(AP News) Best Korea keeps the coronavirus away from its shores by firing missiles at it (apnews.com)
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They keep it away by firing tiny lead missiles at it too, I hear. Well, at people who are carrying it, at least.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: They keep it away by firing tiny lead missiles at it too, I hear. Well, at people who are carrying it, at least.


It works in vitro.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Art of War says continual shows of military preparedness and provocation is used by rulers to hide their weaknesses.

I say we respond by drawing some Squirrel and Hedgehog porn.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When all you have is a hammer ...
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We found the plot for the next Aquaman.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Over-compensating for something.  Or a lot of things.
 
jumac
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: They keep it away by firing tiny lead missiles at it too, I hear. Well, at people who are carrying it, at least.


I know its not funny but why is it I could see this being the way NK handles people who are not in the 1% of the country.  You on the low end you get this your dead.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They seem to keep launching duds lately. Back in the good old days they would fire some live ordnance at a remote Japanese island every once in a while to keep people on their toes. I guess GLORIOUS LEADER must be getting OLD, FAT AND LAZY.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jumac: We Ate the Necco Wafers: They keep it away by firing tiny lead missiles at it too, I hear. Well, at people who are carrying it, at least.

I know its not funny but why is it I could see this being the way NK handles people who are not in the 1% of the country.  You on the low end you get this your dead.


I thought being shot dead is actually the 1%er's greatest privilege. The rest of the country gets starved to death in labor camps.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't know if there will be enough people left in NK after this to keep it afloat. It'll be interesting to see.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Eh...metaphors. With payloads of a roaring, little Lion's inability to produce fissile material and every atom as empty as any Farker's inability to interpret an existential reality from politial philosophy derived from formative years formative playing Hasbro's Risk-- a game billed as one of diplomacy.
 
soupafi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Corona virus will quiver with fear if they invade or land.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

buravirgil: ....Hasbro's Risk-- a game billed as one of diplomacy.


Maybe tangentially.  It was more touted (rightly) as a game of conquest
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"07 May 2020 Juche 109: Dear Diary... Should have kept all those missile parts to exchange for toilet paper."
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: They seem to keep launching duds lately. Back in the good old days they would fire some live ordnance at a remote Japanese island every once in a while to keep people on their toes. I guess GLORIOUS LEADER must be getting OLD, FAT AND LAZY.


It ruffles fewer of the dangerous feathers while keeping the military in love with the Kim dynasty.
 
