(News.com.au)   Remember back in February when China said they were banning wet markets? Yeah, turns out they really meant they were just banning anyone taking pictures of them   (news.com.au) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
how about renaming it...CAN'T GET ANY FRESHER market  ?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
JFC all those dogs. Just farking nuke it, nuke it from orbit.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And the world wont do shiat about it because MONEY and ''we cant shutdown our slave factories in China because... hmmm because we dont give a fark about the chinese people or human rights or pollution... all we care about is PROFIT for the 0.1%!

Fark the people, fark the environment and fark the world, ALL HAIL PROFIT AT ANY COST. The main pillars of the rich and their puppets in government.

The world needs to change or we will all die. Not us but the human race. When we have the tech to get off world and colonise other star systems, you can do whatever the fark you want but until then, NO.

The rich farks and their slaves destroying the world need to be destroyed before they destroy the world.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
When all this is said and done, the fallout from the Coronavirus is going to spur the rise of extreme right-wing nationalism and racism in a lot of Western countries, because of things like this.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Captain Obvious on live support.
Per the numbers, China has only had a few hundred new infections over the past 5 days, and most active infected have recovered.

They should have at least given believable fake numbers.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image image 355x355]


Oops...wrong image.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder what the drive thru there is like... "Hi, I'd like a small coronavirus from a bat, dog, and could you through a hint of snake in there too? Great. Thank you!"
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well where else am I supposed to get my chipotle-smoked bat wings and fresh pangolin tales?
 
AeAe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Idiots. It would be terrible if another, different virus infection happens.
 
midigod
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: When we have the tech to get off world and colonise ruin other star systems


FTFY
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not closing the markets because it didn't come from a market.  Granted they wont close the bio lab it can from either.
 
deanis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hundreds of years ago, China had the first fleet poised to explore the world. Then, being China, it turned inward.

I could imagine China simply collapsing.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Well where else am I supposed to get [...] fresh pangolin tales?


I'll tell you one.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Prince George: Not closing the markets because it didn't come from a market.  Granted they wont close the bio lab it can from either.


ether
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
not everyone looks at a dog and licks their lips.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Captain Obvious on live support.
Per the numbers, China has only had a few hundred new infections over the past 5 days, and most active infected have recovered.

They should have at least given believable fake numbers.


I mean, those things are at least reasonable.  From places like South Korea, it looks like you really can recover as a country from CV in the timeframes we're talking about.  We don't know if the recovery will stick yet, but its not a crazy claim right now.

The numbers that don't make any sense were the infections and deaths they were claiming a month ago.  They got hit hard in some regions, had an extremely slow response (it took them a long time to start their quarantine for PR reasons), and have a not great medical system that always has problems with infectious diseases.  Yet somehow their numbers were miraculously low given the populations involved.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Chinese government needs to work on feeding its people. Why are so many using wild animal markets? I read that these started in th '70's during food shortages. At the very least, regulate them so they're not cesspools of rot!
 
EL EM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, just like slaughter houses here.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think it was pretty unrealistic to expect this.  The markets are abhorrent, yes, but that is where a large number of their citizens get their food and earn their livelihood.  Imagine the U.S. saying they were closing down all grocery stores....how do you think that would go, especially in the span of a few months?

Hopefully in time they do get rid of them, but there is a human component that is going to make it tough.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The only difference is that security guards try to stop anyone taking pictures, which would never have happened before."

So now Wuhan is like the vast outdoor feed lots in the American Midwest that supply the USA with its beef and poultry: huge tracts of muddy land, livestock penned in shoulder to shoulder, steaming rivers of blood & urine emptying into lakes of feces... and Republican laws that make it a felony to record any of what is actually going on.

All you people feigning shock at the grotesque cruelty of Chinese wet markets need to follow the short, miserable life of a cow or chicken in the American agricultural system. Stop kidding yourselves that you aren't a part of this.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: not everyone looks at a dog and licks their lips.


I don't know anybody who licks dog lips though.
 
ocelot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to learn to play the pangolin.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: "The only difference is that security guards try to stop anyone taking pictures, which would never have happened before."

So now Wuhan is like the vast outdoor feed lots in the American Midwest that supply the USA with its beef and poultry: huge tracts of muddy land, livestock penned in shoulder to shoulder, steaming rivers of blood & urine emptying into lakes of feces... and Republican laws that make it a felony to record any of what is actually going on.

All you people feigning shock at the grotesque cruelty of Chinese wet markets need to follow the short, miserable life of a cow or chicken in the American agricultural system. Stop kidding yourselves that you aren't a part of this.


Once highly contagious and virulent strains of disease start coming out of Nebraska, maybe.  Until then they are not the same.  Go back to reading the BS from PETA.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wish I could find it, but I can't - I used to have an awesome picture that I took in Shanghai back in the early 2000s, in a Walmart meat department, of a beautiful Chinese woman in a gorgeous red dress and high heels beating a fish to death with a club.
 
harlock
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It won't be as simple as the Chinese government saying "Don't do that".   There are some deeply ingrained cultural traditions going on there, and it will take a long time to stamp it out.  But China has shown it is capable of throwing its might towards large very scale projects, be they good (high speed rail) or bad (mass incarceration, surveillance and enslavement of Ethnic Uighers, and mass surveillance of basically everyone else).  If they wanted to throw that power towards doing one good thing for themselves and the world, this would be it.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: The Chinese government needs to work on feeding its people. Why are so many using wild animal markets? I read that these started in th '70's during food shortages. At the very least, regulate them so they're not cesspools of rot!


China has done AMAZING in terms of increasing the average standard of living for it's people in 50 years.  However, 20-30% are still lagging so far behind that even Alabama Man thinks their conditions are primitive.  I'm pretty unsurprised that they couldn't just snap their fingers and get rid of the markets, some of their rural population undoubtedly still absolutely relies on them.
 
zbtop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unless the demand for such meat goes away, and there's some alternate employment made available to those involved in such trades, there won't really be any banning of this sort of thing. It's less prevalent than it used to be, development has helped tremendously, but needs and attitudes take time to change, anyone thinking this would disappear overnight was fooling themselves.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: I think it was pretty unrealistic to expect this.  The markets are abhorrent, yes, but that is where a large number of their citizens get their food and earn their livelihood.  Imagine the U.S. saying they were closing down all grocery stores....how do you think that would go, especially in the span of a few months?

Hopefully in time they do get rid of them, but there is a human component that is going to make it tough.


It looks like some of the warehouses that shopping markets get their food from are closing down because of coronavirus within the workforce. If you have a dog, start measuring it and the microwave. And always remember; there's more than one way to skin a cat. This has been a public service announcement.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: The Chinese government needs to work on feeding its people. Why are so many using wild animal markets? I read that these started in th '70's during food shortages. At the very least, regulate them so they're not cesspools of rot!


Fun fact, China has some of the most stringent environmental laws on the books.  The Chinese government only enforces said laws when a polluter falls out of favor with the Party, either due to bad PR or other reasons.

The Chinese government will continue turning a blind eye to this crap because it keeps the populace from starving to death.
 
phenn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, I happened upon a video of -something happening- in one of those marketing last week on Twitter and I have had nightmares about it. I'd typically say, not my country, not my business. But, goddamn that shiat is appallingly cruel and downright evil.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do you want 12 monkeys China? Because this is how you get 12 Monkeys.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: All you people feigning shock at the grotesque cruelty of Chinese wet markets need to follow the short, miserable life of a cow or chicken in the American agricultural system. Stop kidding yourselves that you aren't a part of this.


I can't get an erection unless I know that something has died for my lunch.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Hundreds of years ago, China had the first fleet poised to explore the world. Then, being China, it turned inward.

I could imagine China simply collapsing.


After they kill everyone on the planet.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anything called a "wet market" cannot be good.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: "The only difference is that security guards try to stop anyone taking pictures, which would never have happened before."

So now Wuhan is like the vast outdoor feed lots in the American Midwest that supply the USA with its beef and poultry: huge tracts of muddy land, livestock penned in shoulder to shoulder, steaming rivers of blood & urine emptying into lakes of feces... and Republican laws that make it a felony to record any of what is actually going on.

All you people feigning shock at the grotesque cruelty of Chinese wet markets need to follow the short, miserable life of a cow or chicken in the American agricultural system. Stop kidding yourselves that you aren't a part of this.


What the hell are you on about? I don't eat cowburgers! I eat hamburgers. They're not made from pigs though so I guess that's why they don't call them pig burgers. And the chicken nuggets are made from pink slime. Everyone knows that.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: "The only difference is that security guards try to stop anyone taking pictures, which would never have happened before."

So now Wuhan is like the vast outdoor feed lots in the American Midwest that supply the USA with its beef and poultry: huge tracts of muddy land, livestock penned in shoulder to shoulder, steaming rivers of blood & urine emptying into lakes of feces... and Republican laws that make it a felony to record any of what is actually going on.

All you people feigning shock at the grotesque cruelty of Chinese wet markets need to follow the short, miserable life of a cow or chicken in the American agricultural system. Stop kidding yourselves that you aren't a part of this.


I see you have no idea what you/re talking about.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nuke it from orbit. The only way to be sure.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image image 355x355]

Oops...wrong image.

[Fark user image 384x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


Still.............>Kinda< relevant....
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I watched the video and now look at the banner ad that's immediately fed to me....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: I think it was pretty unrealistic to expect this.  The markets are abhorrent, yes, but that is where a large number of their citizens get their food and earn their livelihood.  Imagine the U.S. saying they were closing down all grocery stores....how do you think that would go, especially in the span of a few months?

Hopefully in time they do get rid of them, but there is a human component that is going to make it tough.


This is the same country that when faced with an impending population disaster enacted a "one child" policy for almost 40 years despite intense cultural pressure for multiple children and male heirs, so I'm not buying the "insurmountable barrier" argument. Where there's a will, there's a way as the Chinese government has demonstrated in the past. The difference in this case is that the Chinese government isn't overly concerned with stopping the spread of diseases particularly when overpopulation is still a very real concern for them.

The rest of the world can put pressure on the Chinese but the cost would be enormous. If every other nation was to suspend WTO rules and slap a 1000% export and import duty on all goods and services coming out of or going into China that would force their hand but it's not likely anyone has the stomach for the economic disaster that would result.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: sinko swimo: not everyone looks at a dog and licks their lips.

I don't know anybody who licks dog lips though.


Not even the sexy ones.
 
gusto1214 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

harlock: It won't be as simple as the Chinese government saying "Don't do that".   There are some deeply ingrained cultural traditions going on there, and it will take a long time to stamp it out.  But China has shown it is capable of throwing its might towards large very scale projects, be they good (high speed rail) or bad (mass incarceration, surveillance and enslavement of Ethnic Uighers, and mass surveillance of basically everyone else).  If they wanted to throw that power towards doing one good thing for themselves and the world, this would be it.


I can't remember which post this was or who said it, but I remember coming across someone who pointed out that a major complicating factor in this effort is just the sheer size of China vs the effective reach of the central government. When big changes like this are rolled out, there's often a big enforcement push put into place by the central government. People tend to pay attention to the directive only for as long as the enforcement mechanism stays in place. Then, as the attention of the central government wanes and gets focused elsewhere, people gradually flout the new regulation more and more until things end up the way they were before.

Apparently this cycle is a big part of life for most normal Chinese folk who live outside of major metropolitan areas. The only real way for the central gov't to enforce this in the long term would be to disincentivize getting meat from creative sources by making more traditional pork, beef, and chicken easier/cheaper to access.

But now you're talking about a really big, systemic change.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No more iPhones for me!

iphones.ruView Full Size
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Admiral General Aladeen News: I watched the video and now look at the banner ad that's immediately fed to me....[Fark user image image 365x750]


And because it's Fark, I will say it before any of you can point it out:
" I don't know what's more disturbing; that or the fact that you have 16 tabs open"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: The Chinese government will continue turning a blind eye to this crap because it keeps the populace from starving to death.


China's wet markets are about prestige and luxury, not subsistence.

Ebola came from monkeys, infected by bats and eaten in the African bush by people in very poor villages. But in China, wild animal meat is not cheap. "These have now become luxury items," said [Prof Diana Bell from the University of East Anglia's School of Biological Sciences]. "It's a perfect storm. There is a shift from subsistence hunting to feed your family - that might make your family sick but it doesn't go anywhere else. Now, these animals are being sold into a multibillion pound illegal trade, right up there with drugs. They cost more than livestock. People who are interviewed say they prefer wild meat. Rich businessmen will take their colleagues to wildlife restaurants."
 
HeadLever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: All you people feigning shock at the grotesque cruelty of Chinese wet markets need to follow the short, miserable life of a cow or chicken in the American agricultural system.


A cow generally has a pretty long life of spending its time in pasture and out on range and raising calves.  The steers on the other hand have a pretty short life.  Your point here doesn't give me any confidence that you really know the first thing about our food production.
 
