(Guardian)   And now for something completely different: An astrophysicist with magnets stuck up his nose   (theguardian.com) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The medical discharge notes are brilliant
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That story is surprisingly funny.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can't fix smart?
An astrophysicist did this? Really?
All hope is lost.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm fascinated by neodynium
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He successfully had his head in the stars, but neglected to keep his feet on the ground.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Astrophysicist trifecta in play?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: The medical discharge notes are brilliant
....denies he's 5 y/o
....denies he's been a bad boy
....asks for more magnets
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I too once had to go to the Doctor for sticking something up my nose

/I was two however and not a goddamned grown ass man
//still not my proudest moment
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And now, an astrophysicist with magnets stuck up his friend's nose.
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doctor: How did you get that many magnets in your nose?
Astrophysicist:
Yoleus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Proving you can be clever and stupid almost simultaneously
 
petuniapup
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: That story is surprisingly funny.



Some of the mental images were really funny!
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cheech and Chong did it. 
Up His Nose
Youtube 2AYnz86FK8c
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Give him an MRI. The problem will sort itself out.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Being an astrophysicist doesn't preclude that he was trying some loopy "homeopathy treatment" for some real or imagined illness.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: And now, an astrophysicist with magnets stuck up his friend's nose.
And now, in stereo!
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: And now, an astrophysicist with magnets stuck up his friend's nose.
And now, an astrophysicist with magnets stuck up his second nose.
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If smart people weren't dumb, I'd be out of a job.
 
