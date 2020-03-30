 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   L.A.'s geographical differences will probably help L.A. with the coronavirus. Being an urban sprawl and most of L.A. is always in their cars instead of on public transport. In other words, blind dumb luck   (abc7news.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We have the city planners to thank - who a century ago decided they didn't want L.A. to be like N.Y. with all the tall buildings and overcrowding.  It's why the city is a series of neighborhoods, mostly with single family homes.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds a lot like St. Louis County, then.

On the other hand, Missouri's governor has been slow to react.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It helps that nobody's walkin' walkin' walkin' walkin'... walkin'

Missing Persons - Walking In LA (1982) stereo
Youtube Pn7SO1W6RUI
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

puffy999: It helps that nobody's walkin' walkin' walkin' walkin'... walkin'

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pn7SO1W6​RUI]


Except now, everybody walks in L.A.  My neighborhood has never been so busy (a lot of people home and bored).  However, we all are avoiding each other like "the plague". (Hi Yo)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: Except now, everybody walks in L.A.


The song addresses the rubes, too.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Please leave me out of this.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PaulRB: We have the city planners to thank - who a century ago decided they didn't want L.A. to be like N.Y. with all the tall buildings and overcrowding.  It's why the city is a series of neighborhoods, mostly with single family homes.


So...urban planners...literally the opposite of blind luck.  Ah, subby, 0 for 10761779.  A perfect broken record.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
 As of this writing, 2136 cases, 37 deaths in LA County.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One of the painful lessons from this is that mass transit systems are a huge risk as a potential disease vector.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Suburban sprawl is half of effective social distancing.
 
