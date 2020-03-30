 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'I shot the sheriff, but I didn't cough on the deputy'   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Sheriff, Martin County Sheriff's Office, Coroner, High Sheriff, Deputy sheriff, 23-year-old Christian Perez, Sheriff William Snyder, reckless driving  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Need non-human enforcement like they have in Britain

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like the opposite is true, subby.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The new and improved spit in the face while claiming having AIDS.
 
Tatertoot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like Coughy McCoughFace needs a hardwood shampoo.
 
moist mussy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I cough in your general direction!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another asshole Christian.
 
p51d007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Love it!  Now, he's charged with felony assault on  LEO, regardless if he did or didn't have the CARS
virus (China Acute Respiratory Syndrome).
It's funny seeing these dim wits on a traffic stop, may or may not have a warrant (most of the time
they don't), take off running.  That's an automatic fleeing a LEO, also a felony.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Another asshole Christian.


He prefers Evangélico.
 
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
