoHope: I wish Sheetz would come to New Jersey.

/minus the shootings

Wawa is better anyway.


Is that like a Royal Farms, but instead of being better food it's easier to say when you're so drunk you can't say any consonants?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: DarkSoulNoHope: I wish Sheetz would come to New Jersey.

/minus the shootings

Wawa is better anyway.


Unless you love real deep fat fried snacks, which I do.

/Give me all the mozzarella sticks from Sheetz!
//And their Galliker's chocolate milk
///And their large variety of items... In fact I like Sheetz better than Wawa and I live in NJ (go out of my way when I visit Pennsylvania to visit a Sheetz)!
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...got into a verbal altercation which led to Sauro striking Alvarez with his car. Police add that Alvarez then shot the vehicle multiple times.

Wouldn't it be self defense at that point? Seems like someone trying to run you down with their car would be justification for defending yourself.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Johnstown?  *clicks link*  Yep.


I'm surprised that meth wasn't involved.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: ...got into a verbal altercation which led to Sauro striking Alvarez with his car. Police add that Alvarez then shot the vehicle multiple times.

Wouldn't it be self defense at that point? Seems like someone trying to run you down with their car would be justification for defending yourself.


Did you watch the video? He approached and then shot that car while it was sitting still.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Will Jeff Reed's reign of Sheetz-centric terror never end?!

[thenorthendzone.files.wordpress.com image 220x195]


Hey,he only destroys paper towel dispensers.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: He approached and then shot that car while it was sitting still.


Yeah, he was trying to get the car to leave.
He shot at the tires to keep it from leaving.
Wait.
What?

/ It's central PA.
// I'm going to guess meth was involved.
/// Wonder he didn't hit himself with a ricochet
 
blanstuf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm currently eating my chicken tender hoagie that I got from [a different] Sheetz last night, so I'm really getting a kick.
 
