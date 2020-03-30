 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Group of armed vigilantes in a Maine island town cut down tree to block in three workers from New Jersey who have been living on the island for over a month to work on a construction project. Sadly this is real life, not a Stephen King novel   (fox8.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine, Police, law enforcement, Sheriff, verbal altercation, group of people, Coroner, extreme circumstances, Constable  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 9:25 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  The telephone exchange for Vinalhaven is 867.

Got it?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
After a verbal altercation with a few locals who targeted the roommates because of their New Jersey license plate, "a group of local vigilantes decided to take matters into their own hands," McDonald said

That kind of stuff usually only happens in August up there.  I think it's the mosquitoes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xanadian: Fun fact:  The telephone exchange for Vinalhaven is 867.

Got it?


You are a real frigging bastard, you know that?

/runs off to rinse out that god damned earworm
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Things are getting crazy out there, more than usual. States are putting up roadblocks blocking people from certain states from coming in. This is not remotely legal/constitutional. You can't just flush the Constitution down the toilet in times of an emergency. Remember during Hurricane Katrina when the white people (cops) stood on the bridge with guns and turned away black people from coming into their parish? Not legal then, not legal now.  Also when the feds went door to door in New Orleans confiscating guns. Not legal then, not legal now. Let's not turn into state vs state tribalism over Coronavirus. We're all in this together. You can't wall off your state and discriminate against people from other states, although that's happening and everyone is like "meh" over it. "You're form New York? GTFO YANKEE!"
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Things are getting crazy out there, more than usual. States are putting up roadblocks blocking people from certain states from coming in. This is not remotely legal/constitutional. You can't just flush the Constitution down the toilet in times of an emergency. Remember during Hurricane Katrina when the white people (cops) stood on the bridge with guns and turned away black people from coming into their parish? Not legal then, not legal now.  Also when the feds went door to door in New Orleans confiscating guns. Not legal then, not legal now. Let's not turn into state vs state tribalism over Coronavirus. We're all in this together. You can't wall off your state and discriminate against people from other states, although that's happening and everyone is like "meh" over it. "You're form New York? GTFO YANKEE!"


On the other hand, if we make it out of this alive, I'm going to heavily lobby for constant vigilance on the Colorado borders to keep people from Kansas, Missouri, and Texas out.

Lemons and lemonade and whatnot.
 
fark account name
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Things are getting crazy out there, more than usual. States are putting up roadblocks blocking people from certain states from coming in. This is not remotely legal/constitutional. You can't just flush the Constitution down the toilet in times of an emergency. Remember during Hurricane Katrina when the white people (cops) stood on the bridge with guns and turned away black people from coming into their parish? Not legal then, not legal now.  Also when the feds went door to door in New Orleans confiscating guns. Not legal then, not legal now. Let's not turn into state vs state tribalism over Coronavirus. We're all in this together. You can't wall off your state and discriminate against people from other states, although that's happening and everyone is like "meh" over it. "You're form New York? GTFO YANKEE!"


Interestingly, "Yankee" usually refers to an inhabitant of New England, which does not include New York.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wish people would stop throwing Stephen King and his books under the van.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xanadian: Fun fact:  The telephone exchange for Vinalhaven is 867.

Got it?


Is Jenny still around?  Might give her a ringm
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ less than a minute ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.