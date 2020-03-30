 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Deputies investigate Florida church for acting like it's in Florida   (wfla.com) divider line
    Florida, Hillsborough County, Florida, Tampa, Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Tampa Bay, Sheriff, United States, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Tampa Bay church  
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne defended that decision in a Facebook live post titled "End of Days Part Three."

"I'm not again negating that people are dying from the coronavirus," he said. "We're not saying that, just saying that the thing is blown totally way out of proportion ...

... and if you shut the church down, the money I get from this church is not a non-essential service."

Fixed that for him.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the sky wizard was going to protect them.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: But the sky wizard was going to protect them.


Jesus' bullwhip-powered rampage might just be another parable for "Don't be stupid, greedy assholes."
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not again negating that people are dying from the coronavirus," he said. "We're not saying that, just saying that the thing is blown totally way out of proportion and if you shut the church down, the church is not a non-essential service."

I'm surprised by this statement.  It's not like religious types to use black-white fallacies.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'd say self-correcting problem but these assholes will also be everywhere else, too.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "I'm not again negating that people are dying from the coronavirus," he said. "We're not saying that, just saying that the thing is blown totally way out of proportion ...


I am really, really, really tired of hearing this. What is the magical number these maroons have in mind that will tell us we need to respond? 100,000 deaths? A million?

Lock them all in the church.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As soon as he or someone in his family gets really sick, I'm sure his tune with change. It always takes something affecting these people personally for them to finally take a matter seriously.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Under the traditional qaurintine laws, I believe if I am not mistaken, that the US and the states can absolutely shut down the churches during a health crises.  That said, those laws predate the restoration of religious freedom laws that Congress passed back in the 90s
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

b0rg9: I'd say self-correcting problem but these assholes will also be everywhere else, too.


And there's the issue. They are out wandering arounds the Wal-Marts, all the typhoid vigin marys, and the germs don't care if you have faith.
 
Godwalk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fine. You want to go your own way? Say goodbye to the tax breaks bestowed upon you by the citizens of the country. God didn't give you a tax break, the citizens did. Go be a rebel on your own.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has spoken with leaders at The River at Tampa Bay Church regarding Sunday's services that were held in direct violation of the president's guidelines for America, recommendations made by the CDC, and orders from the governor and the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group," deputies said in a statement Sunday night


Soon on your neighborhood RWNJ website: GOVERNMENT CRACKS DOWN ON CHRISTIAN WORSHIP


"I'm not again negating that people are dying from the coronavirus," he said. "We're not saying that, just saying that the thing is blown totally way out of proportion and if you shut the church down, the church is not a non-essential service."

Uh-huh. I'm pretty sure nobody dies of skipping church for two months. Some of us have been skipping it for years.
 
sleze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has spoken with leaders at The River at Tampa Bay Church regarding Sunday's services that were held in direct violation of the president's guidelines for America, recommendations made by the CDC, and orders from the governor and the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group."

What rules did they break?  Guidelines aren't rules.  What orders have Florida given other than asking New Yorkers to self quarantine?

Now they are clearly ass-hats but I am not aware that they violated anything.  And that is the problem.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Godwalk: Fine. You want to go your own way? Say goodbye to the tax breaks bestowed upon you by the citizens of the country. God didn't give you a tax break, the citizens did. Go be a rebel on your own.


The whole tax breaks for jeebuzz thing pisses me off.

My government job provides me clothing every year that I have to wear at work.  Every year, I have to pay income tax on the value of that clothing.

But the boy touching cat-licks don't have to pay taxes on their dopey robes and Jeez-its.  Or their buildings.

It's such a scam, which is why all the top flight confidence men flock to setting up mega churches.  Rubes will pay anything if they think salvation is in it.

Private Jet?  Johnny Walker Blue?  Maybach?  Jeebuz told me, so it's TAX FREE!!!!!
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Under the traditional qaurintine laws, I believe if I am not mistaken, that the US and the states can absolutely shut down the churches during a health crises.  That said, those laws predate the restoration of religious freedom laws that Congress passed back in the 90s


Fine.  They can take up their civil rights case with the courts, once this passes over.

In the meantime, arrest him for being criminally negligent, and once his parishioners start dying, add accessory to murder charges.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: End of Days Part Three.


I didn't see the first two. Should I be worried about any big spoilers in the third?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That should work out well for them...

https://www.thedailybeast.com/coronav​i​rus-strikes-45-of-60-people-who-went-t​o-mount-vernon-washington-choir-practi​ce?ref=home
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1)Let them congregate inside the church
2) seal all exits while they are in there
3) Profit
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Entitled to the point of believing a viral pandemic emergency order to not gather in crowds of more than 10 people, while much of the world is already on shelter in place lockdown, doesn't pertain to them or their families...

So full of hubris to think that the virus cannot affect them...

So selfish that they do not concern themselves with spreading the virus and most likely killing many in their own community...

When asked to follow the same emergency social distancing rules as the rest of the farking world they act like they are being systematically persecuted and shoved in gas chambers because of their beliefs...

Sounds like Christians to me.
 
